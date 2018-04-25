 Mummified body in Iran poses a political headache | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 26.04.2018
Middle East

Mummified body in Iran poses a political headache

The discovery of a mummified body near a shrine south of Tehran has sparked speculation that it may be the remains of the founder of the Pahlavi dynasty, Reza Shah. The Iranian authorities are already in discredit mode.

mummified body (Fararu)

Iranian media reported that the mummy was unearthed where Reza Shah was buried following his death in 1944. His tomb was destroyed a year after the Iranian revolution in 1979.

The discovery coincided with the 92nd anniversary of Reza Shah's crowning ceremony on April 25, 1926 and has sparked contradictory reactions from Iranian officials.
Watch video 01:08

Iran: Anniversary of Islamic revolution

Hassan Khalilabadi, the head of the cultural heritage and tourism committee at Tehran's city council, told the state-run IRNA news agency that "Some believe it is possible that the body can be the remains of the first Pahlavi that was transferred to Tehran after being mummified and buried in the Abdol Azim Haasani mausoleum."

Clarity expected soon

But others swiftly dismissed it as a rumor. "Finding a body in an area that previously was a cemetery is obvious," said semi-official ISNA News Agency, quoting the public relations office of the Abdol Azim Haasani mausoleum.

Meanwhile, former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi issued a statement saying the body was "most probably" that of his grandfather. "We are investigating the matter and we expect to get clarity on the issue in the coming days." I warn the officials against any secrecy and lack of transparency in their handling of the matter."

Many see Reza Shah as a pioneer of modernization in Iran, who introduced a spate of social, economic, and political reforms during his reign, that paved the way for the modern Iranian state. However, by the 1930s, his close ties to Nazi Germany began to worry Allied states, who forced him to to step down. He was sent to exile and died in 1944 in South Africa. Later his body was sent to Egypt where it was mummified. Under his son, Mohammad Reza Shah, the mummified body was brought back to Iran in 1950 and buried in a shrine in the city of Ray, south of Tehran.

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi with US President Roosevelt (picture alliance/Everett Collection)

Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (left) came to power after Allied Forces forced the abdication of his father, Reza Shah

Iran's authorities in a quandary

The alleged discovery poses a dilemma for the Islamic Republic's leaders who overthrew the Pahlavi Regime and have since then cemented their power.

It also ties in with the current difficult political climate in Iran triggered by nationwide protests at the end of last year. Iranians from all walks of life, particularly in the city of Qom - the spiritual capital of Iran and a base for influential Shiite Mullahs, voiced their support of the Pahlavi family and demanded a return of the monarchy.

Opinion: Is the end near for Iran's theocracy? 

There is widespread distrust of the Iranian authorities which could make it difficult for them to assure the population that the body is not that of Reza Shah, even if that were to be the case. High-ranking officials including the Iranian president have not addressed the issue yet. There are also no official reports on what happened to the mummified body after the discovery.

Based on the local media coverage, it seems hardliners are trying to deny any sort of connection between the body and Reza Shah by trying to discredit him and the Pahlavi family.

At the same time, on social media many people are demanding that the government respect Reza Shah and hold a proper burial service for him — a dilemma for those responsible for the destruction of his tomb 39 years ago who now face a new generation that regards the royal family very differently.

  • Am 1.2.1979 kehrt Ayatollah Khomeini aus dem Exil in den Iran zurück (Foto: akairan.com)

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    Return to Iran

    February 1, 1979: Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned to Tehran from exile in Paris. Euphoric Iranians greeted him at the airport as he touched down. For years, he had criticized the shah and the political elite in Iran for suppressing dissidents, for westernizing the country and for their extravagant lifestyles.

  • Hunderttausende Iraner harrten an diesem Tag aus, um dem Autokorso zuzujubeln, in dem Khomeini zum Zentralfriedhof fuhr, um dort seine Ankunftsrede zu halten (Foto:afp)

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    Waiting and hoping

    Around four million Iranians took to the streets to catch a glimpse of Khomeini’s motorcade as it headed to the central cemetery where he held his arrival speech. For around a year mass demonstrations against the Shah had been taking place. Since August 1978, widespread work stoppages by the opposition had crippled the country’s economy.

  • Schah Reza Pahlavi verlässt den Iran am 16. Januar 1979 (Foto: fanous.com)

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    The Shah steps down

    On January 16, 1979, Shah Reza Pahlavi left the country. At the Guadeloupe conference, attended by the leaders of four Western powers - the US, UK, France and West Germany - the shah lost support. Instead, the West talked of seeking dialogue with Khomeini. US President Jimmy Carter offered the shah asylum in the US - an offer he accepted.

  • Bildergalerie Revolution 57 im Iran

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    An isolated leader

    The shah had previously appointed Shapour Bakhtiar, a leading member of the opposition National Front, to the position of interim prime minister to appease his opponents, but without success. Bakhtiar was expelled from the party for being appointed by the shah. Other party members had agreed to work only with Khomeini.

  • Khomeini bei sener Rede auf dem Teheraner Zentralfriedhof am 1.2.1979 (Foto:araknews.com)

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    Campaign speech at the central cemetery

    Khomeini declared on his arrival in Tehran that he did not recognize Bakhtiar’s government. From the airport he drove straight to Tehran’s central cemetery where he gave a gutsy speech before thousands of enthusiastic on-lookers. He disputed the monarchy and the parliament, saying it weakened legitimacy. Khomeini said that he alone would select Iran’s new government.

  • Bildergalerie Revolution 57 im Iran

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    Riots across the country

    In Tehran and in other cities across the country violent clashes between revolutionaries and the shah’s supporters broke out. The street fighting went on for days and it was unclear which side had the upper hand. The military imposed a curfew, but most Iranian’s ignored it.

  • Bildergalerie Revolution 57 im Iran

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    Transitional prime minister

    On February 5, 1979, Khomeini named Mehdi Bazargan from the National Front as the country’s transitional prime minister. At first it looked like the clergy would cooperate with the liberal opposition. However, disagreements between the two quickly escalated. Bazargan resigned on November 5, 1979, in response to the US embassy hostage situation in Tehran.

  • Bildergalerie Revolution 57 im Iran

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    The nation celebrates

    After Bazargan’s re-appointment, large numbers of Iranians took to the streets in support of the transitional government. The military declared it would not interfere with the power struggle. Shapour Bakhtiar had lost all support. He had to flee his home when armed Khomeini supporters intruded. In April, 1979, he went into exile in France.

  • Bildergalerie Revolution 57 im Iran

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    Military greetings

    Standing at attention for religious leaders: An elite unit of the Iranian Air Force greeted Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The Homafar unit played a major role in the revolution victory because they had allowed the public access to their arsenal during the civil unrest. On February 9, the Imperial Guard made a last ditch effort to attack the Homafar base.

  • Bildergalerie Revolution 57 im Iran

    Eleven days in February: The Iranian Revolution

    The monarchy is overthrown

    Fighting between the Imperial Guard and the people intensified. On February 11, 1979, the regime collapsed: Revolutionaries occupied parliament, the Senate, the television broadcaster and other state-run institutions. Shortly thereafter, the fall of the monarchy was announced. To this day, Iranians celebrate February 11 as the anniversary of the 'Islamic revolution.’

    Author: Parisa Tonekaboni / jlw


