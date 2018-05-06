 Italy makes last-ditch effort to form government | News | DW | 07.05.2018
News

Italy makes last-ditch effort to form government

Months after inconclusive elections, Italy is still without a government. The left-wing M5S has offered to form a coalition with the League. But the far-right party refuses to ditch its alliance with Silvio Berlusconi.

Michelangelo's statue of David in front of an Italian flag

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is set to broker talks on Monday with the country's main political parties in a last-ditch effort to form a coalition government.

The stakes are high. Since inconclusive elections in March, Italy's political parties have failed to reach a consensus.

The euroskeptic 5 Star Movement's (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Sunday offered to form a coalition government with the far-right Lega, or League. The party used to be known as Lega Nord, or Northern League.

"If the goal is to put into action an election platform and the obstacle is Luigi Di Maio as premier, then I say let's choose a prime minister together," said Di Maio during an interview on Rai state television on Sunday, referring to League leader Matteo Salvini.

Luigi Di Maio

M5S' Luigi Di Maio has refused to form a government with ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi

But Di Maio insisted that his party would not form a government with former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, which forms part of a right-of-center coalition led by the League.

Read more: Luigi Di Maio: The populist leader eyeing victory in Rome

Although Di Maio's M5S led the election with 32 percent of the vote, the League-led right-wing coalition managed to secure a combined 37 percent. However, both political forces failed to reach the 40 percent necessary to govern.

'Fresh general election'

On the other hand, Salvini on Friday offered to form a temporary government with Di Maio, saying its mandate could last to December in order to pass the 2019 budget and prepare fresh elections afterward.

But Salvini has refused to ditch his coalition partner Berlusconi and his Forza Italia. "If the M5S doesn't agree, then only a fresh general election remains," Salvini said.

Matteo Salvini

Matteo Salvini has argued that he deserves to be prime minister for leading the largest alliance in parliament

Read more: Matteo Salvini: Italy's far-right success story

According to government sources, President Mattarella is hoping to avoid elections this year. If Monday's last-ditch effort fails, Mattarella could handpick a prime minister to bring together a consensus government.

No to technocrats

Interim Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of the center-left Democratic Party, which suffered a historic defeat in the March election, is considered one of the candidates.

That option would require support from either M5S or the League. However, both parties have refused to back such a measure, saying they oppose "technocratic" governments.

  • Silvio Berlusconi in 1992

    Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back

    Media mogul

    Born in Milan in 1936, Berlusconi started out his career as a singer on cruise ships in the 1950s before rising to become a major player in Italy's media landscape. He created the first (and only) Italian TV commerical empire, and created media groups with huge portfolios like Fininvest. He also owned the highly successful soccer team AC Milan from 1986 to 2016.

  • Berlusconi in front of a Forza Italia poster

    Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back

    Forza Italia

    Before founding his center-right Forza Italia ("Let's go Italy") party in 1993, Berlusconi enjoyed the friendship of Prime Minister Benito Craxi. After Craxi was forced out of politics by a corruption scandal, Berlusconi presented himself as a brash but honest, self-made man, a moderate and supporter of the free market. Forza Italia remains largely a party ideologically aligned around its leader.

  • Silvio Berlusconi

    Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back

    Populist prime minister

    Berlusconi would come to dominate Italian politics for the next two and a half decades. First elected to the lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, in 1994, Berlusconi had three stints as prime minister between that year and 2011. He was repeatedly accused of corruption and authoritarianism during his tenure.

  • Berlusconi and Putin

    Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back

    Powerful friends

    Berlusconi formed strong friendships with world leaders of a similar ilk, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. He had highly antagonistic relationships with leaders who criticized him, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He once caused a stir in the European Parliament in 2008 by telling then-EU lawmaker Martin Schulz he could play a Nazi in one of his upcoming films.

  • Karime El Mahroug aka Ruby

    Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back

    Bunga Bunga

    After being hit with claims of paying bribes, abuse of office, tax fraud and defamation, in 2011 Berlusconi was forced to resign. He was accused of organizing hedonistic celebrations that involved sex with minors, called "bunga bunga" parties. At the center of the scandal was exotic dancer Karima El Mahroug. Berlusconi was first found guilty, but his conviction was overtuned on appeal in 2014.

