New Zealand fed up with being left off maps

New Zealand, a small island nation floating in the southwestern Pacific, somewhere east of Australia is fed up with being left on the cutting floor.
Realising that the country, known for its breathtaking beauty, Edmund Hillary and the Lord of the Rings films, is often missing from world maps, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has joined a lighthearted campaign by Tourism NZ to #getNZonthemap. Ardern posted a video featuring herself and local comedian Rhys Darby ("Flight of the Conchords") on her social media account, and it had clocked up almost half a million views in the 24 hours since it was posted on Wednesday.
"Admit it. You've noticed the absence of New Zealand on world maps before too. Some call it a conspiracy some call it negligent...either way it's time for a wee campaign," she wrote accompanying the video. "We're a bit of a fiddly-looking shaped country, a bit like a half-eaten lamb chop," Darby says in the clip and suggests a conspiracy "bigger than the moon landing and the Loch Ness combined".
Over the years many maps have missed out New Zealand, which is larger than the United Kingdom and over two-thirds the size of Japan and Germany. Offenders include the Smithsonian Museum, the UN, and the BBC.
The New Zealand government has long been in on the joke and has a New Zealand-free world map on its "404 - Page not found" page on its website.
is/ch (dpa)
Nature adventures in New Zealand
Lake Waikaremoana Great Walk
The Lake-Waikaremoana Great Walk is located in the eastern part of New Zealand's north island. It normally takes three to four days to cover the 46-kilometer (28-mile) route. The hike takes you through different vegetation zones, from extensive beech forests to thick rainforests.
Nature adventures in New Zealand
Tongariro Northern Circuit
This hiking trail on the north island leads past volcanic craters, mountain peaks, lakes and rainforests - everything neatly packed next to each other. To walk the entire trail you'll need three to four days. The Emerald Lakes, the intense green color created by minerals, are one of the path's main attractions.
Nature adventures in New Zealand
Whanganui Journey
The 145-kilometer (90-mile) long Whanganui Journey on the north island might be called a "Great Walk" but is actually a kayak or canoe voyage. You paddle along the Whanganui River for three to five days. Those preferring to hike can follow a track through the thick jungle.
Nature adventures in New Zealand
Abel Tasman Coast Track
The Abel Tasman Track on the northern coast of the South Island is probably the most popular of the "Great Walks." The route is 51 kilometers long and takes visitors on easy paths to secluded coves with breathtaking beaches. Particularly appealing are the daily hikes in combination with kayak or canoe tours.
Nature adventures in New Zealand
Heaphy Track
At 82 kilometers, this is the longest of the "Great Walks." It leads along the rugged and stormy west coast. The tour takes four to six days to complete. Every 20 kilometers, you enter a different vegetation zone, from the shrub covered highlands via ever-green lush forests all the way to the palm trees on the beaches of the west coast.
Nature adventures in New Zealand
Routeburn Track
Things here become very alpine. The 32-kilometer hiking track on New Zealand's south island leads past the Fiordland National Park and Mount Aspiring. The majestic mountains and wild, river courses with many branches like the Dart River are typical for this landscape. Movie fans know Dart River from some scenes in the "Lord of the Rings" film, where it was used as a location.
Nature adventures in New Zealand
Milford Track
Rich with impressive nature scenes, the 53.5-kilometer Milford Track winds its way through the south island's Fiordland National Park. Entrance is strictly regulated as those wishing to go here on their own have to bring a hiking pass, which is issued by the Department of Conservation. Only those who've managed to book rooms in a lodge, of which there are only six, are allowed to enter the route.
Nature adventures in New Zealand
Kepler Track
The 60-kilometer Kepler Track leads through the Fiordland National Park. The circular path brushes past barren mountain ridges, meanders through moss covered forests past several lakes and leads through deep gorges. The country's best known mountain race, the Kepler Challenge, has been held here since 1988. The best runners manage to complete the 60-kilometer route in less than five hours.
Nature adventures in New Zealand
Rakiura Track
The Steward Islands are located just off New Zealand's southern tip. They are renowned for the amount of rainfall they have. Because of the average 255 rainy days per year here, a large part of the Rakiura hiking path had to be elaborately secured to avoid it being washed away. The route usually leads along the coastline. The 29 kilometers can be comfortably walked in two to three days.