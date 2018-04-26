 North Korea to shut nuclear test site in May, Seoul says | News | DW | 29.04.2018
News

North Korea to shut nuclear test site in May, Seoul says

South Korea has said Pyongyang has promised to close its nuclear testing site next month in the presence of US experts. The pledge follows last week's historic inter-Korean summit.

North Korea's Punggye-ri test site (CNES/Airbus DS/38 North/Spot Image)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to close the country's nuclear test site in May, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said on Sunday.

Kim made the comment during Friday's historic summit with Moon, a spokesman for the South Korean president said.

He added that Kim had promised to invite US and South Korean experts and journalists to watch the closure, in the interests of transparency.

Read more: US human rights report calls China, Russia, Iran and North Korea 'forces of instability'
Watch video 01:48

South Koreans view summit with cautious optimism

Agreement signed

During Friday's landmark talks, the two leaders signed an agreement to pursue a nuclear-free peninsula and an official end to the Korean War.

No peace treaty was ever signed following the 1950-53 conflict between the two neighbors.

The North's pledge to close the test site follows a claim by two Chinese scientists last week that the facility, at Punggye-ri in the northwest of the country, had collapsed following the most recent nuclear test. US intelligence officials have since said they believe the site is still usable.

In its statement on Sunday, Seoul said that Pyongyang also plans to readjust its time zone to match the South's. In 2015, the North created its own "Pyongyang Time," 30 minutes behind the South.

Read more: North Korea defector returns home calling South 'capitalist hell'

Just a few hours before Seoul's latest remarks, US President Donald Trump told a campaign rally in Michigan that he planned to meet Kim "in the next three, four weeks."

"Whatever happens, happens," he told supporters. "Look, I may go in. It may not work out. I leave."

Korea-Gipfel 2018 (Getty Images)

The two leaders met for only the third ever inter-Korean summit on Friday in Panmunjom, South Korea

Singapore likely

A senior US official has said Singapore and Mongolia were being considered as possible venues for the Trump-Kim summit.

Trump had a 75-minute phone call with South Korea's Moon on Saturday, which the US president described as "a long and very good talk."

The two leaders agreed that "unprecedented pressure" applied by the United States, South Korea and the international community had led to what they termed "this significant moment," according to a White House statement.

Trump said he also spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "to inform him of the ongoing negotiations."

Read more: Australia, Canada and Britain to monitor North Korean ships via military aircraft

Map of North Korea

New US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, reaffirmed that the North Korean leader is serious about getting rid of his country's nuclear weapons.

Kim is "prepared to ... lay out a map that would help us achieve" denuclearization, Pompeo told ABC News This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

He said the Trump administration's objective is "complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization."

North Koreans informed

After initially staying silent following the inter-Korean summit, North Korea's state media on Saturday lauded the meeting as a turning point for the peninsula, releasing the joint statement signed by Kim and Moon as part of a multi-page spread with more than 60 photos from the visit.

Read more: Malaysian police say VX nerve agent identified in Kim Jong Nam investigation
Watch video 02:51

Koreas pledge to pursue final peace, denuclearization

"At the talks both sides had a candid and open-hearted exchange of views on the matters of mutual concern including the issues of improving the North-South relations, ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula and the denuclearization of the peninsula," KCNA said.

It added that the night wrapped up with a dinner that had an "amicable atmosphere overflowing with feelings of blood relatives."

The North's de-escalation follows last year's soaring tensions which saw Kim and Trump trade personal insults and threats of war in response to Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test, by far its most powerful to date.

It also launched missiles capable of reaching the US mainland, prompting an international outcry and new, harsher sanctions against the isolated state.

mm/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

  North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    'Crimes against the state'

    In 2016, US student Otto Warmbier was arrested for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster as a "trophy." He was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for "crimes against the state." In June 2017, he was returned by North Korea to the US in a coma and died a week later. What happened to him in captivity is a mystery. His death prompted a travel ban for US citizens to North Korea.

  • Kim Dong Chul Nordkorea (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    'Subversion and espionage'

    Kim Dong Chul, a South Korea-born US citizen, was sentenced in 2015 to 10 years hard labor for "subversion and espionage" after North Korean officials said he received a USB stick containing nuclear-linked and military secrets from a South Korean source in North Korea. Chul was arrested in the special economic zone Rason while visiting. He remains imprisoned and his condition is unknown.

  • US-Bürger Bae in Nordkorea (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    'Trying to overthrow the regime'

    In 2013, North Korea sentenced US citizen Kenneth Bae to 15 years hard labor for "crimes against the state." He was arrested with a tour group in the port city of Rason. A North Korean court described Bae as a militant Christian evangelist. He was allowed to talk to the media once, and said he was forced to work eight hours a day and was in poor health. Bae was released in November 2014.

  • Matthew Miller (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    'Rash behavior' and 'hostile acts'

    In 2013, US citizen Matthew Miller was arrested when he arrived in Pyongyang and reportedly tore up his US passport, demanding asylum in North Korea. He was later sentenced to six years of hard labor on charges of espionage. The court said Miller had a "wild ambition" to experience prison life so that he could secretly investigate North Korea's human rights situation. He was released in 2014.

  • Merrill E. Newman (Reuters)

    North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    'Criminal involved in killing civilians'

    In 2013, Merrill Newman an 85-year-old Korean War US Army veteran, was detained for one month in North Korea. Arrested as he was departing, he was accused of "masterminding espionage and subversive activities." He was freed after he expressed "sincere repentance" and read a statement that said he was "guilty of a long list of indelible crimes against the DPRK government and Korean people."

  • Proteste gegen die Inhaftierung amerikanischer Journalistinen (AP)

    North Korea's history of taking US prisoners

    Freed by a diplomatic gesture

    US journalists Euna Lee and Laura Ling were captured in 2009 after briefly entering North Korea to report on refugees. After a month in confinement, they were sentenced to 12 years hard labor for "illegal entry and "hostile acts." Two months later, after former US President Bill Clinton met with former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in Pyongyang, the two women were pardoned and freed.

    Author: Wesley Rahn


 

Hopes of peace run high ahead of inter-Korean summit 26.04.2018

As S Korea prepares to welcome Kim Jong Un, Koreans hope for reconciliation on the peninsula. Expectations of ending decades of hostility are running high, although many remain skeptical about the outcome of the summit.

Nordkorea Südkorea innerkoreanische Gespräche Moon Jae-in und Kim Jong Un

North and South Korea: how different are they? 26.04.2018

As Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in held their landmark meeting, the world's attention turns to the Korean Peninsula — a region with deep historical and cultural similarities but stark ideological differences.

Korea-Gipfel 2018

North Korea hails summit with South as 'immortal achievement' 28.04.2018

North Korea's news agency has glorified leader Kim Jong Un's "historic meeting" with South Korean's Moon Jae-in. Meanwhile, South Korean media expressed cautious optimism, saying "there is a long way to go."

