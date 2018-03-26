 Poland buys $4.75-billion Patriot missile system from US | News | DW | 28.03.2018
News

Poland buys $4.75-billion Patriot missile system from US

The Polish president described it as "an extraordinary, historic moment." The purchase will allow the country to co-ordinate its anti-missile operations with NATO allies Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Greece.

Patriot Raketen-Abwehr-System (picture-alliance/AP Photo/U.S. Department of Defense)

Poland on Wednesday inked a deal to buy a US-made Patriot anti-missile system for $4.75 billion (€3.8 billion).

"It is an extraordinary, historic moment; it is Poland's introduction into a whole new world of state-of-the-art technology, modern weaponry, and defensive means," Polish President Andrzej Duda said during the signing ceremony.

The deal with US defense company Raytheon will see Poland acquire four Patriot missile units, which are designed to shoot down incoming missiles and aircraft, with first deliveries expected to be made in 2022.

Read more: Poland requests US Patriot missile defense system

Polish President Andrzej Duda at an arms deal ceremony (picture-alliance/PAP/P. Supernak)

President Duda called the deal "historic"

Following Germany's footsteps

The acquisition will allow Poland to co-ordinate its anti-missile operations with other NATO allies that already have the Patriot system, including Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Greece.

The purchase is part of the country's effort to modernize its armed forces amid heightened tensions with Russia.

"We are signing today a contract to deliver a modern system that has proven itself in numerous countries and thanks to which we are joining an elite group of states which have an efficient weapon that guarantees security," Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

Read more: German army to withdraw Patriot missiles from Turkey border

Defense Minister Blaszczak signing arms deal for patriot missiles (picture-alliance/PAP/P. Supernak)

Defense Minister Blaszczak said the Patriot system "guarantees security"

More to come?

The deal also included the option for Poland to sign a second phase agreement to purchase more missile units, a new 360-degree radar and an interceptor missile.

"We do expect that Poland will move pretty quickly with Phase II," Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, told Reuters news agency. He added: "They have a stated desire to complete that by the end of the year."

Read more: US VP Mike Pence in Estonia raises prospect of deploying Patriot missiles

amp/kms (Reuters, AFP)

