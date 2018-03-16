 Potsdam′s New Palace to celebrate in June | DW Travel | DW | 20.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Potsdam's New Palace to celebrate in June

Great performance for the New Palace. From mid-June, the new exhibition celebrating the 100th anniversary of the fall of the Prussian monarchy in 1918 will be shown there, and extensive restoration work is underway.

Potsdam - Das Neue Palais (picture-alliance/dpa)

The renovation of the New Palace in Potsdam, Germany, has cost 27 million euros (33 million dollars) in recent years, the endowment responsible for Prussian palaces and gardens said. So far, several key areas, including the famous marble hall, have been renovated in the 970-room palace, which is located just outside of Berlin.

Deutschland Marmorsaal im Neuen Palais in Potsdam (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Settnik)

The restoration of the marble hall, which is unique in Europe, ended in 2016 and cost nearly 5 million euros. Renovations are set to continue in a second wave of investments in the coming years and will first focus on the palace theatre.

is/ks (dpa)

DW reporter Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg when she visited the New Palace could enjoy it all to herself. Follow her through the splendid halls and across the palace compound. You can take a good look around, and discover the New Palace for yourself.

 

This is how it works

By using the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone, you decide what you want to see. Click on the videos and drag the pictures where you want them. With your smart phone you can just turn and the picture frame will follow your movements. If you're using a computer please watch the videos using the Google Chrome Browser. Should you own VR glasses, put them on and enjoy the videos in virtual reality!


 

DW recommends

The New Palace in 360 degrees - a big palace and yet still an insider tip

Baroque splendor as far as the eye can see - the New Palace in Potsdam is very impressive. And yet only few tourists get to enjoy it - a mistake because they are really missing out. (25.01.2017)  

Potsdam's Night of the Palaces

Music, illuminations and fireworks are all part and parcel of the 19th Night of the Palaces in Potsdam. This time the whole event is going to be more spectacular than ever. (17.08.2017)  

10 travel tips for Potsdam

Potsdam's Sanssouci Palace is one of Frederick the Great's most famous legacies. Located in the green surroundings of Berlin, it is not alone among several architectural beauties, like the Palais Barberini. (19.01.2017)  

10 reasons to love Potsdam

Those who find Berlin too hectic tend to move to Potsdam. Frederick the Great also appreciated the tranquility, the wide open spaces and the water. But Potsdam is so much more than a mere green suburb of Berlin. (09.06.2016)  

A visit to the Sanssouci palace

Sanssouci palace, located in Potsdam, sheds light on the personal life of King Frederick, the Great, King of Prussia. With its playful exterior, it is a highly recommended day trip from Berlin. (17.08.2017)  

Related content

Panoramablick über Wien

Vienna remains the world's most liveable city 20.03.2018

Vienna remains the city with the highest quality of life in the world. In the annual ranking of the consulting firm Mercer, the Austrian capital ranks first ahead of the Swiss city of Zurich. Munich is in third place.

Ägypten Tourismus Architektur

Egypt sees tourism rebound 16.03.2018

Travel agencies, hotel managers, and diving centres told that reservations are rising especially in Red Sea destinations such as Hurghada and Marsa Alam. EgyptAir to resume Moscow flights on April 12.

Bildergalerie - Blaue Stunde Deutschland

Germany's top 10 sites to behold at dusk 16.03.2018

The blue of the sky between dusk and darkness is particularly intense, and it shines a new light on old places, landmarks, and buildings. From the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria.

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 