 Oscars Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski | News | DW | 03.05.2018
News

Oscars Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski

The actor and the director were ineligible for membership for violating the Academy's revised standards of conduct, which were adopted in the wake of the Weinstein scandal. Both were found guilty of sexual misconduct.

A combination picture of Roman Polanski and Bill Cosby

Actor Bill Cosby and Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski were expelled from the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the academy said in a statement Thursday.

The organization that bestows the Oscars said its board of governors voted to expel the pair "in accordance with the organization's standards of conduct."

The academy recently revised its code of conduct in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal.

The disgraced Hollywood producer was also removed by the Academy in October following a series of sexual harassment, assault and rape allegations by more than two dozen actresses, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Read more: Hollywood's open dirty secret: Why Harvey Weinstein isn't an outlier  

  • USA Harvey Weinstein (Reuters/A. Kelly)

    High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US

    The case that sparked a global debate

    Harvey Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment or sexual assaults, including rape. Under investigation by police departments in New York, London, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, but apologized for causing "a lot of pain." The case prompted many other women to come forward.

  • (Reuters/C. Allegri)

    High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US

    Media men in glass houses

    PBS and CBS host Charlie Rose is accused by several women of unwanted sexual advances, walking naked in front of them or making lewd phone calls. He has apologized for his behavior but questioned the accuracy of some of the allegations. Meanwhile, Journalist Mark Halperin is accused of harassing about 12 women while at ABC News.

  • USA Abgeornete Roy Moore in Alabama (Getty Images/W. Frazer)

    High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US

    Politicians from the Republican party...

    US Senate candidate Roy Moore, a Republican from Alabama, is accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers and pursuing relationships with several others decades ago, when he was in his 30s. He has denied the allegations. Former President George H.W. Bush was accused of patting seven women below the waist. The 93-year-old has issued apologies through a spokesman "to anyone he has offended."

  • Al Franken Hit With Sexual Assault Accusation (picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com)

    High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US

    ...and the Democrats

    A senior figure in the US Democratic party, Minnesota Senator Al Franken is accused of forcibly kissing radio personality Leeann Tweeden and groping her while she slept during a 2006 tour to Afghanistan to entertain US troops. The former comedian who became a senator in 2009 has apologized, saying he felt "disgusted" with himself.

  • Ex-Teamarzt der US-Turnerinnen vor Gericht Larry Nassar (picture-alliance/dpa/P.Sancya)

    High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US

    Sexual misconduct in sports

    Ex-USA gymnastics team doctor Lawrence "Larry" Nassar is accused of abusing over 100 female athletes. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct and could face 25 years in prison. Three of his victims were under 13 years old. Israeli IOC member Alex Gilady is accused by two women of rape and by two others of inappropriate conduct. He denies the rape accusations.

  • Schauspieler Kevin Spacey der Netflix-Serie House of Cards (Reuters/M. Anzuoni)

    High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US

    Hollywood stars under scrutiny

    Actor Kevin Spacey has been accused by at least 24 men of sexual misconduct or assault. London police are investigating two sexual assaults and he was fired from "House of Cards." Dustin Hoffman is accused by a woman of harassing her when she was 17. He has apologized for his behavior. Writer-director James Toback is accused by hundreds of women of sexual harassment. He denies the allegations.

    Author: Jo Harper


Sexual offenders

Polanski, who won a Best Director Oscar for his movie "The Pianist," pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl during a photo shoot in 1977. He remains a fugitive after fleeing the United States in 1978. Polanski has since been accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

The 80-year-old Cosby was convicted last week of sexual assault in Pennsylvania. The comedian was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting 45-year-old Andrea Constand, a former women's basketball administrator.

In a statement, the Oscars body said its board "continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the academy's values of respect for human dignity."

The organization new code, which was adopted in December, stipulates there is no place in the academy for "people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates standards of decency."

ap/sms (Reuters, AP, dpa)

