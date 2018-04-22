 How should Germany deal with Islamic anti-Semitism? | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 24.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

How should Germany deal with Islamic anti-Semitism?

There have been multiple instances of attacks and threats against Jews in Germany. What motivates such violence, and what steps must be taken to prevent it?

Demonstrators burning a flag with the Star of David on it (picture-alliance/dpa/Jüdisches Forum für Demokratie und gegen Antisemitismus e.V.)

Rapper Felix Blume, known by his stage name Kollegah, sparked controversy earlier this month with a song that contained the line: "My body is more defined than those of Auschwitz inmates." That the line pops up rather abruptly in the song makes it stand out all the more, and has helped to fuel the media firestorm surrounding Blume and his colleague Farid Bang, with whom he recorded the track, titled "Jung Brutal Gutaussehend 3" (Young, Brutal, Good Looking 3).

It is not the first time Blume has made reference to Germany's Nazi era in his music. His earlier music contains lyrics about the "final solution to the rapper question" the SS and the Wehrmacht.

In their introduction to their anthology "Deutscher Gangsta-Rap" sociologist Martin Seeliger and social-psychologist Marc Dietrich write that a central characteristic of rap is the "presentation of hardness," the "presentation elements of power fixation" and "versions of hyper-masculinity." Anti-Semitism does not necessarily have a history within the genre, but the sales figures of Kollegah's album indicate that his fan base is still supportive of his work.
Watch video 28:31

The dark side of rap

A new form of anti-Semitism

The fact that Blume converted to Islam at the age of 15 has fueled the ongoing debate in Germany over Islam and the issue of anti-Semitism. An incident earlier this month in Berlin, in which a young Syrian man was filmed attacking two other young men wearing kippahs with a belt, sparked uproar in the country.

"Other than the classic anti-Semitism from the right and increasingly the left, anti-Semitism among Muslims poses great challenges to us," the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Daniel Botmann, said several days ago during a speech in Berlin. It is important to keep in mind that Israeli anti-Semitism is not a problem that only exists in Muslim communities, he went on. "Nonetheless, Muslim communities must credibly and thoroughly fight anti-Semitism within their own ranks and make it their own matter."

A similar sentiment was expressed back in December by then-Justice Minister (and now Foreign Minister) Heiko Maas. He said the principle that anti-Semitism will not be accepted in Germany must be conveyed "not only to every German student, but also to the people who have come to Germany in the past few months and years as refugees. Many have hardly had any reason to deal with German history. On the contrary, they often come from countries in which the powerful stir up hate for Jews and Israel and anti-Semitism has almost become a cultural matter of fact."

Read moreOpinion: Anti-Semitic violence? Germany must decide

Counter measures required

Resolute counter measures are called for, said Ahmad Mansour, a Muslim social psychologist from Israel, in a German political TV talk show this past weekend — adding that such measures are nowhere in sight. "We don't offer clear values to the youths and other people who approach us," he said. "We don't show them what society expects of them, we don't tell them why this society won't tolerate anti-Semitism."

Infographic showing the rise of anti-Semitism in the US

Demands are twice as high on the society that accepts migrants in their midst in times when some of these migrants apparently do not or at least not sufficiently deal with the standards of the country they have moved to, perhaps don't even accept them.

The Muslim communities have to take a stand, too, according to Mansour: "We need mosques that do more than stage vigils, or participate in the German Islam Conference's press conference only to say, that's something we condemn. We need mosques that will say during Friday prayer that in this country, people must not question Israel's right to exist."

  • Leni Riefenstahl behind a camera in 1940 (picture alliance/Keystone)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Hitler's favorite director

    Leni Riefenstahl was among the Nazi filmmakers who tried to redeem their reputations after 1945. She was responsible for filming the Nazi party's massive rallies and was an integral part of the propaganda machine. Anti-Semitism was inseparable from the party's ideology.

  • Atill from Jud Süss with Ferdinand Marian (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Retelling history with anti-Semitic twist

    "Jud Süss," one of the Nazis' most famous propaganda films, which is restricted today, was directed by Viet Harlan in 1940. Harlan tells the historical tale of 18th-century German-Jewish banker Joseph Süss Oppenheimer and places it in the context of anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda. "Jud Süss" was seen by millions of Germans when it was first released.

