Myanmar insurgents attack casino and security forces near Chinese border

Ethnic insurgents in Myanmar killed 19 people, including four members of the security forces, in an attack on security posts and a casino near the border with China, a Myanmar government spokesman said on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), made up of fighters from the Ta'ang or Palaung ethnic group, admitted it had targeted soldiers and militia who ran the casino on the outskirts of the border town of Muse in northern Shan state.

The TNLA and other insurgent groups are fighting with authorities in Myanmar for greater autonomy for ethnic minorities in the area.

The conflict, including in the northern-most state of Kachin, has escalated over the past month as the international focus remains on the Rohingya crisis in the west of the country. The fighting has displaced thousands of people in the past month.

Around 100 insurgents launched the attack near the Chinese border early Saturday at about 5 a.m. (22.30 Friday UTC) using small arms and artillery, and were repelled by armed police and members of government-backed "paramilitaries," the Myanmar government spokesman, Zaw Htay, said

Fifteen civilians, including two women, were killed, and 20 were injured, he said, citing information from police.

"Now the Myanmar military is attacking and following them. They ran away after attacking the civilian targets," said Zaw Htay. "This is not an ethnic rights movement, this is a terrorist attack."

Revenge assault

TNLA spokesman Colonel Tar Aik Kyaw conceded civilians could have been caught in the cross fire.

"The militia are protecting the casinos — those casinos are the gateway for distributing drugs. Many civilians they go to the casinos and it causes many social problems, so we launched a major assault," Tar Aik Kyaw said.

He said the attack was in retaliation for recent attacks on TNLA outposts and for a military offensive against its ally — the Kachin Independence Army — in Kachin state, which occupies the southern tip of the Himalayas.

ap/jm (Reuters, AFP)

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Darling of democracy The daughter of Myanmar's assassinated founding father, Aung San Suu Kyi returned to her home country in the 1980s after studying and starting a family in England. She became a key figure in the 1988 uprisings against the country's military dictatorship. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious in 1990 elections but the government refused to honor the vote.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military rule Suu Kyi spent 15 of the 21 years between 1989 and 2010 under house arrest. After 1995, the rights advocate was barred from seeing her two sons and husband, Michael Aris, even after the latter was diagnosed with cancer.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah 'The Lady' Suu Kyi's determination to bring democracy and human rights to her country won her international renown, including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. She was so popular that in 2011 famous French director Luc Besson made a biopic of her life starring Michelle Yeoh. She was often called the world's most famous political prisoner.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Sworn in as lawmaker Decades of campaigning finally paid off and in 2012 Suu Kyi was allowed to run in free elections. She won a seat in parliament as Myanmar began its transition away from military government. Since general elections in 2015 she has been the country's de facto civilian leader, although officially she is the foreign minister and state counsellor under President Htin Kyaw.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Persecution of the Rohingya Rohingya are a mostly Muslim ethnic group who had their citizenship revoked by Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government in 1982. Long persecuted, their plight intensified in 2016 when the military began what it calls "clearance" of illegal immigrants - but what groups like Human Rights Watch have described as "ethnic cleansing." Thousands have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Fall from grace When she became state counsellor in 2016, Suu Kyi set up a commission to investigate claims of atrocities against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Suu Kyi has accused the Rohingya of spreading "a huge iceberg of misinformation," and that she is concerned by the "terrorist threat" posed by extremists. Her stance sparked protests in Muslim-majority countries around the world.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Nobel no more? Suu Kyi has been stripped of various honors and lost much of her international support due to her handling of the Rohingya crisis. The Nobel committee was forced to issue a statement saying that her peace prize could not be revoked. Fellow Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Suu Kyi to "stop the violence." Suu Kyi has said that outsiders do not grasp the complexities of the situation. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



