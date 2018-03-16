China′s Congress names key economic and defense officials in Cabinet reshuffle | News | DW | 19.03.2018

The appointments will impact China's economic reform efforts and its drive to modernize its armed forces. The National People's Congress also confirmed appointments to the posts of finance, commerce and foreign minister.
China's ceremonial legislature on Monday approved new appointments to the posts of vice premier, defense minister and governor of the country's central bank.
The confirmations, which follow President Xi Jinping's reappointment on Saturday, set the tone for Beijing's plans to reform its economy and modernize its military in Xi's second term.
Read more: China's Congress reappoints Premier Li Keqiang and names new anti-graft watchdog
The newly-filled positions:
Why the economic appointments matter: Xi's government faces a rising national debt pile, trade tensions with the US and the EU, and slower economic growth. Beijing has vowed to get its debt under control to mitigate financial risks to the Chinese economy. Liu is expected to be at the forefront of those efforts.
Read more: Germany, China to work on steel overcapacity via G20
Modernizing the military: Wei is set to oversee China's military modernization and be the face of the armed forces in meetings with foreign counterparts. Xi nevertheless outranks Wei as chairman of the Central Military Commission.
Read more: China boosts defense spending for 2018
More of the same: Yi's appointment as head of the central bank appears to be a vote for continuity in PBOC policies under Zhou, his predecessor and mentor. His powers, however, are relatively limited. The PBOC, in contrast to central banks in other countries, carries out monetary policy set by another state agency, the identity of whose members is secret.
Read more: Donald Trump eyes massive tariffs on China tech sector
amp/rt (AP, Reuters)
