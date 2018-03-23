 Mats Hummels recovers to lead German resistance against Spain | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Mats Hummels recovers to lead German resistance against Spain

After a difficult opening phase, Joachim Löw's back four eventually radiated its usual air of experience and quality. If Germany are to defend their World Cup title, they'll need get out of the blocks quicker than this.

Testspiel - Deutschland - Spanien | Mats Hummels (picture alliance/dpa/F. Gambarini)

Looking back, Germany can be satisfied with their collective effort. A 1-1 draw against Spain is, after all, not a bad result, and there are positives to be taken from the game as well as an admission that Joachim Löw's side started slowly. Germany fans, out in full force at the Düsseldorf Arena, reached the same conclusion, warmly applauding the team off the pitch at the final whistle.

Germany's struggles in the opening minutes were laregly self-inflicted. Mats Hummels, a player widely lauded for his poise and ability to play out from the back, was forced into a number of errors. 

"We wanted to get after them from the opening whistle but Spain played straight through us," he admitted after the match. "It was a challenging game, and we had big problems at the start."

Read more: How Germany's players rated against Spain

Fussball Freundschaftsspiel - Deutschland vs Spanien Tor 0:1 (Reuters/T. Schmuelgen)

Spain celebrate taking the lead after just six minutes

Hummels takes the flack

The Bayern Munich defender wasn't the only guilty party, but a player of his experience was caught flat-footed too often in the opening exchanges. He lost his man on the sixth minute, allowing Rodrigo Moreno the space to put the visitors ahead. His passing, usually the source of Germany's flowing football, also lacked accuracy as he repeatedly put the ball out of play. 

Hummels was painfully aware of his inability to establish himself in those opening minutes, and could be seen faliling his arms and scolding himself ater every error.

His fellow defenders had their own problems. Jonas Hector was caught in no man's land early on as Andres Iniesta found the excellent Isco on the touchline. The Real Madrid forward was given a free run at Germany's defense but, fortunately for the Cologne defender, the move fizzled out to nothing. On the other side, Joshua Kimmich found himself repeatedly overrun by Jordi Alba and whichever of David Silva, Iniesta and Isco happened to join in the fun. They were dragged from pillar to post in those early stages. 

Spain lack the killer instinct

There was an almost palpable anxiety in the air as Kimmich landed Jerome Boateng in hot water with an overhit pass. Germany's defenders could count themselves lucky as Spain's forward line repeatedly failed to make them pay. As JLöw's own attack grew into the game, so the pressure on his back line began to wane. 

This opening struggle lasted for around 25 minutes, after which Germany began to assert themselves. There were, of course, further scares but Germany's defense were no longer causing its own problems. Teams with he exceptional ability of Spain will create chances. So too, will Germany. 

Fussball Freundschaftsspiel - Deutschland vs Spanien (picture alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

Rodrigo Moreno leaves Mats Hummels in his wake in Düsseldorf

Hummels raises the bar

The fact that Hummels almost scored midway through the second half, rising highest to head a Toni Kroos free kick against the bar, exemplified his turn around after that difficult opening phase. The quality and assured passing were back, and Germany were in the ascent. 

It was plain to see, however, that this was Germany's first game of 2018. When the team lines up to face Mexico on June 7th, in the first of Germany's World Cup group stage fixtures, such a long bedding-in period will not be tolerated by Löw. 

"We're at a good level, but we can get even better," offered Kroos after the game. His words will be music to the ears of Germany fans, who know it will take a lot more than this performance to lift the trophy in Russia. 

Hummels was reflective following a long night's work in Düsseldorf. "We never tire of emphasizing the quality of the world's best teams and Spain belong to that group." Competition is certainly fierce. Defending the World Cup will be a tough job.

DW recommends

Thomas Müller wonderstike spares Germany's blushes against Spain

Thomas Müller's first half goal salvaged a result for the home side on a night on which both teams missed big chances. Jogi Löw's side will need some fine tuning before Germany's showdown with Brazil on Tuesday night. (23.03.2018)  

How Germany's players rated against Spain

Thomas Müller earned top marks after scoring Germany's only goal in their 1-1 draw with Spain in Düsseldorf. Julian Draxler also seized his opportunity after Joachim Löw handed him a start. (23.03.2018)  

Related content

Joachim Löw

'We are the hunted': Joachim Löw to count on experience and Marc-Andre ter Stegen 22.03.2018

Joachim Löw is taking no chances ahead of Germany's friendly against Spain in Düsseldorf on Friday night and will rely on a trusted core of experienced players. Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen gets the nod in goal.

Fussball Freundschaftsspiel - Deutschland vs SpanienTor 1:1

Thomas Müller wonderstike spares Germany's blushes against Spain 23.03.2018

Thomas Müller's first half goal salvaged a result for the home side on a night on which both teams missed big chances. Jogi Löw's side will need some fine tuning before Germany's showdown with Brazil on Tuesday night.

Germany to play Spain, Brazil ahead of 2018 World Cup 23.03.2018

With friendlies against Spain and Brazil, Germany's national team prepares to defend its World Cup title in Russia. For the players who hope to be on Joachim Löw's squad, it's crunch time - the battle for spots is more competitive than ever.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 