  • Still from Jud Süss

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Mixing anti-Semitism with 'art'

    In Harlan's film, anti-Semitic prejudices are underlined by the plot and the way the characters are portrayed. The writer Ralph Giordano said, "Jud Süss" was the "most mean-spirited, cruel and refined form of 'artistic anti-Semitism.'" Michael Töteberg wrote, "The film openly mobilizes sexual fears and aggression and instrumentalizes them for anti-Semitic incitement."

  • Director Veit Harlan behind a camera in 1954 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    'The devil's director'

    His biographer once called Veit Harlan "the devil's director," due to his unabashed service to Nazi ideology. Harlan had "qualified" himself to make "Jud Süss" after making his own films with anti-Semitic tendencies in the 1930s. After 1945, the director was able to continue working after going on trial and serving a temporary occupational ban.

  • Still from Jud Suss: Rise and Fall with Moritz Bleibtreu as Goebbels (picture-alliance/dpa/Concorde Filmverleih)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Dealing with propaganda films - in film

    Much was written and said about Viet Harlan and his anti-Semitic film "Jud Süss" after the war. At least one response to Harlan's work was uttered in film form. Director Oskar Roehler dealt with the origin and effect of the propaganda film in his melodramatic, controversial film "Jud Suss: Rise and Fall" (2010).

  • Joseph Goebbels with officers during a film screening in 1936 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Joseph Goebbels pulled the strings

    The Nazis were quick to recognize that cinema could have a powerful effect in swaying the people. Joseph Goebbels and his Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda used the medium to promote their ideologies, including anti-Semitism. Besides feature films like "Jud Süss," cultural and educational films were also made.

  • Still from The Eternal Jew propaganda film from 1939 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    A so-called documentary

    Another Nazi-made anti-Semitic film was "The Eternal Jew," released just a few months after "Jud Süss" in 1940. The film, made by Fritz Hippler, shows well-known Jewish artists, scenes from the Warsaw Ghetto and images of Jewish religious practices, combining them in a deceitful manner with excerpts from Hitler's speeches and SS marches. The propaganda work was billed as a documentary.

  • Still from Bismarck 1940 (Picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Devil in the details

    Most of the propaganda films the Nazis made between 1933 and 1945 used smaller doses of anti-Semitism and were not as overt as "Jud Süss." Some films were even toned down during production. The historical film "Bismarck" (1940) was originally planned as a much more aggressive anti-Semitic propaganda film.

  • Still from The Great Dictator with Charlie Chaplin as Adolf Hitler (AP)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Anti-Semitism from the perspective of Charlie Chaplin

    During the war, Hollywood produced a number of anti-Nazi films that condemned anti-Semitism. Charlie Chaplin humorously portrayed Hitler in "The Great Dictator" in 1940. After the war, Chaplin said he would have acted differently, had he been aware of the extent of the Nazis' extermination policy against the Jews.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (sh)


DW recommends

Germany's Echo prize to reconsider award process after anti-Semitic controversy

Rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang have come under fire for lyrics comparing themselves to Holocaust victims. Lawmakers, business leaders and Jewish groups have all condemned the pair. (15.04.2018)  

Video of alleged anti-Semitic attack in Berlin sparks outrage

Religious and political leaders condemned the attack on two men wearing kippas in an affluent Berlin neighborhood. One of the victims says he wore the head covering to see if it was unsafe, as a friend had told him. (18.04.2018)  

Opinion: Anti-Semitic violence? Germany must decide

A video has surfaced showing an Arabic-speaking man striking at another young man wearing a yarmulke — in broad daylight in Berlin. DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl is concerned about where Germany is headed. (18.04.2018)  

German Muslim leader says anti-Semitism is a sin

The head of Germany’s Central Council of Muslims has said anti-Semitism is sinful and must be tackled. His comments came after Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced concern about a "new phenomenon" of anti-Jewish sentiment. (24.04.2018)  

Anti-Semitism on rise in Berlin schools, says US Jewish group

The American Jewish Committee says anti-Semitism is increasing at schools in Berlin. The group noted the trend was on the rise among pupils with a Turkish or Arabic background following strict forms of Islam. (20.07.2017)  

How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

The Nazis wove anti-Semitism into their films, often quite subtly, as part of their propaganda scheme. How should these films be treated today? (03.08.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The dark side of rap  

Related content

Symbolbild Mann mit Kippa

German tabloid risks broadcast of film about anti-Semitism 14.06.2017

German-French television channel Arte will not broadcast a documentary about anti-Semitism. German tabloid "Bild," however, took a legal risk by placing it online for 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT