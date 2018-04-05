 How to protect the great bustard, one of the world′s heaviest flying birds | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 06.04.2018
birds

How to protect the great bustard, one of the world's heaviest flying birds

If you've never heard of the great bustard, it's probably that there's no room for them where you live. The large bird is under threat. United Nations expert Tilman Schneider explains why, and what we can do about it.

Großtrappe Otis tarda (imago/imagebroker/C. Naumann)

DW: What is a great bustard?

Tilman Schneider: In Europe, the great bustard is the heaviest flying bird. It can weigh more than 15 kilograms [33 pounds].  In one German region, they jokingly call it the "Brandenburg ostrich," although it's not related. The bustard family [of birds] live in mostly open landscapes, and would have a problem maneuvering in dense forest.

So is being weighty an advantage, or a disadvantage?

When it comes to predation, it's good, because only larger predators can attack the adult bird. But the eggs and the chicks can still be taken by smaller predators like foxes, raccoons or even crows and ravens.  

This is partly due to human impact. We have removed top predators in many places, like for instance the wolf, which would have reduced the number of foxes.  And with the eradication of rabies, fox populations have increased in some areas.

Read more: Germans divided over return of the wolves

These great bustard chicks are being raised at a breeding station in Hungary (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Wothe)

Young great bustard are vulnerable to predators

Why does the UN treat these birds as a flagship species?

The great bustard lives in open landscapes. Here in central Europe, that means wide areas of agricultural land used non-intensively, meaning a lot of the fields left fallow. There must be enough insects to feed the chicks. So the great bustard benefits from organic, or at least less-intensive agriculture, which doesn't use too many fertilizers and no pesticides. These lead to a decrease in plant species, and therefore less insects and biodiversity in those areas.

That's why the great bustard can be a flagship species for using those landscapes in a less intensive way, thus providing a good basis for other species to survive as well.

Where do you find great bustards in Europe?

The largest populations are located in Spain (around 30,000 individuals), and in central Europe — mainly in Austria, Hungary and the Carpathian Basin. 

Tilman Schneider (UN/CMS)

Schneider is a specialist for migratory birds at the United Nations/Convention on Migratory Species

On the other hand, we just learned at a meeting here in Germany that there's a dramatic decrease mainly in parts of Ukraine and Russia, where there are apparently problems with implementing management and conservation measures for great bustards. Observers have reported a very dramatic decrease in numbers — so it seems intensive agriculture and inadequate conservation measures have dramatically damaged the populations in those areas.

In the central/eastern part of Europe, population numbers are still low; but in general in Austria, Hungary and Germany, there's a positive trend. The species in the 1970s and 1980s was down to almost a couple of individuals. In Germany, there were only 59 birds. Now, they've recovered to 259.

Read more: 'Dramatic' decline in European birds linked to industrial agriculture

So what were the Germans doing right?

Over the last two decades, a lot of conservation steps have been carried out. In the eastern states of Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt there are protected areas, and there's less intensive farming, and also very good collaboration between stakeholders like farmers, hunters and other land-users.

The main thing is to restore the habitat the great bustard depends on, with enough food to raise chicks in the breeding season. There were also reintroduction programs to support existing small populations. And farmers left more fields to grow into natural meadows instead of sowing crops all the time.

Great bustard in flight (Imago/blickwinkel/P. Hofmann)

Because great bustards fly so low, they are at risk for collision with electrical and traffic infrastructure

These birds are endangered. Apart from intensive agriculture, what are the main threats?

The main threats are power lines. These birds are heavy and fly at a rather low altitude. It's very difficult for them to see power lines while flying, so there's a high number of fatal collisions. Studies have also indicated that wind parks, also railway cables or even roads, are a danger because they act as barriers and lead to a general fragmentation of landscape. 

That makes things difficult. We humans don't want to do without our electricity?

Yes. But there are very good approaches especially in central Europe, to bury powerlines underground for example. That is a very expensive management measure, but it's the best strategy.

There are also measures like marking powerlines better, so they are recognizable for birds.

Read more: King of the skies: The return of the eagle

Is there anything we consumers can do to ultimately help the great bustard to survive?

