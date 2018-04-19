 German development minister heads to Iraq for reconstruction talks | News | DW | 21.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German development minister heads to Iraq for reconstruction talks

Germany is hoping more Iraqi refugees will return home with the assistance of a massive aid package. But a senior minister has traveled to Iraq to ask for something in return.

Gerd Müller flies to Iraq

German Development Minister Gerd Müller traveled to Iraq on Saturday as part of a push to encourage Iraqi refugees to return home from Germany.

Müller was traveling to secure close cooperation with the Iraqi government on the return and reintegration of Iraqis, according to the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Read more: German Development Minister Gerd Müller announces new refugee return initiative
Watch video 02:09

Germany steps up incentives for refugee self-deportation

Aid package

He was scheduled to inaugurate an advisory center, intended to provide training places and jobs.

"IS is militarily defeated in Iraq, but more than two million people are still displaced," Müller said before his departure. "Hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees must wait in Iraq until the murderous war in Syria has finally ended. Bridges, hospitals and entire cities were destroyed."

"To prevent terrorism from regaining a foothold, it is important that people can return to their homes."

"That's why we focus our aid on schoola and education for children and young people as well as reconstruction."

Germany plans to give Iraq an additional €350 million ($431 million) for reconstruction this year, with most of the money going to projects for emergency aid and infrastructure reconstruction.

The Federal Government hopes the program will help returned migrants to regain a foothold, through initiatives such as providing advice on setting up a business or vocational training programs.

The program also includes cash-for-work programs, in which Iraqis help with reconstruction and receive an income in return.

Read more: Data Analysis: Aid money alone will not be enough to stop the causes of migration
Watch video 01:16

Countries pledge billions to rebuild Iraq

Fight corruption

In return, Müller called on the Iraqi government to "consistently improve the framework conditions: to fight widespread corruption, strengthen the rule of law and promote reconciliation."

Müller was scheduled to meet with survivors of "Islamic State" (IS) terror, Christians and the religious leader of the Yazidi. 

Germany is Iraq's second-largest donor, according to the Ministry, giving more than €1.3 billion since 2014.

Read more: War-torn Iraq seeks help from abroad to rebuild

aw/jlw (dpa, AFP, epd, KNA)

DW recommends

German Development Minister Gerd Müller announces new refugee return initiative

"We won't be putting a check in anyone's pocket," Germany's development minister said. The new initiative follows a test program whereby Germany gave refugees extra money to return home. (28.03.2018)  

Data Analysis: Aid money alone will not be enough to stop the causes of migration

Is it possible to stop people from migrating by increasing financial aid to developing countries? Deutsche Welle research shows this may be effective in some cases. But aid money alone cannot stop major migration waves. (15.02.2018)  

War-torn Iraq seeks help from abroad to rebuild

After nearly 15 years of war, the Iraqi government has estimated over $90 billion will be needed to rebuild the country. To raise that, it must look abroad for help — but landing outside investment can prove complicated. (14.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany steps up incentives for refugee self-deportation  

Countries pledge billions to rebuild Iraq  

Related content

Deutschland Erstaufnahmeeinrichtung Tübingen

Germany to accept 10,000 refugees from North Africa, Middle East 19.04.2018

The German government has committed to accepting refugees under a program to resettle people considered particularly vulnerable. Controls of Germany's border to Austria look set to be extended for another six months.

Irak Flüchtlinge 27.07.2014

Iraq: Women with suspected links to 'IS' suffer sexual abuse, Amnesty says 17.04.2018

Iraqi displaced women with suspected links to "IS" are being pressured into sexual relationships in exchange for money and aid, Amnesty said. Perpetrators include security forces protecting the refugee camps.

10 Jahre Irakkrieg

The Iraq War: In the beginning was the lie 09.04.2018

On April 9, 2003, US soldiers toppled the statue of Saddam Hussein in Baghdad. Fifteen years later we know that this war cost hundreds of thousands of lives, plunged the Middle East into chaos — and was based on lies.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 