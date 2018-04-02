Champions League: Bayern Munich come from behind to win in Sevilla

Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich

(Sarabia 31' - Navas o.g. 37', Thiago 68')

Bayern Munich have a lead and two away goals to take back to Munich after beating Sevilla 2-1 in Andalusia in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

A Jesus Navas own goal and a Thiago Alcantara header either side of halftime turned the game in Bayern's favor after Sevilla had taken a deserved first-half lead through Pablo Sarabia.

The hosts had the best chance of the game in a physical and combative first half in which Juan Bernat, starting ahead of the injured David Alaba, was frequently exposed.

When Sevilla captain Sergio Escudero crossed to the back post, Bernat lost track of Sarabia behind him. Replays suggested the Spaniard controlled the ball with his hand but there was no doubt about his finish as he curled his effort past Sven Ulreich.

Bayern were level within five minutes after James Rodriguez - on for Arturo Vidal who was substituted with a back problem - fed Franck Ribery and the Frenchman's cross was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Nevas.

In the second half, Bayern took control as Sevilla tired and sat deeper, seemingly feeling the effects of their weekend exertions against Barcelona in La Liga. When Escudero deflected Thiago's back-post header into the net from Ribery's cross, it was no less than the visitors deserved.

Sevilla rallied again in the final stages and forced a series of good saves from Sven Ulreich, but Jupp Heynckes' men held on for a precious away win.

--- Re-live Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich as it happened ---

FULL TIME - Sevilla 1-2 Bayern Munich

90' The referee indicates three minutes of added time.

83' At the other end, Robben finds Lewandowski but the Pole curls his effort wide. End to end stuff in the closing stages.

82' Pressure from Sevilla. First, Ulreich parries substitute Ramirez's effort out for a corner which is cleared, before Nzonzi shoots wide again.

79' Close for Sevilla! Nzonzi lets fly from distance. His effort is curling away from Ulreich but also just wide of the post.

79 - Substitution for Bayern - Franck Ribery is replaced by Arjen Robben

75' Soria punches another Bayern cross clear, with Hummels lurking.

68' GOAL! Sevilla 1-2 Bayern (Thiago)

Thiago's back-post header from Ribery's cross is diverted past Soria by Escudero. Bayern lead and have two away goals to take back to Munich.

65' Great save by Soria! The Sevilla stopper keeps his team in the game, scrambling down low to his right to save from Javi Martinez.

62' Bayern are moving the ball quickly and confidently across the pitch, making Sevilla, camped in their own half in a 4-4-2, run. Just what the Spaniards don't need after the weekend's exertions against Barcelona. There's a second goal in this for Bayern if they want it. Time to bring on Robben for added bite?

59' Sevilla are becomingly sloppy in possession, giving the ball away in dangerous areas inside their half and allowing James, Ribery and Martinez to win possession in advanced areas.

57' Bayern capitalize on a poor clearance from Sevilla keeper Soria but Vazquez slides in on Ribery with a well-timed tackle in the box.

55' Mats Hummels finds himself in an advanced central midfield position and squares to James, who shoots over left-footed.

53' Franck Ribery wins a corner as the Bayern subs - including Arjen Robben - warm up. The corner is cleared, James shoots from the edge of the box, the ball falls to Müller but he's offside.

49' A fantastic last-ditch challenge from Javi Martinez takes the ball off Ben Yedder's toes in the box. That would surely have been 2-1 to Sevilla.

48' Ribery's effort from the edge of the box is blocked

45' SUBSTITUTION for Bayern - Rafinha replaces Juan Bernat

45' The second half is underway

HALF-TIME

An entertaining half of football ends one goal apiece. Sarabia gave Sevilla a not undeserved lead when he got in behind Juan Bernat but Bayern hit straight back when Navas deflected Ribery's cross past his own goalkeeper. Ribery has involved all over the pitch, getting stuck in physically (sometimes too physically) and also creating chances up front.

42' There's no doubting that Franck Ribery is up for this one, as his early yellow card demonstrated!

37' GOAL! Sevilla 1-1 Bayern (Navas OG)

James is immediately involved and feeds Ribery on the left, and the Frenchman's attempted cross is deflected off Navas to wrong-foot Soria at this near post. Despite scrambling back, he can't prevent the ball from crossing the line - and Bayern have their away goal!

37' SUBSTITUTION for Bayern - Arturo Vidal is replaced by James Rodriguez. The Chilean has a back problem.

33' YELLOW CARD - Juan Bernat is booked for a foul on Sarabia. The Bayern full-back is lacking match-practice and it shows. He's given away possession twice, lost his man for the goal and has got his positioning wrong. The clear weak link and Sevilla have exploited it.