Yes — supporting organic farming, which leads to a wider diversity of plants and insects, is a very good way to help them. You can also avoid using too much fertilizer and pesticide. Our consumer behavior can certainly have an impact.

Tilman Schneider is associate programme officer at the UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (UN/CMS) in Bonn. 

The interview was conducted by Irene Quaile and edited and condensed for clarity.

  • Great bustard, otis tarda (imago/imagebroker/C. Naumann)

    Nature's heavyweights

    The great bustard

    The great bustard is Europe's heaviest flying bird. It can weigh more than 15 kilograms (33 pounds). It lives in open spaces, which have become few and far between in many countries because of intensive farming. Its size helps ward off predators, but its weight also means it flies low and often collides with power lines.

  • Ostrich farm in Afghanistan (DW/S. Tanha )

    Nature's heavyweights

    The ostrich-eye view

    Ostriches are the world's biggest birds, although they don't fly. With a height of up to 2.7 meters (9 feet) and weighing in at 156 kilograms, they make humans look tiny. That doesn't prevent people killing them for meat, though. Ostrich steaks have made their way onto menus around the world.

  • European bison in Poland's famous forest, Bialowieza (Getty Images/AFP/W. Radwanski)

    Nature's heavyweights

    Europe's biggest beastie

    The European bison or wisent, the heaviest surviving land animal in Europe, was once hunted almost to extinction. Today, it thrives especially in Poland's famous, wild Bialowieza forest. Unfortunately, the forest is at the heart of a battle beween environmentalists and the Polish government over logging.

  • Brown bear in Alaska (picture-alliance/OKAPIA KG/E. Kuchling)

    Nature's heavyweights

    Bigger than you

    Bears are the world's largest living land carnivores. They can measure 3 meters tall when they stand on their hind legs. It's fun to watch them fishing — from a safe distance, of course.

  • Polar bears (Imago/D. Delimont)

    Nature's heavyweights

    So big but so helpless

    Polar bears, officially classified as a marine mammals, are on average slightly larger than their brown-furred relatives. Their cute and cuddly appearance makes them extremely popular. But climate change is destroying Arctic sea ice, which is essential for the polar bear's survival.

  • Elephant's trunk (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library/P.Leeson/ardea.com)

    Nature's heavyweights

    Trunk to tail

    The African elephant is the earth's largest living land animal. The biggest can be up to 7.5 meters long and 3.3 metres tall. They can weigh a hefty 6 metric tons (6.6 tons) at most. One of their unique features is very large ears, which allow them to radiate excess heat and stay cool.

  • Kenya giraffe in Samburu Park (Imago/Anka Agency International)

    Nature's heavyweights

    High as the sky

    Unsurprisingly, giraffes take the award for being the tallest animals in the world. Towering over us, they grow as tall as 5.5 meters. Even giraffe calves are born at 1.8 meters tall. A lesser known fact is that they are the animals with the highest blood pressure. They need it to pump blood through their long, long necks.

  • Crocodile Crocodylus porosus (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/J. Hauke)

    Nature's heavyweights

    'Big saltie'

    Saltwater crocodiles are the longest living reptiles.They can grow to up to 6 meters long. The biggest recorded is said to have weighed a staggering 1.9 metric tons. "Salties" are feared as "man-eaters," unlike their smaller freshwater crocodile relatives, which will only bite if threatened.

  • Whale shark with snorkelers (Getty Images/Scott Tuason)

    Nature's heavyweights

    Is it a whale? Is it a shark?

    The whale shark is actually a fish, indeed the world's biggest. This one is nearly 6 meters long; they can grow to twice this length. Whale sharks used to be hunted as food, but eco-tourism has helped save the once-endangered fish. These days, whale sharks and humans swim happily side by side.

  • Blue whale breaching (picture-alliance/Zumapress/VW Pics)

    Nature's heavyweights

    Giant of the ocean

    The majestic blue whale beats all the records as the planet's biggest animal. In fact, it is considered the biggest animal that has ever existed. They can weigh up to 180 tonnes and grow to up to 30 meters long. They were hunted almost to extinction in the 20th century, until they were protected in 1966.


