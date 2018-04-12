 IMF warns trade disputes could derail global growth | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 17.04.2018
Business

IMF warns trade disputes could derail global growth

The global emergency lender sees the world economy on a robust growth path in the coming two years, which however would face a severe risk if trade tensions between the US and China escalate in the month ahead.

The global economy is expected to grow at a solid pace this year and in 2019, boosted by faster expansion in the United States and Europe, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The global lender of last resort on Tuesday released an update to its World Economic Outlook report, predicting the world economy to grow by 3.9 percent in 2018 and 2019 — an improvement on the 3.8 percent global growth it expected last year.

The IMF raised its US forecast by two tenths for both years, to 2.9 percent for 2018 and 2.7 percent for 2019, which follows big upward revisions in the October report, due to the impact of US President Donald Trump's tax reform.

In other projections, the IMF upgraded the forecast for the eurozone to 2.4 percent for 2018, an upward revision of two tenths compared to an earlier estimate. Japan — the world's third largest economy — is seen expanding at a more sluggish rate of 1.2 percent this year, and slowing to slowing to 0.9 percent in 2019.

China will enjoy unchanged growth of 6.6 percent and 6.4 percent respectively in the next two years, while India is expected to expand 7.4 percent and 7.8 percent. Forecasts were cut slightly for Canada, the Middle East and North African countries, as well as a number of low-income developing countries.
However, the IMF cautioned that the growth "momentum is not assured," given trade tensions between the United States and China and the expected reversal of the positive effects from the US tax cuts.

No winners in trade wars

IMF Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld said that the prospect of trade restrictions threatened to "undermine confidence and derail growth prematurely."

"That major economies are flirting with trade war at a time of widespread economic expansion may seem paradoxical, especially when the expansion is so reliant on investment and trade," Obstfeld told a news conference ahead of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings this week, where trade is expected to dominate discussions.

"Our strong message at this meeting is there is a multilateral system. Let's use it and proceed in a collaborative way rather than conflictive way," he said, adding that "there's not going to be any winners coming out of a trade war."

Last month, the Trump administration imposed steep tariffs on global steel and aluminum exports to the US and threatened China with about $100 billion in additional tariffs. As a result, Beijing announced its own tariffs on US goods in retaliation, targeting especially US agricultural products.
According to research done by the IMF in 2016, an increase in tariffs and other trade barriers could lead to a 10 percent spike in import prices in all countries, and subsequently lower global output and consumption by about 1.75 percent after five years and close to 2 percent in the long term. Global trade would fall 15 percent after five years and 16 percent in the long run under such a scenario, the IMF said.

Growth cycle wanes

With the global expansion already entering its ninth year, the IMF also predicted growth to slow down in the years beyond 2019.     

Like other advanced economies, the United States will max out growth and return to a more sluggish pace, the IMF said in its report, noting that stronger growth was "held back by aging populations and lackluster productivity."

In the case of the US, the noted that the sweeping US tax cuts was expected to fuel higher growth only through next year, and after that would "subtract momentum." And because the US boost accounts for most of the higher world expansion, global growth was projected to "gradually decline to 3.7 percent by the end of the forecast horizon," the report said.

But for the next few decades, the risks to the global growth forecasts were broadly balanced, it added, with the potential for stronger business profits to increase hiring and investments that could boost productivity
uhe/jd (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

 

