 Opinion: China′s Xi Jinping — the man who decides the fate of billions | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 20.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Opinion: China's Xi Jinping — the man who decides the fate of billions

China made a series of historic decisions at its 13th National People's Congress in Beijing. Not only will President Xi Jinping be able to rule indefinitely, he is more powerful than ever, says DW's Philipp Bilsky.

China National Peoples Congress 2018 Xi Jinping (Reuters/J. Lee)

It was one of the longest National People's Congresses in years. Representatives from around the country met in Beijing for more than two weeks, and they had a lengthy agenda. Among other things, members of China's pretend-parliament rubber-stamped the most comprehensive restructuring of the country's state apparatus in decades. A major element thereof was a substantial reduction in the number of government agencies and ministries in an attempt to make the bureaucracy leaner and more efficient. China's government, with its millions of administrators, is not only one of the world's largest, it is also one of the most unwieldy.

Philipp Bilsky App

Philipp Bilsky heads DW's Chinese service

One single person stood at the focal point of the entire affair: Chinese President Xi Jinping. And he can be supremely satisfied with the way the Congress progressed. In an historic move, the People's Congress did away with the existing presidential term limits which had previously stipulated that the post could only be filled by one individual for two, five-year terms. Only two representatives voted against the measure, three abstained and one vote was declared invalid. With that, Xi can theoretically exercise indefinite rule.

Moreover, the "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" was officially entered into the preamble of the Chinese constitution. That means people criticizing Xi in the future could be accused of violating the constitution. And Xi was also handed a powerful new tool — which he can use, among other things, to attack opponents — in the form of an anti-graft body. The so-called National Supervisory Commission will be tasked with fighting corruption and lack of discipline, independent of courts and state prosecutors.

Observers already fear the Chinese president could lose touch with reality in light of the staggering powers he now wields. It is clear that no mechanisms remain in place to curb such a development. Nor do any exist to stop one man from determining the fate of a billion Chinese citizens in the future. Many people considered Xi Jinping the most powerful man in the world before the National People's Congress convened. Now, he has undoubtedly attained that status.

  • China Xi Jinping and his father Xi Zhongxun in1958 (picture-alliance/CPA Media/Pictures From History)

    Xi Jinping: a political history

    Slow beginnings

    Xi Jinping, the son of communist revolutionary and political leader Xi Zhongxun, started his political career when he was finally accepted as a member of China’s Communist Party in 1974. Xi had applied to join the party several times, but was rejected due to his father’s political history — Xi Zhongxun had been purged in 1962 and was then persecuted and jailed during China's Cultural Revolution.

  • Xi Jingping in his office in Zhengding, Herbei province, in 1983 (picture-alliance/CPA)

    Xi Jinping: a political history

    Rise to the top

    Xi studied chemical engineering at Tsinghua University, but after acceptance to the Communist Party he worked hard to reach the top ranks. In 1982, he started out as a party secretary in Herbei province before advancing to more senior roles in the country, such as numerous provincial governor positions and then party chief in China’s second biggest city and financial hub Shanghai.

  • Xi Jinping shakes hands with Hu Jintao (GOH CHAI HIN/AFP/Getty Images)

    Xi Jinping: a political history

    Presidential success

    On November 15, 2012, Xi was elected general secretary of the Communist Party and chairman of the Central Military Commission by the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which informally made him China’s leader. On March 14, 2013, Xi was officially elected president in a confirmation vote by the 12th National People’s Congress. He replaced Hu Jintao who had served his two terms.

  • A poster reading Chinese Dream in Beijing (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Wong)

    Xi Jinping: a political history

    The Chinese Dream

    Following his election, the phrase "Chinese Dream" became the political slogan of Xi’s leadership. While some thought it echoed the American Dream, it refers to the rejuvenation of China. Xi has called for the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation" and for his country to take its "due place in the world." He said that China is "resolved to fight the bloody battle against our enemies."

