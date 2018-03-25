Israeli-Palestinian peace process: ′Don′t tear down bridges,′ Heiko Maas warns | News | DW | 26.03.2018

Germany's new foreign minister, Heiko Maas, made the comments Monday after meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian foreign minister in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

He urged the Palestinians to consider including the United States in future peace negotiations, stressing that peace efforts without the US "would be difficult."

Abbas dismissed Washington as a credible Mideast mediator after President Donald Trump unilaterally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December. The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Read more: Heiko Maas: Who is Germany's new foreign minister?

Watch video 00:22 Maas: 'It is our responsibilty to battle anti-Semitism and racism'

"In this difficult situation, I want to encourage the people here not to tear down bridges," Maas said at a press conference with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

"The German government has always been committed to a two-state solution, and that will not change," he added. "But I realize that it hasn't gotten any easier."

Read more:Heiko Maas embarks on a tricky trip to Israel

Maas pledges solidarity with Israel

Al-Maliki told journalists that Palestine also supports the two-state solution, and was "committed to direct negotiations with Israel and the war on terrorism."

"We rely on a role for Germany in the EU and a role for the EU in the peace process," he said.

Later Monday, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Maas said Germany's place "would always be on Israel's side."

"I believe that we agree on almost all objectives," he said, noting, however, that there were differences of opinion when it came to the two-state solution and the nuclear agreement with Iran, Israel's regional rival. Israel outright rejects the pact, while Germany staunchly defends it.

"In such a friendship, it's also possible to talk about the things we disagree on," Maas said.

Israeli-German relations

Maas has made improving relations with Israel a focal point of his new role as Germany's top diplomat. During the handover ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, where he took over the reins from Sigmar Gabriel, Maas stressed that "it's because of Auschwitz that I chose to go into politics."

He repeated those words on Monday morning at a meeting with about 30 Holocaust survivors in Jerusalem.

"I was looking for a resistance fighter in my family, but I did not find one. They were all just followers," he said. "Then I started to think about what I could do myself, and what contribution I could make so that it never happens again."

Netanyahu thanked Maas for his remarks on the Holocaust, saying they had "reached our hearts."

Maas' two-day state visit to Israel comes at a crucial juncture in Israeli-German relations. Since German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to cancel annual talks with Israel early last year, ties between the two countries have become increasingly strained.

Read more: German-Israeli relations: What you need to know

Merkel justified calling off the talks by saying she needed to dedicate more time to last year's federal elections, although several reports followed indicating that chancellor's decision was motivated by Israel's ongoing expansion of settlements in the West Bank.

A history of the Middle East peace process UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967 United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Accords, 1978 A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Madrid Conference, 1991 The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

A history of the Middle East peace process Oslo I Accord, 1993 The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000 US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002 The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Roadmap, 2003 The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

A history of the Middle East peace process Annapolis, 2007 In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

A history of the Middle East peace process Washington, 2010 In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

A history of the Middle East peace process Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

A history of the Middle East peace process Paris Summit, 2017 Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

A history of the Middle East peace process Deteriorating relations in 2017 Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts." Author: Aasim Saleem



nm/rt (AP, dpa)