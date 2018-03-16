 Ryanair buys into Laudamotion | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 20.03.2018
Business

Ryanair buys into Laudamotion

Irish budget carrier Ryanair has announced it's buying a stake in new Austrian leisure airline Laudamotion. The move will help Ryanair secure a bigger foothold in Germany and Austria where it competes with Lufthansa.

Niki Lauda in a A320 (picture alliance/dpa/apa/picturedesk/B. Gindl )

Ryanair said Tuesday it had agreed to acquire an initial 24.9-percent stake in Laudamotion, formed out of the insolvent Niki carrier that was part of defunct Air Berlin.

The Irish no-frills carrier added that it eventually planned to buy a 75-percent stake in former Formula 1 racing star Niki Lauda's new airline, noting that such a move was subject to approval by EU regulators.

Ryanair said it would invest €50 million ($61.7 million) in the purchase, but would also provide an additional €50 million in funding for startup and operating costs in the first year.

Breathing down Lufthansa's neck

"We look forward to working in partnership with Niki Lauda to develop his vision for a successful Austrian low-fares airline to service the schedule and charter markets," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

"With access to Ryanair fleet and financial resources, Laudamotion will now grow more rapidly as it seeks to compete in a market which is dominated by Lufthansa's high air fares with its Swiss and Austrian subsidiaries."

By buying into Laudamotion, the Irish company will gain a bigger foothold in Germany and Austria.

"A new player in the aviation market is born," commented Niki Lauda. "I'm looking forward to offering our passengers an extensive route portfolio at competitive fares," he added.
Watch video 01:17

Flying high — Lauda wins bid for Niki

hg/sri (Reuters, AFP)

Niki assets go back to former founder Niki Lauda

Austrian carrier Niki has been sold back to its founder, ex-Formula One champion Niki Lauda. He had signaled for months that he would be interested in once again owning the former subsidiary of insolvent Air Berlin. (23.01.2018)  

Flying high — Lauda wins bid for Niki  

