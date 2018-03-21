 Ryanair now flying to Ukraine | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 23.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Ryanair now flying to Ukraine

Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair has said it's launching its first routes from European cities to Ukraine. The announcement rekindles a deal the airline walked away from last year in the face of alleged protectionism.

Ryanair planes (picture alliance/dpa/A. Rain)

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary announced the deal at a briefing at Kyiv's Boryspil Airport on Friday.

Poroshenko said the launching of routes to Kyiv and Lviv from European destinations pointed to "the quality of the investment climate and the quality of competition conditions" in Ukraine.

The authorities in Kyiv have been at pains to show that Ukraine is open for business after the 2013/2014 pro-European uprising, but efforts to attract foreign investment have been hampered by lackluster progress on fighting widespread corruption.

Cheaper fares

Last year, Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA), which is partly owned by tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky, denied it had been lobbying to prevent a deal between Ryanair and Boryspil Airport.

The agreement is bound to be welcomed by a great number of Ukrainians as it will provide more and cheaper routes to European destinations at a time when a new visa-free regime with the European Union has simplified travel for the country's citizens.

Ryanair said the Kyiv routes would be to Barcelona, Bratislava, Gdansk, Krakow, London, Poznan, Stockholm, Vilnius, Warsaw and Wroclaw.

The Lviv routes would be to Dusseldorf, Krakow, London, Memmingen and Warsaw, the budget airline added.
Watch video 01:25

Ryanair profits fly high despite Q3 baggage

hg/jbh (Reuters, UIFAX)

DW recommends

Ryanair buys into Laudamotion

Irish budget carrier Ryanair has announced it's buying a stake in new Austrian leisure airline Laudamotion. The move will help Ryanair secure a bigger foothold in Germany and Austria where it competes with Lufthansa. (20.03.2018)  

Opinion: Hunting the corruption hunters in Ukraine

The showdown involving Mikheil Saakashvili is a sideshow. But if those in power in Kyiv continue to block the fight against corruption, the consequences will be devastating, writes DW's Bernd Johann. (09.12.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ryanair profits fly high despite Q3 baggage  

Related content

Österreich Niki Lauda im Cockpit einer A320

Ryanair buys into Laudamotion 20.03.2018

Irish budget carrier Ryanair has announced it's buying a stake in new Austrian leisure airline Laudamotion. The move will help Ryanair secure a bigger foothold in Germany and Austria where it competes with Lufthansa.

Großbritannien Ryanair Fluggäste am Flughafen Stansted in London

Ryanair cancels thousands of flights due to pilot shortage 27.09.2017

Struggling with a shortage of pilots, Irish low-cost airline Ryanair says it plans to cancel thousands more flights until March next year. Hundreds of thousands of travelers are set to be affected.

Symbolbild Ryanair Flugzeug hebt ab

Up in the air? Ryanair’s growing pains 29.09.2017

The low-cost Irish airline has suffered its most turbulent period, with almost a million individual flight cancellations announced in the space of two weeks. But what’s behind the drama and can the carrier soar again?

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America

Trump rolls out China tariffs, exempts EU - Strikes mark labor reform power struggle in France 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  