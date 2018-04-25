 US comedian Bill Cosby convicted of sexual assault | News | DW | 26.04.2018
News

US comedian Bill Cosby convicted of sexual assault

The 80-year-old comedian has been found guilty of aggravated indecent assault in a retrial of 2017 case. The verdict follows other celebrity sexual misconduct revelations that sparked the #MeToo movement.

Bill Cosby (Getty Images/M. Makela)

A jury in the city of Pennsylvania found US comedian Bill Cosby guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The verdict is part of the 80-year-old's second trial for drugging and sexually assaulting 45-year-old Andrea Constand in 2004.

Read more: US comedian Bill Cosby goes on trial for alleged sexual assault

The facts of the case:

  • Constand, a former women's basketball administrator, accused Cosby of drugging her with pills before molesting her while she was incapacitated in his Philadelphia home in 2004.
  • The comedian dismissed the charges, claiming the encounter was consensual.
  • The first trial against Cosby ended with a hung jury in 2017, prompting prosecutors to decide to retry him for a second time.
  • On Thursday, the jury found him guilty of all three charges of aggravated indecent assault after 14 hours of deliberation.

Read more: Bill Cosby sexual assault trial ends in mistrial for US comedian-actor
Watch video 00:24

Bill Cosby sexual assault trial in Philadelphia

What were the reactions?

After jurors left the courtroom, Cosby stood up and shouted in the direction of District Attorney Kevin Steele: "I'm sick of him!" Steele had been arguing for revoking Cosby's bail.

Cosby's lawyer said the "fight is not over" and that his client plans to appeal the verdict.

Gloria Allred, a lawyer representing some of the women who have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct and testified during the trial, said: "We are so happy that finally we can say, women are believed."

Read more: Disgraced Team USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse

Who is Bill Cosby? Cosby is one of the US's most well-known comedians. His fame reached its apex in the 1980s when he stared in the hit "The Cosby Show" as Dr. Cliff Huxtable.

One of many accusations: Constand is one of more than 60 women who have accused Cosby of drugging and molesting them over a period of five decades. The Constand trial was the only criminal case to emerge from the allegations.

#MeToo's shadow: The verdict follows months of media coverage of the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct. The movement began with the publication of sexual harassment and assault allegations against former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in late 2017.

Read more: 100 days of #MeToo
Watch video 04:20

100 days after its launch, the #MeToo movement continues

