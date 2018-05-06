Nicaragua establishes truth commission after deadly anti-government protests

The commission has "complete freedom" to investigate the deaths of 45 people during protests, many of them students. The government has blocked a Latin American human rights organization from launching a probe.
Nicaraguan lawmakers on Sunday established a truth commission to investigate the deaths of at least 45 people who were killed during anti-government protests last month.
The commission has three to months to investigate not only the deaths, but also those who were disappeared and tortured during mass protests against pension reforms.
Read more: Opinion: Venezuela and Nicaragua, socialist dictatorships under a democratic guise
"You are authorized to investigate with complete freedom," parliamentary speaker Gustavo Porras told the commission.
Porras added that after the investigation, the commission must present its findings and conclusions to parliament. Pro-government lawmakers comprised most of those who voted for the commission.
Bloody crackdown over pension reforms
Last month, protests erupted after the government forced through reforms that saw a 5 percent tax imposed on retiree and disability pensions and a major increase to social security contributions.
Police responded with a bloody crackdown that left at least 45 people dead, many of them students, according to human rights groups.
Read more: Opinion: Nicaragua keeps it in the family
In the wake of the protests, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) asked to enter the country to investigate human rights violations during the unrest, but Nicaraguan authorities denied it access, saying it will have to "wait for internal processes to progress."
The protests have largely subsided since President Daniel Ortega announced that the reforms would be scrapped in favor of new negotiations with the private sector. Ortega's government is hoping to negotiate a way forward for its deficit-laden social security system.
ls/ng (EFE, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
President Daniel Ortega has scrapped a pension reform law and vowed to crack down on "gangs." At least 24 people have been killed in protests since Wednesday, a rights group reports. (23.04.2018)
The Nicaraguan president has accused the protesters of implementing a "criminal plan" to "destroy the image of Nicaragua." Analysts believe it could be "too late" to roll back reforms following deadly protests. (22.04.2018)
A Nicaraguan human rights body says more than 20 people have been killed in days of anti-government protests. Among the dead is a journalist shot while livestreaming from the demonstrations. (22.04.2018)
"It should look democratic - but we have to hold the reins," former East German communist head of state Walter Ulbricht once said. Venezuela and Nicaragua appear to function along those same lines, says DW's Uta Thofern. (03.08.2016)