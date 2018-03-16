Potsdam′s New Palace to celebrate in June | DW Travel | DW | 20.03.2018

The renovation of the New Palace in Potsdam, Germany, has cost 27 million euros (33 million dollars) in recent years, the endowment responsible for Prussian palaces and gardens said. So far, several key areas, including the famous marble hall, have been renovated in the 970-room palace, which is located just outside of Berlin.

The restoration of the marble hall, which is unique in Europe, ended in 2016 and cost nearly 5 million euros. Renovations are set to continue in a second wave of investments in the coming years and will first focus on the palace theatre.

DW reporter Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg when she visited the New Palace could enjoy it all to herself.

