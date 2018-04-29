 South Korea′s self-appointed ′patriots′ protest against rapprochement with North Korea | In Depth | DW | 30.04.2018
In Depth

South Korea's self-appointed 'patriots' protest against rapprochement with North Korea

After the historic summit of the two Korean heads of state, South Korea’s nationalists are mobilizing to oppose closer ties. But, the majority of the population remains optimistic. Alexander Freund reports from Seoul.

South Korean nationalists protest in Seoul (DW/A. Freund)

There are only a few hundred demonstrators, but they're making a lot of noise. These so-called "patriots" have converged on the capital from all over the country to protest against a rapprochement with North Korea and whip up opposition in Seoul to President Moon Jae-in. One day after the historic summit their deafening loudspeaker vans and outsize flags have taken over the city center.

It's mostly older, conservative Koreans who are taking to the streets in anger. They demonstratively wave the American flag alongside the South Korean. For them, the United States – and above all US President Donald Trump, whose likeness appears on countless flags and banners – is the last and the most important of the protecting powers, a bulwark against communism.

They whip up discontent among the protesters with rousing slogans and nationalist songs. Many of the older men demonstrating are in uniform; some wore it on duty in the demilitarized zone, precisely where President Moon and Kim Jong Un strode to meet each other the previous day. Already there is talk of a new era and the end of the war on the Korean peninsula.

Read more - North and South Korea: How different are they?

South Korea protesters (DW/A. Freund)

Protesters Han and An: "Moon wants to betray us!"

Trump, scourge of the communists

The "patriots," however, are having none of it. They consider any form of concession to North Korea to be high treason. Many are wearing T-shirts and carrying placards with the face of the deposed South Korean president, Park Geun-hye, who has since been convicted on charges of corruption and abuse of power. Unlike the current president, the conservative Park pursued a very confrontational course against North Korea.

The demonstrators despise the policy of detente adopted by President Moon, a former human rights lawyer who's been in office for less than a year.
Watch video 42:31

Dennis and the dictator

"Moon wants to betray us!” they cry. "We have to stop this at all costs! Long live the USA!" yells 82-year-old Han. The uniformed man beside him, who gives his name as An, salutes and agrees: "We have to stop Moon! The only possible form of reunification would be like Germany's – according to Western rules! I hate the communists!"

The demonstrators' anger is also directed not only at the social democrat Moon but also at China, which the "patriots" – some of whom are from the political far-right – say is acting increasingly aggressively in the region. Anti-Chinese flags and banners are also on display. Hyun, 36, says China is not to be trusted: "Beijing is still North Korea's protecting power; it doesn't really support the sanctions. The US absolutely should not withdraw from South Korea now and leave the field to the Chinese."

The majority want rapprochement

Although the nationalists' protest against any rapprochement with North Korea is a very loud one, they are in fact in a clear minority. Just before the summit the renowned opinion research center Real Meter carried out a representative poll among the population. It showed that more than 78 percent of all South Koreans would like a peace settlement with North Korea.

This broad support exists across the whole spectrum of South Korean society. President Moon got high approval ratings among both young and old, in both the urban and rural population, in socially liberal milieus and in the conservative camp. Moon's approval ratings may even have risen after the historic summit: After all, he was able to obtain numerous concessions from the North Korean leader in a very friendly atmosphere.

So the overwhelming majority of South Koreans are looking optimistically to the future. While maintaining a degree of skepticism, the majority of people see the joint declaration as an important step in the right direction. They agree that words must be followed by deeds; but even this is unlikely to pacify the self-appointed "patriots."

  • Kim Jong Un's New Year's address 2017

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 2, 2017: Missile test imminent

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that his country was in the "final stages" of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). US President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration was set for January 20, said on Twitter: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen!"

  • Hwasong-14 public viewing (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 4, 2017: North Korea's 'gift packages'

    North Korea tested its first ICBM — the Hwasong-14 — on US Independence Day. Kim reportedly told his scientists that "the US would be displeased" by the launch. This, he said, was because "it was given a 'package of gifts' ... on its 'Independence Day.'" Trump wrote on Twitter in response: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

  • North Korean rocket test (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 28, 2017: US mainland threatened

    Pyongyang tested its second Hwasong-14 weeks later. Experts estimated the new rocket could reach the US mainland. Trump lashed out at North Korean ally China, writing in a Tweet: "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk."

  • Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Anderson)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 8, 2017: 'Fire and fury'

    Trump appeared to threaten swift military action against Pyongyang when he told reporters: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea responded by threatening to fire a medium-range ballistic missile into the waters around Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. It did not follow through.

  • North Korea shoots a rocket over Japan

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 29, 2017: Japan rocket test

    Pyongyang sparked international outcry when it test-launched a mid-range ballistic missile — the Hwasong-12 — over Japan. The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the test. Trump said in a White House statement: "Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

  • Pyongyang celebrates successful nuclear test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 3, 2017: Hydrogen bomb test

    North Korea announced it had successfully tested its sixth nuclear weapon. Pyongyang said it was a powerful type of nuclear weapon called a hydrogen bomb and that it could be placed on top of a ballistic missile. Trump wrote on Twitter: "The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

  • Trump's first speech at the UN General Assembly (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 19, 2017: Threat to 'Rocket Man'

    In his first speech at the United Nations, Trump called North Korea a "rogue state" and said Washington "will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea" if Pyongyang failed to stop its nuclear weapons program. Referring to Kim, he added: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." Kim called Trump a "mentally-deranged US dotard" two days later.

  • North Korea rocket test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    November 29, 2017: Third ICBM test

    North Korea test-fired its third ICBM of 2017. Pyongyang claimed it was a new missile, the Hwasong-15, which was superior to the Hwasong-14 and could hit any target on the US mainland. The US urged allies, including Germany, to break diplomatic ties with North Korea. Berlin ignored the call. Trump also called Kim a "sick puppy."

  • Kim Jong Un (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 3, 2018: Who's got the bigger button?

    Kim said in his 2018 New Year's address that the North had completed its nuclear weapons program and that a "nuclear button" was on his desk at all times. Trump wrote two days later on Twitter: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

  • Moon Jae-in and Kim Yo Jong (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Ju-sung)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    February 10, 2018: Tensions thawing?

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the presidential house in the South Korean capital. She handed a letter to Moon inviting him to meet the North Korean leader in Pyongyang. Tensions appeared to be thawing. Seoul and Pyongyang had already agreed to send a unified hockey team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

  • North Korean delegation meets South Korean delegation (Reuters/Yonhap/Reuters/Yonhap/South Korean Presidential Blue House)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 6, 2018: Momentum builds

    South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong led a delegation on March 5 to Pyongyang to discuss the potential for peace talks. The next day, Chung said both sides had agreed to hold a joint summit in April and set up a telephone hotline between the two capitals. He also said Pyongyang would agree to stop its nuclear weapons and missile tests if the US agreed to hold talks with the North.

  • Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/Wong Maye-E)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 9, 2018: Trump agrees

    Chung flew on to Washington, D.C. to speak with Trump. After the meeting, Chung told reporters the US president had agreed to meet Kim by May. Trump later wrote on Twitter: "no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!" Foreign leaders welcomed the historic breakthrough.

  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un onseparate TV screens in Seoul Railway station.

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 19, 2018: South Korea says North Korea wants end to hostile relations

    A week before the scheduled meeting at the border between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Moon said North Korea wanted "an end to the hostile relations" and had expressed a commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula. The next day, a telephone hotline was opened for the first time so Moon and Kim could communicate directly.

  • Südkorea TV Trump Kim Jong Un (picture-alliance/AP/A. Young-joon)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 21, 2018: Kim Jong Un announces end to missile tests

    Kim announced North Korea would stop nuclear and missile tests. Kim said: "We no longer need any nuclear test or test launches of intermediate and intercontinental range ballistic missiles, and because of this the northern nuclear test site has finished its mission." However, no mention was made of its stored nuclear materials and equipment.

  • People watching Kim and Moon on TV (DW/Alexander Freund)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 27, 2018: Historic summit

    Kim and Moon Jae-in meet in the border town of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that has divided the two Koreas since the Korean War in 1953. The two leaders vowed to work towards a nuclear-free Korea and pledged an end to war. It was the first time a North Korean leader had set foot across the border since the 1950s.

  • Border between North and South Korea

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 30, 2018: South Korea turns off border propaganda broadcasts

    South Korea announces its propaganda loudspeakers are to be switched off for good. They had been silenced temporarily ahead of the inter-Korean summit, which prompted the North to halt its broadcasts, too. Pyongyang also said it would adjust its time zone to that of the South as a symbolic gesture. North Korea has been half an hour behind the South since 2015.

    Author: Alexander Pearson, Nicole Goebel