  • Taiwan Singapur Treffen Ma Ying-jeou und Xi Jinping (picture-alliance/AP Photo/W. Maye-E)

    Xi Jinping: a political history

    Historic meeting

    On November 7, 2015, Xi met with then-Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Singapore, in the first meeting between China and Taiwan's leaders since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949. However, in March 2018, Xi Jinping warned Taiwan it would face the "punishment of history" for any attempt at separatism. It was Xi's harshest warning yet to the island, which China claims as its territory.

  • A souvenir plark depicting Xi Jinping and Chairman Mao Zedong (Getty Images/Feng Li)

    Xi Jinping: a political history

    Core leader

    On October 27, 2016, Xi was declared the "core" leader of the Communist Party, a title that is bestowed upon a leader who is seen as central to the leadership of the Communist Party of China. Just three others have been given the title, including Chairman Mao Zedong, who's commonly considered to be the founding father of modern China, former chairman Deng Xiaoping and former president Jiang Zemin.

  • China Beijing Präsident Xi Jinping in Uniform (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Xi Jinping: a political history

    Military influence

    In December 2017, the People's Armed Police in China was put under the command of the Central Military Commission, which controls China's military. It put the 660,000-strong force under the direct control of President Xi Jinping, who heads the Central Military Commission as armed forces chief and commander in chief.

  • China Präsident Xi einstimmig im Amt bestätigt (Reuters/Jason Lee)

    Xi Jinping: a political history

    Indefinite power

    On March 17, 2018, China’s parliament elected Xi for a second term and unanimously voted in favor of an amendment to the country’s constitution that removed presidential term limits. China previously had a limit of two terms, a system brought in by former leader Deng Xiaoping in 1982, to prevent lifelong dictatorships. The amendment allows President Xi Jinping to stay in power indefinitely.

    Author: Louisa Wright


DW recommends

Xi Jinping lays out vision for China in nationalistic speech to parliament

The president closed the two-week National People's Congress with the promise of a new era of military might. Xi said that any nation interfering in China's territorial integrity would face "the punishment of history." (20.03.2018)  

China's Congress names key economic and defense officials in Cabinet reshuffle

The appointments will impact China's economic reform efforts and its drive to modernize its armed forces. The National People's Congress also confirmed appointments to the posts of finance, commerce and foreign minister. (19.03.2018)  

China's Congress reappoints Premier Li Keqiang and names new anti-graft watchdog

Li Keqiang has kept the second-highest post in the Communist Party. Yang Xiaodu is set to lead President Xi Jinping's massive anti-graft campaign as head of the new National Supervisory Commission. (18.03.2018)  

China's National People's Congress gives President Xi Jinping second five-year term

China's Xi Jinping has been unanimously reappointed president for a second term, with no limit on the number of terms he can serve. His close ally Wang Qishan has been appointed his deputy. (17.03.2018)  

China scraps presidential term limit, enabling Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely

Chinese lawmakers have passed a landmark constitutional amendment that removes presidential term limits. The move paves the way for President Xi Jinping to become president for life. (11.03.2018)  

Xi Jinping: a political history

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been elected for a second term that should have been his last. Following the passing of an amendment that removes presidential term limits, DW looks at Xi's political career so far. (20.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

How open is China's open-door policy?  

Beijing residents react to Xi Jinping's nationalist NPC speech  

Related content

China Nationaler Volkskongress Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping lays out vision for China in nationalistic speech to parliament 20.03.2018

The president closed the two-week National People's Congress with the promise of a new era of military might. Xi said that any nation interfering in China's territorial integrity would face "the punishment of history."

China Nationaler Volkskongress 2018 in Peking | Präsident Xi Jinping

China scraps presidential term limit, enabling Xi Jinping to rule indefinitely 11.03.2018

Chinese lawmakers have passed a landmark constitutional amendment that removes presidential term limits. The move paves the way for President Xi Jinping to become president for life.

Buch „China regieren“ von Chinas Staatspräsident Xi Jinping

Opinion: Xi Jinping – Today's chairman, tomorrow's dictator? 26.02.2018

After Mao's reign, China decided to limit leaders' political power and abandon the cult of leadership. But now Chairman Xi Jinping seems to be turning back the clocks, says Matthias von Hein.

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 