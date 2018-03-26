Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu briefly hospitalized with viral infection

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from hospital on Tuesday after falling ill with a high fever.

After a thorough examination at Hadassah hospital he was discharged late in the evening to nurse his viral infection at home.

The 68-year-old posted on Twitter in Hebrew: "I am on my way home. Sure some rest and hot soup will put things right."

Respiratory infection

Officials said he was diagnosed with a mild viral upper respiratory tract infection.

Officials earlier said his personal physician believed Netanyahu had not rested enough after falling ill two weeks ago.

His health has generally been portrayed as particularly strong, but in recent years he has been struck with a few issues. In May last year he had a bladder stone removed, and in 2014 he had an intestinal polyp removed.

On Monday, Netanyahu, his wife Sara and his son Jair were questioned by the police about allegations of corruption.

aw/bw (Reuters, dpa, AFP)