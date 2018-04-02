 Security clampdown, strike paralyze Kashmir after fierce clashes | News | DW | 02.04.2018
News

Security clampdown, strike paralyze Kashmir after fierce clashes

The Indian-administered Kashmir remains shut a day after deadly protests and fierce fighting killed 20 people, most of them rebels. The region is at the center of dispute between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

An Indian police officer stands guard on a street in Srinagar

A curfew has been imposed in the India-administered Kashmir valley, following a strike called by separatist leaders in protest of fierce clashes that killed 16 combatants and four civilians.

Authorities shut schools and colleges and canceled university exams as they braced for more violence.

They also stopped train services and cut cellphone internet services in the most restive towns, and reduced connection speeds in other parts of the Kashmir Valley. This has now become a standard tactic designed to calm tensions and prevent people from organizing anti-India demonstrations. Shops and other businesses also remained closed.

At least 13 rebels and three Indian army soldiers were killed in fierce gunbattles in southern Kashmir on Sunday. Four civilians were killed and dozens injured when police opened fire at people protesting against the military operation. In recent years, Kashmiris, mainly youths, have sought to protect the rebels by engaging troops in street clashes during military operations against the militants.

Read moreIs Kashmir really an international issue?

  • Refugee camp in Delhi during partition of India (picture alliance/dpa/United Archives/WHA)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    Birth of two nations

    In 1947, British India was divided into two countries - India and Pakistan. Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his All-India Muslim League party had first demanded autonomy for Muslim-majority areas in the undivided India, and only later a separate country for Muslims. Jinnah believed that Hindus and Muslims could not continue to live together, as they were distinctly different "nations."

  • Destruction in a shopping street in Lahore (picture alliance/dpa/AP Images)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The line of blood

    The partition of British India was extremely violent. Following the birth of India and Pakistan, violent communal riots began in many western areas, mostly in Punjab. Historians say that more than a million people died in clashes, and millions more migrated from Indian territory to Pakistan and from the Pakistani side to India.

  • Indian Sikh troops in Kashmir (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/M. Desfor)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The 1948 war

    India and Pakistan clashed over Kashmir soon after their independence. The Muslim-majority Kashmir region was ruled by a Hindu leader, but Jinnah wanted it to be part of Pakistani territory. Indian and Pakistani troops fought in Kashmir in 1948, with India taking control of most part of the valley, while Pakistan occupied a smaller area. India and Pakistan continue to clash over Kashmir.

  • Mahatma Gandhi with Muhammad Ali Jinnah (AP)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    Like US and Canada?

    Liberal historians say that Jinnah and Mahatma Gandhi wanted cordial ties between newly independent states. Jinnah, for instance, believed that ties between India and Pakistan should be similar to those between the US and Canada. But after his death in 1948, his successors followed a collision course with New Delhi.

  • Lord Louis Mountbatten and Muhammed Ali Jinnah (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/M. Desfor )

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The 'other'

    Indian and Pakistani governments present very different accounts of the partition. While India emphasizes the Indian National Congress' freedom movement against British rulers - with Gandhi as its main architect - Pakistani textbooks focus on a "struggle" against both British and Hindu "oppression." State propaganda in both countries paints each other as an "enemy" that cannot be trusted.

  • India Kashmir protest (Picture alliance/AP Photo/D. Yasin)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    Worsening ties

    Diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan have remained acrimonious for the past seven decades. The issue of Islamist terrorism has marred relations in the last few years, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of backing Islamist jihadists to wage a war in India-administered Kashmir. India also blames Pakistan-based groups for launching terror attacks on Indian soil. Islamabad denies these claims.

  • Cricket fans from Pakistan and India (Getty Images/S. Barbour)

    Partition of India: The way forward

    The way forward

    Many young people in both India and Pakistan are urging their governments to improve bilateral ties. Islamabad-based documentary filmmaker Wajahat Malik believes the best way for India and Pakistan to develop a closer relationship is through more interaction between their peoples. "Trade and tourism are the way forward for us. When people come together, the states will follow suit," Malik told DW.

    Author: Shamil Shams


Kashmir insurgency

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in full.

Kashmiri rebels have waged a violent insurgency against the Indian state since 1989 for independence or a merger with Pakistan. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, a charge Pakistan denies.

Read more: What is fueling the Kashmir insurgency?

The insurgency has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Many Kashmiris support the cause of the separatists and have come out in droves to protest against the Indian rule and military operations against rebels.

ap/msh (AP, dpa)

Watch video 01:30

Kashmir's first female football coach could face backlash

