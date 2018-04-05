Jupp Heynckes won't allow Bayern Munich players much title celebration

Another year, another beer shower for Bayern Munich. But the traditional spraying of hops will be about as close to alcohol as many of the Munich players will get, with coach Jupp Heynckes keen to keep his eyes on bigger prizes.

"If we do secure the title tomorrow, we won't be celebrating that much," Heynckes said in his press conference on Friday. "Maybe we'll have a glass of champagne, but then we have to start focusing on the games to come."

Bayern are 17 points clear of Schalke and will definitely clinch a record-extending sixth straight league title with victory in Augsburg. They could also afford defeat, if Schalke don't win at bottom side Hamburg.

Heynckes also let slip that even a man on the verge of his fourth title as Bayern boss isn't always recognized, even in local hotels.

"This morning I went into the lift and an old couple stepped in. I had an FC Bayern bag on me and the lady asked, quite happily. 'Oh, you're a fan of Bayern Munich?!' I answered: Yes, sure."

Though he may not always be recognized, Heynckes' impact at Bayern certainly is. He put the club back on track after they struggled earlier in the season under Carlo Ancelotti but added on Friday that any subsequent success was not his alone.

"I think the team and the coaching staff reacted very well to the switch in head coach. To become German champions is therefore a fantastic success," he said.

With the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal to come on Wednesday, Heynckes may choose to rest players. The 72-year-old said David Alaba and Arturo Vidal will definitely miss out on Saturday but Corentin Tolisso is touch and go.

One man who is close to a return to fitness is goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The 32-year-old has been pictured back in training this week and Heynckes confirmed that he, and Bayern's other injured players, will make the short trip to Augsburg in the expectation of picking up the trophy.

