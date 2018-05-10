 Myanmar insurgents attack casino and security forces near Chinese border | News | DW | 12.05.2018
News

Myanmar insurgents attack casino and security forces near Chinese border

The ethnic rebels attacked security force posts and a casino near the main border post with China. The conflict in the north of Myanmar has escalated as the media focus remains on the Rohingya crisis in the west.

Two members of the insurgent group, the Ta-ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), stand guard in a village in the northern Shan state in Myanmar.

Ethnic insurgents in Myanmar killed 19 people, including four members of the security forces, in an attack on security posts and a casino near the border with China, a Myanmar government spokesman said on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), made up of fighters from the Ta'ang or Palaung ethnic group, admitted it had targeted soldiers and militia who ran the casino on the outskirts of the border town of Muse in northern Shan state.

The TNLA and other insurgent groups are fighting with authorities in Myanmar for greater autonomy for ethnic minorities in the area.

The conflict, including in the northern-most state of Kachin, has escalated over the past month as the international focus remains on the Rohingya crisis in the west of the country. The fighting has displaced thousands of people in the past month.
Watch video 01:31

UNSC delegation visits Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

Around 100 insurgents launched the attack near the Chinese border early Saturday at about 5 a.m. (22.30 Friday UTC) using small arms and artillery, and were repelled by armed police and members of government-backed "paramilitaries," the Myanmar government spokesman, Zaw Htay, said

Fifteen civilians, including two women, were killed, and 20 were injured, he said, citing information from police.

"Now the Myanmar military is attacking and following them. They ran away after attacking the civilian targets," said Zaw Htay. "This is not an ethnic rights movement, this is a terrorist attack."

Read more: Myanmar's Rohingya: A history of forced exoduses

Revenge assault

TNLA spokesman Colonel Tar Aik Kyaw conceded civilians could have been caught in the cross fire.

"The militia are protecting the casinos — those casinos are the gateway for distributing drugs. Many civilians they go to the casinos and it causes many social problems, so we launched a major assault," Tar Aik Kyaw said.

He said the attack was in retaliation for recent attacks on TNLA outposts and for a military offensive against its ally — the Kachin Independence Army — in Kachin state, which occupies the southern tip of the Himalayas.

ap/jm (Reuters, AFP)

  • a Aung San Suu Kyi greets a crowd in 2012

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    Darling of democracy

    The daughter of Myanmar's assassinated founding father, Aung San Suu Kyi returned to her home country in the 1980s after studying and starting a family in England. She became a key figure in the 1988 uprisings against the country's military dictatorship. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious in 1990 elections but the government refused to honor the vote.

  • Burmese soldiers

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    Military rule

    Suu Kyi spent 15 of the 21 years between 1989 and 2010 under house arrest. After 1995, the rights advocate was barred from seeing her two sons and husband, Michael Aris, even after the latter was diagnosed with cancer.

  • Michelle Yeoh in 'The Lady'

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    'The Lady'

    Suu Kyi's determination to bring democracy and human rights to her country won her international renown, including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. She was so popular that in 2011 famous French director Luc Besson made a biopic of her life starring Michelle Yeoh. She was often called the world's most famous political prisoner.

  • Amtseid Suu Kyi Birma (AP)

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    Sworn in as lawmaker

    Decades of campaigning finally paid off and in 2012 Suu Kyi was allowed to run in free elections. She won a seat in parliament as Myanmar began its transition away from military government. Since general elections in 2015 she has been the country's de facto civilian leader, although officially she is the foreign minister and state counsellor under President Htin Kyaw.

  • Bildergalerie Jahresrückblick 2017 International (Reuters/D. Siddiqui)

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    Persecution of the Rohingya

    Rohingya are a mostly Muslim ethnic group who had their citizenship revoked by Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government in 1982. Long persecuted, their plight intensified in 2016 when the military began what it calls "clearance" of illegal immigrants - but what groups like Human Rights Watch have described as "ethnic cleansing." Thousands have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

  • Protestors burn a picture of Suu Kyi

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    Fall from grace

    When she became state counsellor in 2016, Suu Kyi set up a commission to investigate claims of atrocities against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Suu Kyi has accused the Rohingya of spreading "a huge iceberg of misinformation," and that she is concerned by the "terrorist threat" posed by extremists. Her stance sparked protests in Muslim-majority countries around the world.

  • Nobelpreis-Medaille (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

    Nobel no more?

    Suu Kyi has been stripped of various honors and lost much of her international support due to her handling of the Rohingya crisis. The Nobel committee was forced to issue a statement saying that her peace prize could not be revoked. Fellow Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Suu Kyi to "stop the violence." Suu Kyi has said that outsiders do not grasp the complexities of the situation.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


HRW: Myanmar continues to destroy Rohingya villages

Human Rights Watch slams Myanmar's continued destruction of villages, calls repatriation deal a PR stunt. Separately, two journalists are facing 14 years in prison for violating the country's Official Secrets Act. (18.12.2017)  

Fresh Myanmar violence sends thousands fleeing

Thousands of people have been displaced amid renewed clashes between Myanmar's army and a rebel group in the country's remote northeast. One militiaman said it was the worst violence the region had seen in five decades. (28.04.2018)  

Tearful Rohingya plead with visiting UN team in Bangladesh

A UN Security Council delegation has met Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh from a crackdown in Myanmar. Some were in tears and spoke of rape, murder and other atrocities committed by security forces. (29.04.2018)  

Myanmar's Rohingya: A history of forced exoduses

Around 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh, escaping violence and persecution in their native Myanmar. It's not the first time they have been forced from their homes. (09.09.2017)  

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi had the global community rooting for her when she was the world's most famous political prisoner. Now she is accused of standing by while soldiers massacre Rohingya Muslims. (25.01.2018)  

UNSC delegation visits Rohingya camp in Bangladesh  

Myanmar Papst Franziskus zu Besuch

Myanmar: Pope urges Buddhist monks to fight 'prejudice' 29.11.2017

Pope Francis has appealed to Myanmar's Buddhist clergy to reconcile people of different ethnicities and religions in a country plagued by decades of conflict. The pontiff also celebrated Mass with some 150,000 people.

Bangladesch | Rohingya-Flüchtlingslager rund um Cox's Bazar

Rohingya crisis demonstrates consequences of statelessness 02.11.2017

Rohingya Muslims are a people without a state. This is at the center of an ongoing humanitarian crisis in South Asia and the biggest obstacle to finding a solution. DW examines Myanmar's controversial citizenship laws.

Bangladesch Massenflucht der Rohingyas

Opinion: The gray area in Myanmar's Rohingya conflict 06.09.2017

The anger and indignation over the Myanmar army's brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims is quite understandable. But beware of the propaganda machinery and avoid hasty judgments on the conflict, says Rodion Ebbighausen.

