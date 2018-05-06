Nigeria military rescues 1,000 Boko Haram hostages

More than 1,000 people held captive by the militant group Boko Haram have been freed, according to Nigeria's military. Most were women and children, although some men who were forced to be fighters were also rescued.
Over 1,000 Boko Haram hostages in northeastern Nigeria have been freed, military spokesman Brigadier General Texas Chukwu said on Monday.
Although Nigeria's military has attempted to rescue captives of the jihadist group before, many remain missing — including some of the school girls abducted from Chibok in 2014.
What we know so far
What is Boko Haram? The extremist group's name roughly translates to "Western education is forbidden." They are mostly active in northeastern Nigeria where they carry out kidnappings and bomb attacks. Over 20,000 people have been killed during the group's nine-year insurgency and 2.5 million people have fled the region.
The missing Chibok girls: In 2014,Boko Haram militants kidnapped 200 school girls from the town of Chibok, prompting international condemnation. Although some of the girls have been rescued, other victims remain missing.
