New Zealand fed up with being left off maps

Realising that the country, known for its breathtaking beauty, Edmund Hillary and the Lord of the Rings films, is often missing from world maps, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has joined a lighthearted campaign by Tourism NZ to #getNZonthemap. Ardern posted a video featuring herself and local comedian Rhys Darby ("Flight of the Conchords") on her social media account, and it had clocked up almost half a million views in the 24 hours since it was posted on Wednesday.

"Admit it. You've noticed the absence of New Zealand on world maps before too. Some call it a conspiracy some call it negligent...either way it's time for a wee campaign," she wrote accompanying the video. "We're a bit of a fiddly-looking shaped country, a bit like a half-eaten lamb chop," Darby says in the clip and suggests a conspiracy "bigger than the moon landing and the Loch Ness combined".

Over the years many maps have missed out New Zealand, which is larger than the United Kingdom and over two-thirds the size of Japan and Germany. Offenders include the Smithsonian Museum, the UN, and the BBC.

The New Zealand government has long been in on the joke and has a New Zealand-free world map on its "404 - Page not found" page on its website.

