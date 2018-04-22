Nicaragua: Reporter shot dead during live broadcast of protests

A journalist was shot dead, seemingly by a sniper, in Nicaragua Saturday while live-streaming the latest wave of demonstrations against the government's planned pension and social security reforms.

Journalist Angel Gahona was filming a damaged ATM in the town of Bluefields, and narrating what had happened, when a shot rang out. Gahona immediately fell to the ground and his video screen went black. But within seconds another cameraman began filming Gahona's prone body as friends coming running to his aid, screaming his name.

"We believe a sniper fired the shot, it wasn't the young people... The only people who were armed were the police and riot police," his colleague Ileana Lacayo told television station Canal 15.

Human rights groups said at least 25 people have been killed, and dozens more injured and arrested, since protests erupted Wednesday over the government's plans for social security reforms.

The decree calls for increases in income and payroll taxes, as well as changes to the pension system to shore up Nicaragua's troubled social security system.

Ortega defiant

President Daniel Ortega, who issued the decree, has made no apologies for his government's deadly response to the demonstrations. In his first public appearance Saturday since the violence erupted, he said he was open to talks over the dispute.

Ortega said during a nationally broadcast televised address that he wanted the talks so there would be "no more terror for Nicaraguan families." The former Marxist guerrilla has accused the United States of fomenting public dissent.

But Ortega said he would only discuss the issue with business leaders. He noted that the decree goes into effect July 1, and said there is time to reconsider it.

"We'll have to see what change can be made to this decree or whether we need to do a new one," he said during the televised address. "Hopefully, we can find a better way of making this change."

Conditions for talks

COSEP, a private sector business lobby, quickly put conditions on any talks with Ortega. The group said talks could not begin until the government ended police violence, released those who had been arrested for demonstrating peacefully, and re-established freedom of speech.

"We urge the government to create these conditions immediately to avoid more bloodshed," COSEP said. "We cannot go into a dialogue if these minimal conditions are not met."

Nicaragua's Roman Catholic Conference of Bishops condemned the government's violent crackdown and called on the president to drop the social security reforms.

In a statement, the conference said: "A unilateral decision always brings with it social instability. Rectifying decisions is a sign of humanity, listening is the path of reason, seeking peace at all cost is wisdom."

