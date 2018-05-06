Italy makes last-ditch effort to form government

Months after inconclusive elections, Italy is still without a government. The left-wing M5S has offered to form a coalition with the League. But the far-right party refuses to ditch its alliance with Silvio Berlusconi.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella is set to broker talks on Monday with the country's main political parties in a last-ditch effort to form a coalition government.
The stakes are high. Since inconclusive elections in March, Italy's political parties have failed to reach a consensus.
The euroskeptic 5 Star Movement's (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Sunday offered to form a coalition government with the far-right Lega, or League. The party used to be known as Lega Nord, or Northern League.
"If the goal is to put into action an election platform and the obstacle is Luigi Di Maio as premier, then I say let's choose a prime minister together," said Di Maio during an interview on Rai state television on Sunday, referring to League leader Matteo Salvini.
But Di Maio insisted that his party would not form a government with former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, which forms part of a right-of-center coalition led by the League.
Luigi Di Maio: The populist leader eyeing victory in Rome
Although Di Maio's M5S led the election with 32 percent of the vote, the League-led right-wing coalition managed to secure a combined 37 percent. However, both political forces failed to reach the 40 percent necessary to govern.
'Fresh general election'
On the other hand, Salvini on Friday offered to form a temporary government with Di Maio, saying its mandate could last to December in order to pass the 2019 budget and prepare fresh elections afterward.
But Salvini has refused to ditch his coalition partner Berlusconi and his Forza Italia. "If the M5S doesn't agree, then only a fresh general election remains," Salvini said.
Matteo Salvini has argued that he deserves to be prime minister for leading the largest alliance in parliament
Matteo Salvini: Italy's far-right success story
According to government sources, President Mattarella is hoping to avoid elections this year. If Monday's last-ditch effort fails, Mattarella could handpick a prime minister to bring together a consensus government.
No to technocrats
Interim Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of the center-left Democratic Party, which suffered a historic defeat in the March election, is considered one of the candidates.
That option would require support from either M5S or the League. However, both parties have refused to back such a measure, saying they oppose "technocratic" governments.
Opinion: Italy's uncertain political future
"If parliament rejects the president's government, the situation will be very difficult," said Lina Palmerini, an analyst at business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
From 2011 to 2013, a caretaker government led by Italian economist Mario Monti led the country, but the administration was characterized by austerity and received generally low approval ratings.
ls/ng (AFP, Reuters)
