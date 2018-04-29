Israeli PM Netanyahu accuses Iran of hiding nuclear weapons activity

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented on Monday what he claimed was proof that Iran had broken the terms of the nuclear deal signed in 2015 with major world powers.

Netanyahu said he was prepared to share the "incriminating" files with the US.

Main points of the presentation

The Israeli premier claimed Israel had obtained "half a ton" of Iranian documents which proved Iran had a nuclear weapons program but had lied about it.

Iran continued to preseve and expand its nuclear weapons knowhow for future use, Netanyahu said.

"Iran planned at the highest levels to continue building nuclear weapons," Netanyahu claimed.

The Israeli leader said he had confidence that US President Donald Trump would "do the right thing" in reviewing the Iran nuclear deal.

European support for nuclear deal

Israel has repeatedly called for the 2015 nuclear deal to be altered or scrapped but the leaders of Germany, France and Britain have confirmed their support for it.

Iran has questioned the legitimacy of the demands for changes to the nuclear deal, saying it has respected the accord.

Both Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron were in Washington in the last week and both are believed to have raised the issue with President Trump.

In August last year, the UN nuclear watchdog gave Iran the all-clear on its stock of low-enriched uranium.

jm/rt (Reuters, AP)

