Romanian president refuses to approve controversial judicial reforms

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday refused to approve a package of judicial reforms proposed by the government, which the European Commission has said threatens the judiciary's independence.

Center-right Iohannis said he would be sending the proposed reforms to the Constitutional Court and would seek the opinions of European experts.

The Social Democrats (PSD) used their parliamentary majority to push the three bills in the package through in December despite large street protests across the country and no impact assessment being done.

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations Call for resignation On Saturday, the Romanian government bowed to protesters' demands, saying it would repeal legislation decriminalizing certain forms of corruption, but demonstrators said the move is not enough. "Now we’re asking for the government to resign," Mihai Oprica, 31, an IT manager pictured above. "[These protests] can stop if they cooperate. If not, we will continue coming out every day."

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations "We woke up" Since the controversial decree was passed on Tuesday, more than 300,000 people have demonstrated nightly in cities across the country, with 150,000 gathering in Bucharest’s Victoria Plaza, shown above. Protesters chanted "We woke up" through the evening and many expected the largest demonstration yet to take place here on Sunday night, when citizens from rural areas will come to Bucharest.

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations "No way, no escape" "No way, no escape," reads a sign in Victoria Plaza. "Even if they cancel the decree, how do we know they won’t try to pass another one next month?" asked Dan, 36, a state employee. "We have no trust in the government and they should understand that there [are] enough honest citizens that will make sure the law is followed."

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations Human chain around the parliament On Saturday, tens of thousands marched to Romania's parliament building to create a human chain around the complex, which has a perimeter of about three kilometers. One of the protesters on site, Christian Nadu, 32, a corporate project manager, said, "By surrounding the Parliament, we are making a statement that this is our house, not theirs, and we’re taking over."

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations Easement on corruption The one-month old cabinet of Romania’s Social Democrat party (PSD) sparked the revolt Tuesday, by passing legislation that made official misconduct punishable by prison time only when financial damages exceed 200,000 lei (44,000 euros.) The measure would have ended the ongoing trial of PSD party leader Liviu Dragnea, who is convicted of electoral fraud, and was largely seen as a self-pardon.

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations "Go home forever" Sorin Taban, 53, a technical manager from Bucharest, holds a sign reading, '1: Cancel Ordinance. 2: Go home.' He said he would not be satisfied until the PSD cabinet resigns. "The people have so little while politicians have big mansions with swimming pools and billions of euros in foreign banks. This kind of old communist leadership must go home forever!"

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations Protest of historic proportions The ongoing anti-corruption protests are the largest demonstrations in Romania since 1989. "Before this, people didn’t go out to protest because they thought they couldn't change anything," Nadu said. "This is the media's fault. The state channels have always suppressed big movements. Now the Romanian people know they have power and they will not forget this."

After Romania’s government bows, protesters call for resignations What does victory look like? Florin Luca, 31, a telecom project manager (not pictured above) said the end goal for protesters should be installing an independent judiciary. "The government was trying to shut the mouth and break the arms of justice and we would lose everything we built over the last ten years. We need a judicial system that stands independent of political parties." Author: Diego Cupolo



"These laws do not conform to the national constitutional framework nor to the relevant European standards," Iohannis said in a televised statement.

"This is why I've decided to send them to the Constitutional Court and to refer the matter to the Venice Commission," he added, referring to an advisory body of the Council of Europe composed of independent experts.

Iohannis said the package would weaken the status of prosecutors, risk obstructing justice and enact structures liable to intimidate magistrates.

The president often butts heads with the government and last week demanded that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila resign, after a heated discussion over a plan to move Romania's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

EU concerned

Iohannis acknowledged the "serious worries expressed by our international partners," referring to criticism of the package by the European Commission.

He urged the Constitutional Court judges to "take their time and work with" European experts and did not rule out asking the court to consider the laws again if he was not satisfied with their reasoning.

Iohannis said that the PSD government had "launched an assault against the justice system" by trying to weaken anti-corruption legislation after winning office in late 2016.

The European Commission has expressed concern over the controversial reforms, saying the package would result in Romania "backtracking" from previous commitments to combat corruption and organized crime in the country.

In a joint statement in January, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Vice President Frans Timmermans said they were "following the latest developments in Romania with concern."

The Council of Europe's anti-corruption body has also expressed concern that the reforms could have a "negative impact on efforts to fight corruption."

The reforms have put Romania in the same basket as EU states Poland and Hungary, which are also clashing with Brussels over rule of law issues.

Mass protests in Romania Rallies in the capital Demonstraters joined several rallies in the capital Bucharest to protest against the government for decriminalizing certain corruption offences. The country's left-wing government adopted an emergency law to make abuse of power punishable only when it concerns sums that exceed 200,000 lei (44,000 euros)

Mass protests in Romania Crowds hit the streets Protesters set fire to street signs during scuffles with police. The government claims the new laws were necessary to bring the eastern European country's criminal code in line with recent constitutional court rulings.

Mass protests in Romania Police firing tear gas Protesters say the proposed changes would be a blow to anti-corruption drives in Romania that have been ongoing for several years. Some demonstrators hurled bottles, firecrackers and stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas.

Mass protests in Romania Nationwide riots Hundreds of thousands of protesters braved freezing temperatures in cities across the country. President Klaus Iohanis called the adoption of the law "a day of mourning for the rule of law ... which has received a grave blow from the enemies of justice."

Mass protests in Romania Riot police called out Four police and two demonstrators sustained minor injuries after protests turned violent in front of the Romanian parliament, police said. Twenty protesters were arrested and a number of Molotov cocktails were seized, according to a police statement.

Mass protests in Romania Protest in front of the government headquarters Between 200,000 and 300,000 demonstrators were reported to have turned out. Many shouted "Thieves!" and called on the government to step down in the light of the emergency decree. Author: Nadine Berghausen



