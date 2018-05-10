Indonesia: Deadly Surabaya church attacks committed by family

Explosions at three churches in Indonesia's second-largest city of Surabaya have left several dead and dozens injured. Police say a family of six, including two young children, carried out the suicide attacks.
At least 13 people were killed and around 40 were injured on Sunday, when explosions hit three churches during morning Mass in the Indonesian city of Surabaya.
Police said the three churches were hit by a family of suicide bombers with links to the local extremist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which supports the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) jihadist group. Authorities warned that the death toll is likely to rise.
What we know so far
'Cruel and inhuman'
Indonesian President Joko Widodo was quick to condemn the attacks and the use of children as suicide bombers. "These terrorist attacks are cruel and inhuman," Widodo said after visiting victims at a hospital in Surabaya. "There are no words to describe our sorrow for the victims of this act of terrorism."
One witness at the Diponegoro Christian Church told local media that the mother and her daughters were initially denied access to the church grounds by security guards, but they insisted and forced their way inside. "Suddenly she hugged a civilian then (the bomb) exploded," the witness said.
In Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, an official for the country's Church Association expressed outrage over the bombings, but called on people to let the police carry out its investigation.
Indonesia's two largest Islamic organizations also condemned the attacks, saying they went against the basic tenets of Islam.
A line of motorcycles burn outside the Pentecost Church, into which the father of the family had driven an explosives-laden car
Minorities targeted by extremists: Indonesia is a predominantly Muslim country, but it is also home to significant numbers of Christians, Hindus and Buddhists. In the recent years, extremists have targeted Christians and other minorities through a series of attacks. In recent years, the rise of IS in the Middle East has reinvigorated local terror networks. Sunday's attacks were the deadliest to target Christians since a series of bombings on Christmas Eve in 2000 killed 15 people and injured nearly 100 others.
Attempted crackdown: The Indonesian government has carried out a sustained crackdown on militant extremists, particularly since al-Qaida-affiliated radicals bombed a tourist section of Bali in 2002, killing 202 people.
