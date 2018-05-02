 Iran′s President Hassan Rouhani condemns Telegram ban | News | DW | 05.05.2018
News

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani condemns Telegram ban

No social network has been banned "by this government," said the Iranian president. The Iranian judiciary blocked access to the encrypted messaging app, citing its alleged use in criminal activity.

Telegram Messenger icon

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has criticized a judiciary-imposed ban on the popular Telegram messaging app, saying his government did not support such measures, reported the semi-official ISNA news agency on Saturday.

"No social network or messenger was blocked by this government and won't be blocked," Rouhani said. "The government wants a safe but not controlled internet. We want a free flow of information as well as the right for citizens of free choice online."

Read more: Germany's police use Trojan virus to evade phone encryption

Hassan Rouhani

Rouhani, a reformer, has often been in conflict with hardline elements in Iran

Iran's judiciary ordered internet service providers on Monday to block all access to Telegram, which is used by an estimated 40 million people in the country.

According to the judiciary, security services had requested that the encrypted messaging app be blocked, citing its use in illegal activities, including "propaganda against the establishment, terrorist activities, spreading lies to incite public opinion, anti-government protests and pornography."

Earlier this year, the government blocked access to Telegram during anti-government protests, saying it had been used to organize some of the demonstrations. But the move was temporary and access to the service was restored shortly after the protests subsided.

  • Apps on a smartphone

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Free speech or illegal content?

    Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

  • Messages in a German Facebook account

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Social media law

    After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

  • Sign of Google with silhouettes of people

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Right to be forgotten

    In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

  • Young Ukrainians protesting a ban on Russian social media platforms and web services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Blanket ban

    In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

  • Max Schrems waits for the verdict of the European Court of Justice

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Safe Harbor

    In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

  • Chinese social media services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Regulation

    In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

  • Twitter Logo displayed on a cellphone (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Rourke)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts

    Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

  • Facebook app option on a phone screen (picture alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool

    With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)


From Tehran to Moscow

Telegram has come under pressure from authorities in Iran and elsewhere, who have accused the service of not doing enough to remove illegal content and to stop terrorist groups from communicating.

Last month, Russia blocked access to the service in a move widely condemned by Telegram's Russian founder and CEO Pavel Durov after he refused to handover encryption keys to intelligence agencies.

Read more: Is Whatsapp a threat to India's security?

"Privacy is not for sale, and human rights should not be compromised out of fear or greed," Durov said.

The ban prompted protests in Moscow last week, with demonstrators urging authorities to restore access to the service or face wider civil unrest.

Telegram was founded by Russian entrepreneurs Pavel and his brother Nikolai Durov in 2013. It is registered in both the UK and US but does does not disclose where it rents offices. According to press reports, Telegram did have offices in Berlin three years ago but the team operating the service is currently based in Dubai. 

Protesters in Moscow

Russians protesters have called on authorities to restore restore access to the encrypted messenger app

ls/jm (AP, dpa)

