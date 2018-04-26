Fresh Myanmar violence sends thousands fleeing

A flare in fighting between government troops and ethnic insurgents in Myanmar's northern Kachin province has prompted thousands of people to flee, a United Nations official has warned.

More than 4,000 people have been driven from their homes in the last three weeks, Mark Cutts, head of the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, told AFP late Friday. An additional 15,000 people have left since the beginning of the year.

"We have received reports from local organizations saying that there are still many civilians who remain trapped in conflict-affected areas," he said.

"Our biggest concern is for the safety of civilians — including pregnant women, the elderly, small children and people with disabilities. We must ensure that these people are protected."

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Darling of democracy The daughter of Myanmar's assassinated founding father, Aung San Suu Kyi returned to her home country in the 1980s after studying and starting a family in England. She became a key figure in the 1988 uprisings against the country's military dictatorship. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) was victorious in 1990 elections but the government refused to honor the vote.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Military rule Suu Kyi spent 15 of the 21 years between 1989 and 2010 under house arrest. After 1995, the rights advocate was barred from seeing her two sons and husband, Michael Aris, even after the latter was diagnosed with cancer.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah 'The Lady' Suu Kyi's determination to bring democracy and human rights to her country won her international renown, including the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. She was so popular that in 2011 famous French director Luc Besson made a biopic of her life starring Michelle Yeoh. She was often called the world's most famous political prisoner.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Sworn in as lawmaker Decades of campaigning finally paid off and in 2012 Suu Kyi was allowed to run in free elections. She won a seat in parliament as Myanmar began its transition away from military government. Since general elections in 2015 she has been the country's de facto civilian leader, although officially she is the foreign minister and state counsellor under President Htin Kyaw.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Persecution of the Rohingya Rohingya are a mostly Muslim ethnic group who had their citizenship revoked by Myanmar's Buddhist-majority government in 1982. Long persecuted, their plight intensified in 2016 when the military began what it calls "clearance" of illegal immigrants - but what groups like Human Rights Watch have described as "ethnic cleansing." Thousands have died and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Fall from grace When she became state counsellor in 2016, Suu Kyi set up a commission to investigate claims of atrocities against the Rohingya in Rakhine state. Suu Kyi has accused the Rohingya of spreading "a huge iceberg of misinformation," and that she is concerned by the "terrorist threat" posed by extremists. Her stance sparked protests in Muslim-majority countries around the world.

Aung San Suu Kyi: From freedom fighter to pariah Nobel no more? Suu Kyi has been stripped of various honors and lost much of her international support due to her handling of the Rohingya crisis. The Nobel committee was forced to issue a statement saying that her peace prize could not be revoked. Fellow Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai called on Suu Kyi to "stop the violence." Suu Kyi has said that outsiders do not grasp the complexities of the situation. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



Recent spike

A 17-year-old ceasefire between the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and government forces broke down in 2011. There have been frequent clashes since then, but in early April local civil society groups reported an escalation in the conflict.

KIA spokesman Col Naw Bu told Reuters the military had deployed reinforcements, including 2,000 infantry troops, fighter aircraft, and helicopters.

"The army is sending more troops from the lower part of Myanmar and that's why the fighting will be more intense," he said, adding that the clashes were "the worst conflict" since Kachin soldiers started fighting the government in the early 1960s.

The US Embassy in Yangon said it was "deeply concerned" by the fighting. In a statement posted to Twitter, it urged the government and military to "protect civilian populations and allow humanitarian assistance," to affected towns.

Watch video 02:05 Share Nobel laureates decry Rohingya 'genocide' Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2tR6A Nobel laureates call for action against Rohingya 'genocide'

Sluggish progress towards peace

Myanmar's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, said making peace with the country's ethnic minorities was her main priority when she took office in 2016, but progress has been slow.

Several ethnic armed groups are demanding autonomy and power in the Buddhist-majority country, where most political and military positions are occupied by Myanmar citizens.

Besides unrest in Kachin, the country has also seen violence in western Rakhine province, from which almost 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled.

nm/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.