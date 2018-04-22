'Photo madness' threatens Bonn's cherry blossom trees

Bonn's cherry blossom season was soured over the weekend after an unknown person or group of people threatened to hammer 7,000 copper nails into the trees.

On Sunday, numerous posters appeared in the western German city's old town, or Altstadt, neighborhood, where the Japanese cherry trees are located, bearing a threatening message.

"7,000 nails — to all in Bonn. If the cherry blossom festival isn't immediately enjoyed and the photo madness isn't stopped, we'll drive 7,000 copper nails in the trees. — FF," the posters stated in letters clipped from newspapers and magazines.

Police in Bonn launched an investigation into the incident, but said they were examining possible "coercion" and not a hard threat.

"We are taking it seriously," Bonn police spokesman Robert Scholten told DW on Tuesday, noting that the investigation is likely to be tricky, as there were no witnesses and "the evidence is inconclusive."

The poster resembled a ransom note, with the letters clipped from newspapers and magazines

'It wouldn't be good'

Both police and the city of Bonn were skeptical about whether the posters indicated an actual risk to the trees. They acknowledged, however, that there was little that could be done should someone attempt to follow through on the threat.

"It wouldn't be good," Andrea Schulte from the Bonn city press office told DW. She noted that copper is poisonous for the trees and that "parts of the tree could die" if copper nails were hammered into them.

Schulte emphasized that the cherry blossom season has been very peaceful and that no complaints have been registered with local authorities about the traffic or noise caused by visitors so far this year.

Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers Delicate blossoms The formation of the delicate blossoms of the cherry trees is apparently different each year, depending on the weather. If it remains the same, the cherry blossoms can last up to two weeks. Post cards of the photographic motif can be purchased in souvenir shops in the city.

Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers Popular motif Tourists, especially from Asian countries like Japan, flock to Bonn's old city district to capture the blossoms in photos and videos. The prettiest pictures appear on special online community pages.

Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers A sea of blossoms "It's magic!" That's one of the exclamations you are likely to hear when strolling through Bonn's city streets. The intensity of the blossoms' pink color also changes over time.

Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers Tourist hot spot The cherry trees in neighboring Max Street are the first to bloom each year. But they are also the lightest in color. Some of the blossoms on the oldest trees are even white. Tourists arrive at the beginning of April to experience their glory from the beginning.

Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers The first blossoms With some of the cherry trees, the pink blossom umbels come straight out of the trunk. Many of the trees are very old, which is illustrated by the deep cleaves in the bark of the trunk. They were planted over a century ago when the surrounding Gründerzeit buildings were constructed.

Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers Selfie with blossoms These Japanese tourists are curious about how their pictures turned out on their smartphones. Young women in particular have taken to donning the pink blossoms in their hair.

Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers Café Blüte Café Blüte (Café Blossom) is one of the most popular institutions in the old city district in Bonn. But business booms in all of the cafés and restaurants in this neighborhood during cherry blossom season.

Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers Soft pink Not all of the blossoms have opened up yet. Closed buds can still be seen between the other flowers. A few more sunny days, a little rain, and then the blossoms will come into their full pink glory.

Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers Old architecture The beautifully restored Gründerzeit buildings compose the backdrop for the April cherry blossoms. The historic street lamps complete the romantic picture.

Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers Grand boulevard Heer Street is considered one of Europe's 10 prettiest boulevards. But when the cherry trees aren't blooming and the hoards have left, it's just a nice little street to recline in a café and enjoy a good cup of coffee. Author: Heike Mund (ls)



Tourists concerned for trees

During the two weeks when Bonn's cherry blossoms bloom in the spring, thousands of people from around the world flock to see them. Tourists clog the neighborhood's narrow cobblestone streets armed with selfie sticks, cameras and mobile phones.

Disgruntled drivers and bicyclists try to quickly maneuver around the crowds or make their displeasure known with ringing bells and honking horns.

"I can see it from the locals' perspectives that it might be too disruptive," said Tara, a 30-year-old tourist from Australia. She added that there's nothing wrong with people "trying to make memories" by taking pictures.

Harlos and other small business owners benefit heavily from the foot traffic the cherry blossoms bring

Others in Altstadt pointed out that the person or group behind the pictures hadn't really thought through their threatening plan.

"The problem comes from the people and not from the trees," Irina, a local student in her 20s, told DW.

"It's a pretty stupid threat," fellow student Sophia said. "There are so many tourists coming. There's so much money coming into the city because of the cherry blossoms. Why would you want to harm it?"

'Joy' for businesses

Though the frenzy over the cherry blossoms can create some headaches for residents and commuters, local businesses welcome the blooming season every year.

Restaurant owner Ömer Pire holds one of the posters after it was removed by police and locals

"When there's no cherry blossom season, you don't see any people," restaurant owner Ömer Pire said. He and his family own Döner Haus and three other restaurants in Altstadt and welcome the boost the cherry blossoms bring each year.

"It's a joy for small businesses and for restaurants," he said. "It doesn't get better than this."

Victoria Harlos, owner of the photo printing shop Print & Paint in Altstadt, dismissed criticism about the number of people taking pictures on the street, saying they've been doing it for years. The only difference is now the majority of people aren't professional photographers.

"I think it's great, it's a great atmosphere," Harlos said, smiling. "There aren't too many people who don't think it's great, but they are louder."