32' GOAL! Sevilla 1-0 Bayern (Sarabia)

Escudero whips a dangerous cross into the Bayern box from a central position. At the back post, Juan Bernat doesn't know exactly where Sarabia is behind him and the Spanish striker steals in to make up for his earlier miss. Replays suggest there was a hint of handball about Sarabia's controlling touch but the Sevilla fans falling over each other in celebration behind the goal won't care.

26' Juan Bernat is caught in possession on the left and Sevilla can break quickly, but they panic and Sven Ulreich clears. At the other end, Thiago shoots straight at Soria.

20' What a chance for Sevilla! Mats Hummels can only clear a dangerous cross from the left with his heel and straight into the path of Sarabia - in space, on the penalty spot, with the goal at his mercy. But, incredibly, he shoots wide. A huge let-off for Bayern!

15' YELLOW CARD - And now Correa is booked for a dive in the box. He'd lost control of the ball and his fall was ridiculously theatric. Correct decision.

13' YELLOW CARD - Franck Ribery rightly goes into the book after a pre-meditated and late challenge on a Sevilla player. Moments earlier, Arturo Vidal had flown in with an equally reckless sliding tackle which the referee doesn't punish. The resulting Sevilla free-kick comes to nothing.

12' Vazquez clatters into Hummel's shoulder on the edge of the Bayern box after a powerful but it's no foul.

10' Müller shoots over from the edge of the box. Kimmich was advancing to his right but if there was a shout, Müller didn't hear it.

6' Pizarro plays the ball straight to Ribery on the edge of the Sevilla box. Luckily for the hosts, they're able to scramble it out for a corner which comes to nothing. But that was clumsy with Ribery lurking around.

5' Juan Bernat finds Joshua Kimmich on the right with a pin-point cross-field ball, and Soria has to claw the German's cross away from under the bar. A good, controlled start from Bayern here.

2' Arturo Vidal is immediately combative in midfield, winning the ball for Bayern who now have a corner. Sevilla have all ten men back and Hummels heads wide at the back post.

1' KICK-OFF!

Referee Daniele Orsato of Italy gets the game underway. Bayern in all red playing from left-to-right. The stadium is absolutely bouncing!

Away goal

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has told broadcaster Sky that Bayern are determined to score an away goal which could be so vital over the course of this tie:

"The coach has decided to go for Thiago in midfield because we want to go forward and attack. We definitely want to score tonight."

Asked why Arjen Robben is only on the bench, he said: "Sometimes when we play away from home, the coach goes for a different variation. It's difficult because we have 20 fantastic players who could all play."

Sevilla XI: Soria, Navas, Kjær, Lenglet, Escudero, Pizarro, N'Zonzi, Correa, Vazquez, Sarabia, Ben Yedder

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder, who came off the bench to score twice at Old Trafford in the last round, has earned a chance to lead the line for the hosts. "I can make the impossible possible," said the confident Frenchman in the week.

Bayern Munich team news:

No James Rodriguez in the Bayern starting XI while David Alaba hasn't made the squad after picking up a back injury. Juan Bernat takes the Austrian's place at full-back.

Thiago Alcantara starts in midfield alongside Arturo Vidal, who makes an immediate return to the starting line-up following an injury. Franck Ribery, Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski lead the line, with Arjen Robben on the bench.

'I love these days'

With the Bundesliga as good as wrapped up, Bayern are now entering what many fans will consider the business end of the season. As well as Sevilla, they also have a German Cup semifinal to look forward to and full-back David Alaba is relishing the big games.

"Everything counts now, there's nothing like it," he told German football magazine Kicker this week. "I love these days. This is why we go onto the pitch."

Alaba was part of the team which Jupp Heynckes led to European glory at Wembley in 2013, and the Austrian is enjoying playing under the 72-year-old again.

"He's experienced so much in his career and he transmits that experience to us. He has trust in us and he shows it. They way he treats us is reassuring. You always have the impression that he knows exactly what he's doing."

David Alaba is relishing Bayern's big games but is a last-minute absentee after picking up an injury in training.

The opposition: Sevilla

The Spanish side boast impressive European pedigree having won the Europa League/UEFA Cup five times since the turn of the millennium, including three on the bounce in 2014, 2015 and 2016. They knocked out Manchester United in the previous round and took a 2-0 lead against Barcelona at the weekend, ultimately drawing 2-2.

In Johannes Geis, the Sevilla squad contains at least one name which will be familiar to Bundesliga fans, although the former Schalke midfielder has only made 17 appearances so far this season.

- More in DW's match preview: Bayern Munich continue treble hunt against Sevilla

¡Buenas tardes! And welcome to DW's live coverage of Sevilla vs Bayern Munich

After re-affirming their domestic dominance with a 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, German champions Bayern Munich turn their attention to the Champions League quarterfinal and a first ever meeting with FC Sevilla.