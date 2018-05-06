 Opinion: Italy′s uncertain political future | Opinion | DW | 07.05.2018
Opinion

Opinion: Italy's uncertain political future

On Monday, Italy's parties will once again try to form a coalition government. The outcome is unclear, but a stable interim government could serve the country better than if populists take over, says Bernd Riegert.

Flags of Italy and the EU held by a demonstrator in Florence (Reuters/M. Rossi)

Over two months have passed since Italy's parliamentary election. So far, the country is still without a new government.

The populist far-right party League (La Lega) and the similarly populist 5-Star Movement (M5S), which came first and second respectively, are at loggerheads. Italy's center-left Democratic Party (PD) suffered a major electoral defeat and has now resigned itself to a role in opposition.

All attempts at building a coalition comprising populists, the far-right or moderates have failed. Italian President Sergio Mattarella has said that so far all his efforts have been in vain, as none of the parties are willing to make concessions.

Read more: Italy's M5S rejects 'final offer' by far-right leader for anti-EU government
Watch video 03:20

Italian parties deadlocked on coalition deal

Last-ditch effort

M5S is now calling for a fresh election in June. And the far-right favors a new election toward the end the year. Every party has its preferences, depending on when it thinks elections could provide it with a parliamentary majority.

But Mattarella is well aware that many Italians are frustrated, and expects that a new round of voting would probably just produce the same outcome: political deadlock. And many would see this a waste of money. Which, given Italy's irresponsibly high debt, would not be a good choice.

Thus, Mattarella is making one more effort this Monday to bring the country's left-wing and right-wing populists, as well as the PD, together for a final round of talks. A coalition between M5S and PD — or rather what remains of the center-left PD party — is still an option. Likewise, M5S could join forces with far-right La Lega. But that would require the conservative former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his revived Forza Italia party to step out of the running, something the 81-year-old is not ready to do.

  • Silvio Berlusconi feeds a lamb

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    He's back, and this time he's a vegetarian

    Last Easter, in an attempt to soften his image as he eyed a return to poltics, Berlusconi took part in an ad promoting vegetarianism that featured him snuggling lambs in soft lighting overlaid with easy listening music. Although Berlusconi is barred from seeking office for another year due to a fraud convinction, a bloc led by his Forza Italia party has been polling strongly.

  • Silvio Berlusconi dances with a woman

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    'No one will marry you'

    Berlusconi is well known for offensive remarks and belittling women, so it's no surprise he did both in one go on the campaign trail. Earlier in February, he told a BBC journalist that her handshake was too manly; "Otherwise men will think, this one is going to beat me up, and no one will marry you."

  • Screenshot of Matteo Salvini's website

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Win (a date with) Salvini!

    Matteo Salvini of the far-right Northern League came up with a humble publicity stunt – whoever likes his Facebook posts can win a chance to take a picture with "the captain", talk to him on the phone, or meet in private. He was lambasted on social media and by Italy's La Repubblica daily, which wrote: "The captain? Even Silvio Berlusconi in his golden age would envy this kind of self-regard."

  • Campaign ad featuring Italian former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (Youtube/Matteo Renzi )

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Think about it!

    If ex-PM Matteo Renzi was hoping to make a big splash with this tepid ad in which – suprise! – he shows up on a bike and tells a family to "think about" voting for him, then he was certainly successful. Just not perhaps in the way he wanted. The staggeringly lackluster TV spot had been parodied countless times on social media.

  • Screenshot of Luigi di Maio flying

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Just us kids

    Luigi di Maio of Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) has repeatedly used his age of only 31 to try and connect with younger voters and is prolific on social media. One of his most cringe-worthy attempts to relate to millennial voters came in a video he posted to Instagram in which he said M5S would make Italy "fly high," before "flying" himself in an entertainment complex.

  • Pope Francis

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Pope: Fake news is like being aroused by feces

    After the US election, the Pope warned about the spread of fake news in Italy and its undue influence. He called untrue, sensational stories "the greatest damage the media can do," in an interview with the Catholic weekly Tertio. "I think the media...must not fall into – no offense intended – the sickness of coprophilia," he said, using a more polite term for an abnormal interest in faeces.

  • John Oliver on stage

    Democracy Italian style: The weirdest moments of Italy's election campaign

    Prime Minister Oliver?

    Comedian and pundit John Oliver brought the tumultous Italian election to the attention of a wider audience in one of his famous TV segments, skewering Berlusconi. Oliver's solution to Italy's unwieldy democracy? Encouraging Italian lawmakers to appoint him: "Incredibly, I am far from your worst option," he joked while cuddling a lamb.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


If this last-ditch effort at coalition building fails, Mattarella may install an interim government of "technocrats," which would then decide on the 2019 budget and prepare fresh parliamentary elections for the coming spring. An interim government would, however, need to receive parliamentary backing, something that is not guaranteed in the current polarized political atmosphere.

Another possibility could be that incumbent Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni simply remains in office. Although agreeing on the next budget without the support of a parliamentary majority will prove challenging. 

Unfazed financial markets 

The only reason why Italy can afford this phase of political instability is that the country's economy is currently showing signs of slight growth. Financial markets are relatively unfazed by the unresolved coalition question. Currently, Italy pays little interest on loans to refinance its massive national debt.

DW's Bernd Riegert

DW's Bernd Riegert is based in Brussels

It would be best for the markets and for the stability of the eurozone if an interim government took control in Rome. After all, Italy is an important eurozone member.

Such an interim government would offer greater stability and could be relied on more than any coalition of left-wing or right-wing populist parties. Things could soon turn messy, should the euroskeptics take over at the helm.

If the markets lose faith in someone like M5S' Luigi Di Maio or La Lega's Matteo Salvini, this could quickly have dire financial consequences with Italy suddenly struggling to refinance its debt. Then, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) would have to kick in. And the European Central Bank may decide to raise its interest rate, which would automatically make Italiangovernment bonds more expensive.

This could have fatal consequences for an economically weak and politically unstable Italy. The European Union would have to loan Italy hundreds of billions of euros; bailing out Greece would almost pale in comparison.

Italy's political landscape today is like its Neapolitan sleeping giant, Mount Vesuvius. The surface appears calm, but it could erupt at any time, causing severe chaos and destruction.
Watch video 04:42

Populists on the rise in Italy

