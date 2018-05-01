Libya suicide attack: Militants kill 12 in Tripoli election headquarters bombing

A group of militants stormed the headquarters of Libya's electoral commission on Wednesday, killing at least 12, including three employees of the commission and four members of local security forces. Seven others were wounded.

On its AMAQ news service, "Islamic State" claimed responsibility for the attack on the electoral body, which was gearing to hold elections in the turmoil-ridden country later this year.

The commission recently registered nearly 1 million new voters across the country.

Security forces engaged in a gun battle with the attackers as they tried to regain control of the building, said electoral commission spokesman Khaled Omar, who said he saw a pair of suicide bombers as he fled the offices with other staff as the attack unfolded.

"A suicide bomber blew up himself inside the commission and the others set a part of the building on fire," Omar said.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Ousted after decades For more than 40 years, Moammar Gadhafi was the eccentric strongman in power in Libya. He was known for his odd behavior - and for his regime's ties to international terror groups. Libya was one of the countries swept up by the Arab Spring, and protests eventually turned into a civil war. Gadhafi fled but was eventually captured and killed In October, 2011.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Chance for peace After Gadhafi fell, the eyes of the world were on Libya in the hope that the country would have a smooth transition to democracy. By July 2012, democratic parliamentary elections had taken place, but it proved to be a challenge for the country's politicians to form a coalition and compromise on issues that would bring further stability.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Militias gaining strength Another problem facing Libya in the post-Gadhafi era was the rise of violent militias. While various armed groups did band together to topple the dictator, they did not have a common cause to rally around after his death. Instead, they fought each other. Terrorist groups were also on the rise in Libya, and staged a deadly attack on the US embassy in Benghazi on September 11, 2012.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Deeply divided Political divisions became deeper in the years following Gadhafi's ouster. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) is the internationally-recognized authority in Libya, but several factions on the ground are claiming a hold on power. Jihadist groups including the so-called 'Islamic State' have gained a significant foothold in the country, making any progress precarious.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Shifting sands At present, the Tripoli-based GNA controls parts of western and central Libya while Haftar's Libyan National Army holds much of the northeast. However, areas of power are constantly shifting due to ongoing "Islamic State" violence and the country's many different smaller factions.

Libya's rocky path to democracy Looking for help In recent weeks, Libya has reached out to NATO for assistance in strengthening the country's security institutions in an effort to end the power struggle between competing governments and militias. Leaders of two of the biggest groups - the GNA and the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army LNA - called for an end to the political and economic crises in the country. Author: Matt Zuvela



'Cowardly' attack

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) said it was dealing with "the consequences of the cowardly suicide attack."

The United Nations mission in Libya condemned the "terrorist attack."

"Such terrorist attacks will not deter Libyans from moving forward in the process of consolidating national unity and building the state of law and institutions," it said on Twitter.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since the 2011 civil war that saw the ouster of longstanding ruler Moammar Gadhafi by rebel fighters backed by NATO airstrikes. The country is now split between rival governments, each backed by an array of militias.

An international quartet, made up of the European Union, the African Union, the Arab League and the United Nations, is trying to stabilize Libya.

Earlier this week, the quartet said it supports holding presidential and parliamentary elections this year and will provide observers and electoral assistance to ensure free and fair elections.

ap/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP)

