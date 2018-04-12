Iraq: Women with suspected links to 'IS' suffer sexual abuse, Amnesty says

Women and children believed to have links to the "Islamic State" militant group suffer "harrowing" sexual exploitation and discrimination in Iraq's refugee camps, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

More than 2 million were displaced from their homes after "IS" militants swept through Iraq in 2014.

Read more: Can foreign 'Islamic State' fighters' kids return to Europe?

What did Amnesty find?

Women were being coerced and pressured into entering sexual relationships in exchange for cash, humanitarian aid and protection from other men.

The women also faced the risk of rape, with at least four women telling Amnesty that they had either witnessed rape or heard the screams of victims.

Female-led households are abused, mistreated and deprived of food and health care.

Read more: Who are the Yazidis?

Watch video 05:07 What next for Islamic State?

'Foundation for future violence'

Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty's head of Middle East research wrote: "Women and children with perceived ties to IS are being punished for crimes they did not commit …This humiliating collective punishment risks laying the foundation for future violence."

"To put an end to the poisonous cycle of marginalization and communal violence that has plagued Iraq for decades, the Iraqi government and international community must commit to upholding the rights of all Iraqis without discrimination," Maalouf said. "Without this, there can be no national reconciliation or lasting peace."

Karl Schembri, Middle East regional media adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council said: "After what they've gone through, their vulnerability makes them victims of human exploitation once again."

Read more: Refugees in Iraq caught between soldiers and jihadists

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where did it come from? Islamic State (IS) - also known as ISIL, ISIS and Daesh - is an al-Qaida splinter group with a militant Sunni Islamist ideology. It emerged in the aftermath of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The group's goal is to create a worldwide "caliphate." It gained worldwide notoriety in 2014 after a blitzkrieg military campaign that resulted in the capture of Mosul.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where does it operate? IS is believed to be operational in more than a dozen countries across the world. It controls territories in Iraq and Syria. However, the group has lost much of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria at the height of its expansion in 2014.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Who is fighting back? The US leads an international coalition of more than 50 countries, including several Arab nations. Russia, Iran and its Lebanese Shiite ally Hezbollah, which all support the Syrian government, also fight IS. Regional forces such as the Kurdish peshmerga (above) and US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, fight IS on the ground. The Iraqi army and militia have pushed IS from large parts of the country.

What is the 'Islamic State'? How does it fund itself? One of IS' main sources of income has been oil and gas. At one point, it controlled an estimated one-third of Syria's oil production. However, US-led airstrikes deliberately targeted oil resources and the Syrian government as well as US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters have retaken most oil wells. Other means of income include taxes, ransom, selling looted antiquities and extortion.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where does it carry out attacks? IS has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the globe. The militant group has targeted capitals across the EU, including Berlin, Brussels and Paris. IS leaders have encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks, whereby individuals who support IS carry out terrorist acts without the direct involvement of the group.

What is the 'Islamic State'? What other tactics does it use? The group uses various tactics to expand its power. IS fighters have looted and destroyed historical artifacts in Syria and Iraq in an attempt at "cultural cleansing." The group has also enslaved thousands of women from religious minority groups, including Yazidis. IS also uses a sophisticated social network to distribute propaganda and recruit sympathizers.

What is the 'Islamic State'? How has it impacted the region? IS has further exacerbated the ongoing Syrian conflict. Millions of Syrians and Iraqis have fled their homes, many traveling to Europe in pursuit of refuge. Although it has lost all of its strongholds, the militant group has left extraordinary destruction in its wake. Areas affected by the militant group's rule will likely take years to rebuild. Author: Rachel Stewart



Funding shortfalls: The collective punishment being meted out to displaced women and children by security personnel and others is likely to further delay the return of peace in the war-torn country, which is already grappling with shortage of funds needed for reconstruction alone.

'The Condemned': The London-based rights group's latest report is based on 92 interviews with women in eight camps for displaced Iraqis in the provinces of Nineveh and Salaheddin, north of Baghdad. The report is titled: "The Condemned: Women and Children Isolated, Trapped and Exploited in Iraq."

'IS' ousted: Iraq declared victory over the jihadis late last year after a grueling three-year campaign against "IS," which had captured large swathes of territory in the country. The battle displaced hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and devastated several towns and cities.

ap/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.