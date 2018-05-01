 Libya suicide attack: Militants kill 12 in Tripoli election headquarters bombing | News | DW | 02.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Libya suicide attack: Militants kill 12 in Tripoli election headquarters bombing

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside the headquarters of Libya's election body in Tripoli, while the others set the building on fire. "Islamic State" has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The site of a suicide attack on Libyan electoral commission is seen in Tripoli

A group of militants stormed the headquarters of Libya's electoral commission on Wednesday, killing at least 12, including three employees of the commission and four members of local security forces. Seven others were wounded.

On its AMAQ news service, "Islamic State" claimed responsibility for the attack on the electoral body, which was gearing to hold elections in the turmoil-ridden country later this year.

The commission recently registered nearly 1 million new voters across the country.

Read moreCan the EU and partners stabilize Libya?

Security forces engaged in a gun battle with the attackers as they tried to regain control of the building, said electoral commission spokesman Khaled Omar, who said he saw a pair of suicide bombers as he fled the offices with other staff as the attack unfolded.

"A suicide bomber blew up himself inside the commission and the others set a part of the building on fire," Omar said. 

Read more: Is Libya a failed state?

  • Flash-Galerie Bildergalerie Gesichter des Jahres 2011 International Jahresrückblick (AP)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Ousted after decades

    For more than 40 years, Moammar Gadhafi was the eccentric strongman in power in Libya. He was known for his odd behavior - and for his regime's ties to international terror groups. Libya was one of the countries swept up by the Arab Spring, and protests eventually turned into a civil war. Gadhafi fled but was eventually captured and killed In October, 2011.

  • Libyen Siegesfeier Victory Zeichen Hand Flagge (AP)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Chance for peace

    After Gadhafi fell, the eyes of the world were on Libya in the hope that the country would have a smooth transition to democracy. By July 2012, democratic parliamentary elections had taken place, but it proved to be a challenge for the country's politicians to form a coalition and compromise on issues that would bring further stability.

  • Libyen Bengasi Anschlag auf US-Konsulat (Reuters)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Militias gaining strength

    Another problem facing Libya in the post-Gadhafi era was the rise of violent militias. While various armed groups did band together to topple the dictator, they did not have a common cause to rally around after his death. Instead, they fought each other. Terrorist groups were also on the rise in Libya, and staged a deadly attack on the US embassy in Benghazi on September 11, 2012.

  • Libyen militärische Operation gegen Dschihadisten des IS in Sirte (picture alliance/Xinhua/H. Turkia)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Deeply divided

    Political divisions became deeper in the years following Gadhafi's ouster. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) is the internationally-recognized authority in Libya, but several factions on the ground are claiming a hold on power. Jihadist groups including the so-called 'Islamic State' have gained a significant foothold in the country, making any progress precarious.

  • Infografik Libyen Kontrolle Gebiete NEU! ENG

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Shifting sands

    At present, the Tripoli-based GNA controls parts of western and central Libya while Haftar's Libyan National Army holds much of the northeast. However, areas of power are constantly shifting due to ongoing "Islamic State" violence and the country's many different smaller factions.

  • Italien Treffen Innenminister zum Thema Migration | Taha Siala, Libyen & Serraj, Libyen & Al-Aref Al-Khoja, Libyen (Reuters/R. Casilli)

    Libya's rocky path to democracy

    Looking for help

    In recent weeks, Libya has reached out to NATO for assistance in strengthening the country's security institutions in an effort to end the power struggle between competing governments and militias. Leaders of two of the biggest groups - the GNA and the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army LNA - called for an end to the political and economic crises in the country.

    Author: Matt Zuvela


'Cowardly' attack

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) said it was dealing with "the consequences of the cowardly suicide attack."

The United Nations mission in Libya condemned the "terrorist attack."

"Such terrorist attacks will not deter Libyans from moving forward in the process of consolidating national unity and building the state of law and institutions," it said on Twitter.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since the 2011 civil war that saw the ouster of longstanding ruler Moammar Gadhafi by rebel fighters backed by NATO airstrikes. The country is now split between rival governments, each backed by an array of militias.

An international quartet, made up of the European Union, the African Union, the Arab League and the United Nations, is trying to stabilize Libya.

Read more: El-Sonni: Stable Libya 'five to 10 years' away

Earlier this week, the quartet said it supports holding presidential and parliamentary elections this year and will provide observers and electoral assistance to ensure free and fair elections.

ap/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP)
Watch video 26:01

Taher El-Sonni on Conflict Zone

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Amnesty: EU, others 'know perfectly well' about Libya's collusion with people smugglers

DW spoke with John Dalhuisen, Amnesty's director for Europe and Central Asia, about the allegations that the EU has been complicit in the abuse of migrants in Libya. (12.12.2017)  

The Migration Dilemma: 'We were treated like animals'

Thousands of African migrants trying to get to Europe end up trapped in Libya. Often they endure abuse, and some are even sold into slavery. DW's Migration Dilemma series looks at why people risk the journey. (02.12.2017)  

Opinion: Libya slave trade shows how Africans are treated as subhuman

The slave auctioning of African migrants in Libya shows how humans are deprived of all dignity. We should renounce all forms of ideology and prejudice that reduce people to merchandise, writes DW's Fred Muvunyi. (24.11.2017)  

Libyan troops free foreign nationals from 'Islamic State' in Sirte

Pro-government forces in Libya say they have freed 13 foreign nationals, including 11 female Eritrean captives, from "Islamic State" militants in Sirte. Troops claim only a small part of the city is still held by IS. (22.10.2016)  

Can the EU and partners stabilize Libya?

Can international negotiators convince Libyan Army General Khalifa Hifter his future will be better with them than without them? What happens on Sunday will be key. Teri Schultz reports from Brussels. (17.12.2017)  

El-Sonni: Stable Libya 'five to 10 years' away

With three rival governments and the reluctant host to thousands of migrants making their way to Europe, Libya is in chaos. Will it ever unite for democracy? Taher El-Sonni meets Tim Sebastian on Conflict Zone. (26.10.2017)  

Is Libya a failed state?

With multiple governments, a collapsing economy and local militias competing for power, is Libya a failed state? Our guest is Martin Kobler, Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya. (24.05.2017)  

Libya's rocky path to democracy

When Libya's former leader Moammar Gadhafi was toppled from power, many were optimistic that big changes were in store for the country. Six years later, the country is still in turmoil. (04.05.2017)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Taher El-Sonni on Conflict Zone  

Quadriga - Liberating Libya: The Failed Intervention  

Related content

Symbolbild EU-Erweiterung

Inside Europe 29.03.2018 29.03.2018

Migrant rescues on board the Aquarius - Carles Puigdemont in German custody - Why driving for Uber in Turkey is becoming increasingly risky - EU passports up for sale in Malta - French prison reform tackles overcrowding - "Artists for Brexit" hit back - A French priest documents war crimes against Iraq's Yazidis - Hungary prepares for elections - Spanish rappers probed for "glorifying terrorism."

Irak Anschlag in Bagdad

Twin blasts kill dozens in Baghdad 15.01.2018

A double suicide bombing has killed some 30 people in central Baghdad where day laborers usually gather to seek work. Iraq is readying for elections in May with voters alarmed over security.

Libyen Europa Migration Zustände in Flüchtlingslagern

Migrants killed in Libyan truck accident 14.02.2018

A truck transporting migrants has flipped over in the Libyan town of Bani Walid, killing at least 22 people. At least 79 people have been injured and the local hospital says the situation is "catastrophic."

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 