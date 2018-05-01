Libya suicide attack: Militants kill 12 in Tripoli election headquarters bombing

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside the headquarters of Libya's election body in Tripoli, while the others set the building on fire. "Islamic State" has claimed responsibility for the attack.
A group of militants stormed the headquarters of Libya's electoral commission on Wednesday, killing at least 12, including three employees of the commission and four members of local security forces. Seven others were wounded.
On its AMAQ news service, "Islamic State" claimed responsibility for the attack on the electoral body, which was gearing to hold elections in the turmoil-ridden country later this year.
The commission recently registered nearly 1 million new voters across the country.
Read more: Can the EU and partners stabilize Libya?
Security forces engaged in a gun battle with the attackers as they tried to regain control of the building, said electoral commission spokesman Khaled Omar, who said he saw a pair of suicide bombers as he fled the offices with other staff as the attack unfolded.
"A suicide bomber blew up himself inside the commission and the others set a part of the building on fire," Omar said.
Read more: Is Libya a failed state?
'Cowardly' attack
The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) said it was dealing with "the consequences of the cowardly suicide attack."
The United Nations mission in Libya condemned the "terrorist attack."
"Such terrorist attacks will not deter Libyans from moving forward in the process of consolidating national unity and building the state of law and institutions," it said on Twitter.
Libya has been in a state of turmoil since the 2011 civil war that saw the ouster of longstanding ruler Moammar Gadhafi by rebel fighters backed by NATO airstrikes. The country is now split between rival governments, each backed by an array of militias.
An international quartet, made up of the European Union, the African Union, the Arab League and the United Nations, is trying to stabilize Libya.
Read more: El-Sonni: Stable Libya 'five to 10 years' away
Earlier this week, the quartet said it supports holding presidential and parliamentary elections this year and will provide observers and electoral assistance to ensure free and fair elections.
ap/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
DW spoke with John Dalhuisen, Amnesty's director for Europe and Central Asia, about the allegations that the EU has been complicit in the abuse of migrants in Libya. (12.12.2017)
Thousands of African migrants trying to get to Europe end up trapped in Libya. Often they endure abuse, and some are even sold into slavery. DW's Migration Dilemma series looks at why people risk the journey. (02.12.2017)
The slave auctioning of African migrants in Libya shows how humans are deprived of all dignity. We should renounce all forms of ideology and prejudice that reduce people to merchandise, writes DW's Fred Muvunyi. (24.11.2017)
Pro-government forces in Libya say they have freed 13 foreign nationals, including 11 female Eritrean captives, from "Islamic State" militants in Sirte. Troops claim only a small part of the city is still held by IS. (22.10.2016)
Can international negotiators convince Libyan Army General Khalifa Hifter his future will be better with them than without them? What happens on Sunday will be key. Teri Schultz reports from Brussels. (17.12.2017)
With three rival governments and the reluctant host to thousands of migrants making their way to Europe, Libya is in chaos. Will it ever unite for democracy? Taher El-Sonni meets Tim Sebastian on Conflict Zone. (26.10.2017)