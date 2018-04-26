North Korea to shut nuclear test site in May, Seoul says

South Korea has said Pyongyang has promised to close its nuclear testing site next month in the presence of US experts. The pledge follows last week's historic inter-Korean summit.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to close the country's nuclear test site in May, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's office said on Sunday.
Kim made the comment during Friday's historic summit with Moon, a spokesman for the South Korean president said.
He added that Kim had promised to invite US and South Korean experts and journalists to watch the closure, in the interests of transparency.
Read more: US human rights report calls China, Russia, Iran and North Korea 'forces of instability'
Agreement signed
During Friday's landmark talks, the two leaders signed an agreement to pursue a nuclear-free peninsula and an official end to the Korean War.
No peace treaty was ever signed following the 1950-53 conflict between the two neighbors.
The North's pledge to close the test site follows a claim by two Chinese scientists last week that the facility, at Punggye-ri in the northwest of the country, had collapsed following the most recent nuclear test. US intelligence officials have since said they believe the site is still usable.
In its statement on Sunday, Seoul said that Pyongyang also plans to readjust its time zone to match the South's. In 2015, the North created its own "Pyongyang Time," 30 minutes behind the South.
Read more: North Korea defector returns home calling South 'capitalist hell'
Just a few hours before Seoul's latest remarks, US President Donald Trump told a campaign rally in Michigan that he planned to meet Kim "in the next three, four weeks."
"Whatever happens, happens," he told supporters. "Look, I may go in. It may not work out. I leave."
Singapore likely
A senior US official has said Singapore and Mongolia were being considered as possible venues for the Trump-Kim summit.
Trump had a 75-minute phone call with South Korea's Moon on Saturday, which the US president described as "a long and very good talk."
The two leaders agreed that "unprecedented pressure" applied by the United States, South Korea and the international community had led to what they termed "this significant moment," according to a White House statement.
Trump said he also spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "to inform him of the ongoing negotiations."
Read more: Australia, Canada and Britain to monitor North Korean ships via military aircraft
New US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, reaffirmed that the North Korean leader is serious about getting rid of his country's nuclear weapons.
Kim is "prepared to ... lay out a map that would help us achieve" denuclearization, Pompeo told ABC News This Week with George Stephanopoulos.
He said the Trump administration's objective is "complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization."
North Koreans informed
After initially staying silent following the inter-Korean summit, North Korea's state media on Saturday lauded the meeting as a turning point for the peninsula, releasing the joint statement signed by Kim and Moon as part of a multi-page spread with more than 60 photos from the visit.
Read more: Malaysian police say VX nerve agent identified in Kim Jong Nam investigation
"At the talks both sides had a candid and open-hearted exchange of views on the matters of mutual concern including the issues of improving the North-South relations, ensuring peace on the Korean Peninsula and the denuclearization of the peninsula," KCNA said.
It added that the night wrapped up with a dinner that had an "amicable atmosphere overflowing with feelings of blood relatives."
The North's de-escalation follows last year's soaring tensions which saw Kim and Trump trade personal insults and threats of war in response to Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test, by far its most powerful to date.
It also launched missiles capable of reaching the US mainland, prompting an international outcry and new, harsher sanctions against the isolated state.
mm/sms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
The US global human rights report covers about 200 countries and territories. China, Russia, Iran and North Korea were top of the list in violating human rights. (21.04.2018)
North Korea's news agency has glorified leader Kim Jong Un's "historic meeting" with South Korean's Moon Jae-in. Meanwhile, South Korean media expressed cautious optimism, saying "there is a long way to go." (28.04.2018)
Jong-Nam, the half brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, was killed last week in the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur airport. An autopsy found the VX nerve agent from swabs of his face and eyes. (24.02.2017)
Seoul police are investigating how a North Korean defector who fled south ended up back in the North. Appearing tearful in a North Korean television interview, Lim Ji-hyeon told viewers she had escaped a capitalist hell. (19.07.2017)
Geologists said earthquakes triggered by a nuclear test last year inflicted heavy damage on North Korea's main test site. The North recently announced it would be freezing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. (26.04.2018)
The aircraft will seek to determine if North Korean ships are violating UN sanctions by transporting prohibited goods. The announcement came a day after North and South Korea pledged to denuclearize the peninsula. (28.04.2018)