US comedian Bill Cosby convicted of sexual assault

The 80-year-old comedian has been found guilty of aggravated indecent assault in a retrial of 2017 case. The verdict follows other celebrity sexual misconduct revelations that sparked the #MeToo movement.
A jury in the city of Pennsylvania found US comedian Bill Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
The verdict is part of the 80-year-old's second trial for drugging and sexually assaulting 45-year-old Andrea Constand in 2004.
The facts of the case:
What were the reactions?
After jurors left the courtroom, Cosby stood up and shouted in the direction of District Attorney Kevin Steele: "I'm sick of him!" Steele had been arguing for revoking Cosby's bail.
Cosby's lawyer said the "fight is not over" and that his client plans to appeal the verdict.
Gloria Allred, a lawyer representing some of the women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct and testified during the trial, said: "We are so happy that finally we can say, women are believed."
Who is Bill Cosby? Cosby is one of the US's most well-known comedians. His fame reached its apex in the 1980s when he stared in the hit "The Cosby Show" as Dr. Cliff Huxtable.
One of many accusations: Constand is one of more than 60 women who have accused Cosby of drugging and molesting them over a period of five decades. The Constand trial was the only criminal case to emerge from the allegations.
#MeToo's shadow: The verdict follows months of media coverage of the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct. The movement began with the publication of sexual harassment and assault allegations against former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in late 2017.
