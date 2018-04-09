 WTO warns over US-China trade war | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 12.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

WTO warns over US-China trade war

The World Trade Organization has forecast strong global trade growth this year but has warned that any further escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China could compromise those gains.

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai

The world trade in goods would grow 4.4 percent this year, above the post-financial-crisis average of 3 percent, the World Trade Organization said in its annual forecast on Thursday.

But the global recovery might falter as a result of tit-for-tat restrictive trade measures, notably between the US and China.

Read more: Did Donald Trump really just launch a trade war with China?

"This important progress could be quickly undermined if governments resort to restrictive trade policies, especially in a tit-for-tat process that could lead to an unmanageable escalation," WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said in a statement.

"A cycle of retaliation is the last thing the world economy needs."

WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo

WTO head Roberto Azevedo has warned against tit-for-tat restrictive trade measures

Last month, US President Donald Trump unveiled plans for tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from countries such as China. Trump followed it up with a proposal to impose punitive tariffs targeting $50 billion (€40.6 billion) worth of Chinese goods.

China responded by imposing its own tariffs on US goods and warned that it was ready to take further reciprocal measures if the US carried on with its protectionist policy.

Robust recovery

Last year global trade grew 4.7 percent — the highest level in six years, the WTO said. Global trade grew at an average of 4.8 percent in the 1990s.

The WTO expects trade growth to slightly ease in 2019 to 4 percent.

"These forecasts do not, and I repeat, they do not factor in the possibility of a dramatic escalation of trade restrictions," Azevedo told a news conference.

"It is not possible to accurately map out the effects of a major escalation, but clearly they could be serious," he said. "Poorer countries would stand to lose the most."

ap/hg (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Watch video 01:08

China, US trade row: What you need to know

DW recommends

IMF's Lagarde warns China on 'Silk Road' debt

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde believes China's "Belt and Road" is a good idea, but she also warned about saddling countries involved in the project with too much debt. (12.04.2018)  

China addresses US concerns over Beijing's economic policy

At a key business forum, China's president has promised to lower tariffs on vehicle imports and strengthen intellectual property rights. The pledges came as the Asian nation tried to defuse a trade spat with the US. (10.04.2018)  

China renews pledge to 'fight back' in trade row with the US

China has once again made it clear that it won't hesitate to retaliate in the trade spat with the US, asserting that Chinese President Xi Jinping's pledge to cut import tariffs is not a concession to Washington. (12.04.2018)  

China matches US's $50 billion tariff threat

The proposed measures follow a similar US list of $50 billion worth of Chinese imports that could be subject to tariffs. China's list includes 106 items that could be slapped with additional 25 percent import fees. (04.04.2018)  

US proposes punitive tariffs targeting $50 billion worth of Chinese imports

The Trump administration has escalated its trade showdown with China by announcing tariffs on an additional 1,300 technological and transport products. Beijing has vowed to respond with retaliatory measures. (04.04.2018)  

Did Donald Trump really just launch a trade war with China?

US experts agree that by signing hefty tariffs to punish what he views as Beijing's unfair practices, President Donald Trump just fired the first salvo in a trade conflict with China. Is there a strategy behind the move? (22.03.2018)  

US President Donald Trump announces import tariffs on steel and aluminum

Trump says the tariffs, which target the world's major producers, are in response to unfair trade practices. Business associations condemned the move; Asian markets fell, with investors fearing a global trade war. (02.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

China, US trade row: What you need to know  

China pledges to open markets  

Trump proposes additional $100 billion in tariffs against China  

Related content

Symbolbild zur drohenden Zuspitzung des Handelskrieg s zwischen den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika

China renews pledge to 'fight back' in trade row with the US 12.04.2018

China has once again made it clear that it won't hesitate to retaliate in the trade spat with the US, asserting that Chinese President Xi Jinping's pledge to cut import tariffs is not a concession to Washington.

China US-Produkte im Supermarkt

Washington blasts China over retaliatory tariffs on $3 billion worth of US goods 03.04.2018

A White House spokeswoman said China was targeting "fairly traded" US goods. Beijing's move has bolstered the prospect of an all-out trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Symbolbild zur drohenden Zuspitzung des Handelskrieg s zwischen den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika

Donald Trump vows to slap another $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports 06.04.2018

US President Donald Trump has instructed trade officials to consider another $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods. Beijing has said it is ready to pay "any cost" in trade war with Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe

Can 'home-grown' CEOs solve companies' troubles - US Fed committed to further raise interest 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  