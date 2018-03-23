How Germany′s players rated against Spain | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.03.2018

Marc-Andre ter Stegen — 6

Ter Stegen was defenseless when Rodrigo Moreno snuck in behind Germany's defense and scored Spain's first goal. He then came up with a big save in the second half, stopping a dangerous shot inside the box from Isco.

Joshua Kimmich — 5

Kimmich has improved his defensive skills greatly, but Spain were able to put in a few crosses — Jordi Alba in particular — that he should have been able to prevent.

Jerome Boateng — 6

His athleticism was once again on display, and he was also frequently involved in Germany's build-up play.

Mats Hummels (second from left) watches as Rodrigo Moreno (far left) scores for Spain.

Mats Hummels — 4

He lost track of Rodrigo Moreno when the Spanish striker scored the first goal of the game — not the kind of mistake he can make in Russia. But he did have some key clearances in the game, and hit the crossbar with a header in the second half.

Jonas Hector — 5

Hector was solid on the left side of Germany's defense, though he didn't contribute much in the attacking third of the field.

Sami Khedira — 6

While sporting the captain's armband, Sami Khedira had some poor giveaways in midfield, but made up for some of his miscues by setting up Thomas Müller for his goal.

Toni Kroos — 7

As he tends to do, the Real Madrid star controlled the tempo of the match. He was tidy in possession and contributed in the build-up to Müller's equalizer. Barely put a foot wrong all game.

Thomas Müller (third from left) ties the score at one goal apiece against Spain

Thomas Müller — 8

When Germany need a goal, Thomas Müller tends to get it. His first half equalizer was part of a well-rounded performance at both ends of the pitch.

Mesut Özil — 5

Özil was involved in some well-executed breaks forward and helped build up the play, but he couldn't thread the final pass when the opportunity presented itself.

Julian Draxler — 8

With two shots, two dribbles and a few key passes in the attacking third, Draxler showed why Löw still believes in him — even if his coach at the Paris Saint-Germain, Unai Emery, may not.

Timo Werner — 4

Werner showed off his flashy speed, but he only had one shot in the game and did not put it on target. He'll need to play better if he wants to be Germany's main striker in Russia.

Substitutes

Ilkay Gündogan — 6; he unleashed a strong effort shortly after replacing Khedira, but had trouble playing the final ball in the attacking third.

Leroy Sané — 5; he tried to dazzle the crowd with his finesse, but he couldn't fool Spain's defense and lost the ball in key positions.

Leon Goretzka — N/A

Mario Gomez — N/A