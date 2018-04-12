Iraq: Women with suspected links to 'IS' suffer sexual abuse, Amnesty says

Iraqi displaced women with suspected links to "IS" are being pressured into sexual relationships in exchange for money and aid, Amnesty said. Perpetrators include security forces protecting the refugee camps.
Women and children believed to have links to the "Islamic State" militant group suffer "harrowing" sexual exploitation and discrimination in Iraq's refugee camps, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.
More than 2 million were displaced from their homes after "IS" militants swept through Iraq in 2014.
Read more: Can foreign 'Islamic State' fighters' kids return to Europe?
What did Amnesty find?
Read more: Who are the Yazidis?
'Foundation for future violence'
Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty's head of Middle East research wrote: "Women and children with perceived ties to IS are being punished for crimes they did not commit …This humiliating collective punishment risks laying the foundation for future violence."
"To put an end to the poisonous cycle of marginalization and communal violence that has plagued Iraq for decades, the Iraqi government and international community must commit to upholding the rights of all Iraqis without discrimination," Maalouf said. "Without this, there can be no national reconciliation or lasting peace."
Karl Schembri, Middle East regional media adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council said: "After what they've gone through, their vulnerability makes them victims of human exploitation once again."
Read more: Refugees in Iraq caught between soldiers and jihadists
Funding shortfalls: The collective punishment being meted out to displaced women and children by security personnel and others is likely to further delay the return of peace in the war-torn country, which is already grappling with shortage of funds needed for reconstruction alone.
'The Condemned': The London-based rights group's latest report is based on 92 interviews with women in eight camps for displaced Iraqis in the provinces of Nineveh and Salaheddin, north of Baghdad. The report is titled: "The Condemned: Women and Children Isolated, Trapped and Exploited in Iraq."
'IS' ousted: Iraq declared victory over the jihadis late last year after a grueling three-year campaign against "IS," which had captured large swathes of territory in the country. The battle displaced hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and devastated several towns and cities.
ap/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Should the children of foreign IS fighters in Iraq and Syria be allowed to return home? Security agencies are alarmed, but aid workers say they're no danger if they get proper support. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil. (30.03.2018)
Iraqi fighting forces are preparing an attack on Mosul. Thousands of people have fled the city ahead of the expected battle, yet aid organizations expect even larger waves of refugees soon. (28.06.2016)