 Nigeria military rescues 1,000 Boko Haram hostages | News | DW | 07.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Nigeria military rescues 1,000 Boko Haram hostages

More than 1,000 people held captive by the militant group Boko Haram have been freed, according to Nigeria's military. Most were women and children, although some men who were forced to be fighters were also rescued.

Nigerian soldiers man a checkpoint in Gwoza, Nigeria in April 2015 (picture-alliance/dpa)

Over 1,000 Boko Haram hostages in northeastern Nigeria have been freed, military spokesman Brigadier General Texas Chukwu said on Monday.

Although Nigeria's military has attempted to rescue captives of the jihadist group before, many remain missing — including some of the school girls abducted from Chibok in 2014.

Read moreBoko Haram has abducted over 1,000 kids since 2013: UN

What we know so far

  • Mostly women and children were rescued, but some men who had been forced to fight for Boko Haram were rescued as well.
  • The rescues were carried out in four villages in the Bama area of Nigeria's northeastern Borno State.
  • The military spokesman did not say when the rescues took place.
  • Nigeria's military and the Multinational Joint Task Force — comprised of troops from Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin — took part in the rescues.

Read moreNigeria fails to protect schools from Boko Haram's attacks
Watch video 01:32

Boko Haram frees abducted Nigerian schoolgirls

What is Boko Haram? The extremist group's name roughly translates to "Western education is forbidden." They are mostly active in northeastern Nigeria where they carry out kidnappings and bomb attacks. Over 20,000 people have been killed during the group's nine-year insurgency and 2.5 million people have fled the region.

The missing Chibok girls: In 2014,Boko Haram militants kidnapped 200 school girls from the town of Chibok, prompting international condemnation. Although some of the girls have been rescued, other victims remain missing.
Watch video 04:15

Boko Haram conflict threatens food security in Nigeria

rs/kms (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Boko Haram has abducted over 1,000 kids since 2013: UN

The UN says more than 1,000 children have been kidnapped by Islamist group Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria since 2013. The announcement came ahead of the fourth anniversary of the abduction of 276 girls from Chibok. (13.04.2018)  

Nigeria fails to protect schools from Boko Haram's attacks

Nigerian forces have repeatedly failed to thwart Boko Haram's attacks on schools. More than 100 girls were taken in a recent attack. Fear could prevent others from attending school, Adrian Kriesch reports from Dapchi. (26.02.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Boko Haram frees abducted Nigerian schoolgirls  

Boko Haram conflict threatens food security in Nigeria  

Related content

Nigerian army claims to have cleared Mubi of Boko Haram

Nigeria: Suicide bombers kill dozens in blasts at Mubi mosque 01.05.2018

Police say dozens of people were killed in an attack on a mosque in northern Nigeria. Many are blaming the extremist group Boko Haram, though police have not formally speculated as to the motive for the attack.

Nigeria - Kanduna

Nigeria: Bandit attack on village leaves 40 dead in Kaduna state 06.05.2018

Armed bandits have attacked a village in Nigeria's Kaduna state, killing at least 40 people. Rural violence across Nigeria is becoming a key issue as President Muhammadu Buhari seeks re-election in 2019.

Nigeria Konflikt Farmer Pastoralisten

West Africa: Fulani conflict getting worse 07.05.2018

Whether in Mali, Niger or Nigeria, the nomadic Fulani herders often find themselves in conflict with farmers over scarce resources. But there is more to it than that: Often it becomes a struggle for political supremacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 