  • Berlusconi leaves his fraud trial

    Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back

    Convicted

    After avoiding major legal repercussions for years, Berlusconi was finally convicted of tax fraud in 2013 and banned from holding public office until 2019. Because he was over the age of 70 at the time of his conviction, he was sentenced to carry out community service in lieu of jail time. He works about four hours a week at an elderly care facility helping dementia patients.

  • Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini

    Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back

    Resurgent right

    Although he cannot hold office, Berlusconi has been amassing a right-wing bloc that is currently leading the polls ahead of Italy's general election on March 4. Forza Italia has been bolstered by the support of the far-right Lega Nord (Northern League) and its leader Matteo Salvini (right). The Lega promotes euroskeptic and anti-immigrant policies.

  • Donald Trump

    Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back

    America's Berlusconi

    Berlusconi welcomes comparisons to US President Donald Trump in terms of populism, lifestyle, attitude and backgrounds. Shortly after Trump's victory, Berlusconi commended his focus on the "weak citizens harassed by the state, taxes, bureaucracy, uncontrolled immigration, unemployment and the danger of terrorism." Despite this, Berlusconi is keen to point out that he made his money on his own.

  • Silvio Berlusconi

    Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's power politician is back

    Forza Silvio

    Despite endless legal troubles and little legislative or economic sucess, Berlusconi has vowed not to step away from politics. He has vowed to remain the custodial leader of Forza Italia during his public office ban, and to contest another election as soon as he is able.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


Read more: Opinion: Italy's uncertain political future

"If parliament rejects the president's government, the situation will be very difficult," said Lina Palmerini, an analyst at business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

From 2011 to 2013, a caretaker government led by Italian economist Mario Monti led the country, but the administration was characterized by austerity and received generally low approval ratings.

  • Silvio Berlusconi feeds a lamb

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    He's back, and this time he's a vegetarian

    Last Easter, in an attempt to soften his image as he eyed a return to poltics, Berlusconi took part in an ad promoting vegetarianism that featured him snuggling lambs in soft lighting overlaid with easy listening music. Although Berlusconi is barred from seeking office for another year due to a fraud convinction, a bloc led by his Forza Italia party has been polling strongly.

  • Silvio Berlusconi dances with a woman

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    'No one will marry you'

    Berlusconi is well known for offensive remarks and belittling women, so it's no surprise he did both in one go on the campaign trail. Earlier in February, he told a BBC journalist that her handshake was too manly; "Otherwise men will think, this one is going to beat me up, and no one will marry you."

  • Screenshot of Matteo Salvini's website

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Win (a date with) Salvini!

    Matteo Salvini of the far-right Northern League came up with a humble publicity stunt – whoever likes his Facebook posts can win a chance to take a picture with "the captain", talk to him on the phone, or meet in private. He was lambasted on social media and by Italy's La Repubblica daily, which wrote: "The captain? Even Silvio Berlusconi in his golden age would envy this kind of self-regard."

  • Campaign ad featuring Italian former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (Youtube/Matteo Renzi )

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Think about it!

    If ex-PM Matteo Renzi was hoping to make a big splash with this tepid ad in which – suprise! – he shows up on a bike and tells a family to "think about" voting for him, then he was certainly successful. Just not perhaps in the way he wanted. The staggeringly lackluster TV spot had been parodied countless times on social media.

  • Screenshot of Luigi di Maio flying

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Just us kids

    Luigi di Maio of Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) has repeatedly used his age of only 31 to try and connect with younger voters and is prolific on social media. One of his most cringe-worthy attempts to relate to millennial voters came in a video he posted to Instagram in which he said M5S would make Italy "fly high," before "flying" himself in an entertainment complex.

  • Pope Francis

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Pope: Fake news is like being aroused by feces

    After the US election, the Pope warned about the spread of fake news in Italy and its undue influence. He called untrue, sensational stories "the greatest damage the media can do," in an interview with the Catholic weekly Tertio. "I think the media...must not fall into – no offense intended – the sickness of coprophilia," he said, using a more polite term for an abnormal interest in faeces.

  • John Oliver on stage

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Prime Minister Oliver?

    Comedian and pundit John Oliver brought the tumultous Italian election to the attention of a wider audience in one of his famous TV segments, skewering Berlusconi. Oliver's solution to Italy's unwieldy democracy? Encouraging Italian lawmakers to appoint him: "Incredibly, I am far from your worst option," he joked while cuddling a lamb.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


ls/ng (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

