Iraq votes in first elections since victory over IS

Iraqis are voting electronically to elect lawmakers for 329 parliamentary seats. There is no clear front-runner as Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi faces stiff competition from his predecessor.
Polls opened across Iraq on Saturday in the first parliamentary elections since the government declared victory over the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group late last year.
The elections take place as Iraq struggles to rebuild itself after nearly four years of war with IS that has reduced several of its cities to rubble.
Read more: Iraq election: Unlikely candidate emerges as face of the youth
Iraq polls: At a glance
Read more: The Iraq War: In the beginning was the lie
'I will mark an 'X' on my ballot'
Jamal Mowasawi, a 61-year-old butcher, said: "I will participate but I will mark an 'X' on my ballot. There is no security, no jobs, no services. Candidates are just looking to line their pockets, not to help people."
Hazem al-Hassan, a 50-year-old fishmonger in Baghdad said: "It's the same faces and same programs. Abadi is the best of the worst; at least under his rule we had the liberation (from IS)."
Fifty-eight-year-old Jassim Mohsen, who fought against IS with the paramilitary forces, said he's casting his vote for the Fatah alliance because of their personal sacrifices.
"I elected the Fatah list because they are the only ones who fought Daesh and gave blood," he said, referring to IS by the Arabic acronym for the militant group.
Read more: The legacy of the 'Islamic State'
Key issues: The defeat of IS has brought insurgent-style attacks across Iraq but the country continues to struggle with an economic downturn sparked in part by a drop in global oil prices, corruption, sectarian divisions and years of instability.
Lengthy talks: Negotiations to form a government are likely to drag on for months as dozens of political parties attempt to stitch together a coalition large enough to hold a majority of seats in parliament.
ap/jm (AP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Pre-poll violence and voter apathy have left their mark on Iraq's election. However, a young, female candidate could be a galvanizing force, especially for young Iraqis. Angela Boskovitch reports from Basra. (11.05.2018)
Germany is hoping more Iraqi refugees will return home with the assistance of a massive aid package. But a senior minister has traveled to Iraq to ask for something in return. (21.04.2018)
The US-led coalition battling "Islamic State" in Iraq has closed its land forces command headquarters. The move signals the end of major combat operations, but some will remain for "training" missions with Iraqi troops. (01.05.2018)
On April 9, 2003, US soldiers toppled the statue of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad. Fifteen years later we know that this war cost hundreds of thousands of lives, plunged the Middle East into chaos — and was based on lies. (09.04.2018)
After nearly 15 years of war, the Iraqi government has estimated over $90 billion will be needed to rebuild the country. To raise that, it must look abroad for help — but landing outside investment can prove complicated. (14.02.2018)