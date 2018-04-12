 Cherry blossoms mesmerize tourists in Bonn | Lifestyle | DW | 16.04.2018
Lifestyle

Cherry blossoms mesmerize tourists in Bonn

With century-old cherry trees in the former German capital blooming brilliantly as spring turns on the heat, hoards of selfie-hunting visitors to the city are capturing the trees in their pink-hued glory.

  • blossoms on a tree (DW/H. Mund)

    Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers

    Delicate blossoms

    The formation of the delicate blossoms of the cherry trees is apparently different each year, depending on the weather. If it remains the same, the cherry blossoms can last up to two weeks. Post cards of the photographic motif can be purchased in souvenir shops in the city.

  • person photographs tree (DW/H. Mund)

    Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers

    Popular motif

    Tourists, especially from Asian countries like Japan, flock to Bonn's old city district to capture the blossoms in photos and videos. The prettiest pictures appear on special online community pages.

  • Bildergalerie Kirschblüte in Bonn (DW/H. Mund)

    Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers

    A sea of blossoms

    "It's magic!" That's one of the exclamations you are likely to hear when strolling through Bonn's city streets. The intensity of the blossoms' pink color also changes over time.

  • tourists pose in street amid blossoms on the ground (DW/H. Mund)

    Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers

    Tourist hot spot

    The cherry trees in neighboring Max Street are the first to bloom each year. But they are also the lightest in color. Some of the blossoms on the oldest trees are even white. Tourists arrive at the beginning of April to experience their glory from the beginning.

  • pink blossom umbels come straight out of a tree trunk (DW/H. Mund)

    Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers

    The first blossoms

    With some of the cherry trees, the pink blossom umbels come straight out of the trunk. Many of the trees are very old, which is illustrated by the deep cleaves in the bark of the trunk. They were planted over a century ago when the surrounding Gründerzeit buildings were constructed.

  • Bildergalerie Kirschblüte in Bonn (DW/H. Mund)

    Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers

    Selfie with blossoms

    These Japanese tourists are curious about how their pictures turned out on their smartphones. Young women in particular have taken to donning the pink blossoms in their hair.

  • shop awning reading Café Blüte (DW/H. Mund)

    Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers

    Café Blüte

    Café Blüte (Café Blossom) is one of the most popular institutions in the old city district in Bonn. But business booms in all of the cafés and restaurants in this neighborhood during cherry blossom season.

  • pink flowers on a tree (DW/H. Mund)

    Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers

    Soft pink

    Not all of the blossoms have opened up yet. Closed buds can still be seen between the other flowers. A few more sunny days, a little rain, and then the blossoms will come into their full pink glory.

  • pink flowers, street lamp, old building (DW/H. Mund)

    Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers

    Old architecture

    The beautifully restored Gründerzeit buildings compose the backdrop for the April cherry blossoms. The historic street lamps complete the romantic picture.

  • crowds on a street under cherry blossoms (DW/H. Mund)

    Enchanting cherry blossoms in Bonn attract global onlookers

    Grand boulevard

    Heer Street is considered one of Europe's 10 prettiest boulevards. But when the cherry trees aren't blooming and the hoards have left, it's just a nice little street to recline in a café and enjoy a good cup of coffee.

    Author: Heike Mund (ls)


It's that time of year when Bonn's old city is again shrouded in cherry blossoms. Tourists, particularly from Asia, are flocking to the former German to capture the brilliant blooms before they fall to the ground. The top photographic motif is selfies with blossoms in the hair.

A series of sunny days have prompted the cherry blossoms to open up to their near full glory in Bonn's old city district. And that has drawn masses of tourists to make their pilgrimage to Heer Street to admire this wonder of nature.

Read moreShould we be worried about our cherry blossoms because of climate change?

The tourist hoards have multiplied since the boulevard of cherry trees grabbed a spot on the Facebook page "Places to see before you die" in 2012.

Japanese tourists have taken to throwing the blossoms up into air and making videos of the flowers dancing to the ground to send to their friends. 

Read moreJapan prepares to party under the cherry blossoms

The majestic cherry trees paint a romantic picture, their pink color contrasting with the old city district buildings.

The majority of the trees are as old as the Gründerzeit architecture in this historic part the former German capital. The city of Bonn has meanwhile planted new trees to ensure the future of the cherry blossom magic.

Click through the picture gallery above to relive the color in Bonn; and below to see how the Japanese celebrate their famous cherry blossom season in Tokyo.

  • Cherry blossoms in Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo

    Cherry blossom brings spring to Tokyo

    Favorite viewing place in Tokyo

    The Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, which dates back to the Edo period, is one of the most popular places in Tokyo to view cherry trees in bloom. These kimono-clad women are looking at Kanzakura cherry blossoms.

  • Cherry blossoms in Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo

    Cherry blossom brings spring to Tokyo

    A rich symbol

    In Japan, cherry blossoms not only symbolize clouds, but are also considered a reminder of the transience of existence. They often occur in Japanese art for this reason. And because they are so short-lived, many people in Japan try to enjoy the season to the full while it lasts.

  • Cherry blossoms in Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo

    Cherry blossom brings spring to Tokyo

    Enjoying the sight together

    Every year, the Japanese public eagerly follows the "sakura zensen" or "cherry blossom front" as it moves northward through Japan, so people know exactly when the season will start in their region. The custom of viewing cherry blossoms in Japan was recorded as early as the third century CE.

  • Couple taking selfie in front of cherry tree

    Cherry blossom brings spring to Tokyo

    Photos galore

    These visitors to Enoshima Island in Kanagawa Prefecture have chosen a particularly lovely backdrop for their selfie. Each region of Japan experiences the cherry blossom season at a slightly different time — this picture was taken as early as March 3.

  • Cherry blossom in Bonn

    Cherry blossom brings spring to Tokyo

    A popular sight in Germany, too

    It is not only the Japanese who enjoy the beauty of cherry trees in blossom: Many German cities also have areas where the blossoms occur in profusion. Bonn, home to DW's online and radio departments, is particularly well-known for its annual display — something its residents can still look forward to!

    Author: Timothy Jones


