Hiking in Germany: Wandering as a national pastime

Early morning misty clouds wander around the steep, vineyard-covered hills of Germany's Ahr Valley, enticing hikers to hit the trails to enjoy nature — and maybe some wine.

But it's not just any day to tie up the boots; it's national Day of Hiking, marking the German Hiking Association's (DWV) foundation on May 14, 1883.

Hiking, or "Wandern" in German, is the most popular outdoor activity in the country, with 68 percent of Germans every year hitting an extensive 200,000-kilometer (125,000-mile) trail network. In all, Germans hike 370 million times per year.

Annually on May 14, hundreds of activities are organized around themes such as hiking, trail maintenance, nature conservation, health and the promotion of families, youth and schools.

In the Ahr Valley, DW joined Wolfgang Dieckmann, a local guide who took time away from his tour service Vino Plan to volunteer like hundreds of others to promote the Day of Hiking. His motto: "Hiking with pleasure."

"For some, pleasure is a couple hours in the forest walking, for others it is getting out of the city to hike to a wine tavern," he said, as we take to the trails traversing up the several hundred year old vineyard terraces above the village of Walporzheim.

Wolfgang Dieckmann specializes in hiking and wine trips in the Ahr Valley.

Big money

Indeed, German motivations for hiking range across a broad spectrum, from 75 percent naming experiencing nature, 57 percent being active and 56 percent referring to health benefits, according to a DWV study.

But Dieckmann is onto something with his tours combining hiking with gourmet food and wine. Germans spend €7.8 billion ($9.3 billion) every year for hiking trips (plus another €3.7 billion on gear), spending 58 percent of that on gastronomy.

In addition to being a social activity that is good for health, hiking "is an economic driver of tourism," said Erik Neumeyer, a representative from DWV.

Germany has an extensive, well-marked trail system. There are nearly 20,000 volunteers maintaining the trails every year

Developing a hiking infrastructure

Hiking in Germany has a long tradition dating back to the journeymen and religious pilgrims of the Middle Ages — in a way early tourists and travelers.

But it wasn't until Romanticist authors and painters in the 18th and 19th century began to popularize nature and the outdoors, turning it from something dangerous and to be feared into something to be explored, that hiking really began to take off.

By the second half of the 19th Century, early hiking infrastructure was being built in parallel to the transformation of transportation that allowed previously, largely locally-confined populations to get out and explore.

Forests in Germany Black Forest National Park Since January 2014, parts of the Northern Black Forest have been under special protection. The North Black Forest National Park in Baden-Württemberg is a showcase project championed by Winfried Kretschman, state premier and Green Party member.

Forests in Germany Jasmund National Park It's Germany's smallest national park, but that doesn't diminish its beauty. Jasmund National Park, in the far north of the island of Rügen, is home to one of the world's few surviving primeval beech forests. In 2011, UNESCO declared it part of the World Heritage Site, "Ancient Beech Forests of Germany".

Forests in Germany Müritz National Park Woodlands, lakes and marshes shape the scenery in Müritz National Park in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. After repeated human intervention in this habitat, its flora and fauna are being a given a chance to recover. The cultivated pine forests are gradually being replaced with deciduous trees such as beech and birch.

Forests in Germany The Elbe Riverscape An alluvial forest is considered an important part of a riverscape. Regular flooding provides a unique habitat for flora and fauna, as it does here on the Elbe in the state of Brandenburg. The Elbe River Landscape has been a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 1997.

Forests in Germany Harz Mountains This low mountain range is not just one of the largest forested areas in Germany. It's also one of the most popular. As early as 1824, the writer Heinrich Heine devoted a travelogue to it. In the middle of the Harz is the Brocken, whose summit is many a hiker's destination. In addition, many animal and plant species live in these mixed forests, among them this endangered Brocken anemone.

Forests in Germany Hainich National Park The largest contiguous deciduous mixed forest in Germany lies in the state of Thüringen, or Thuringia. Because of its native beech forests with up to 800 ancient trees, UNESCO declared it a World Heritage Site in 2011. It's home to many rare animal species, such as the European wildcat.

Forests in Germany Northern Upper Palatinate Forest Here, too, some habitats, such as moist and marshy meadow valleys, woodlands and streams, are still almost in their original state. They lend the countryside a mystical quality. The ruins of Flossenbürg Castle are a landmark in the Northern Upper Palatinate Forest nature reserve.

Forests in Germany Spessart A range of low wooded mountains on the border between Hesse and Bavaria, the Spessart was once used as a hunting ground by aristocrats and archbishops. The 19th-century bands of brigands there are also legendary. Wilhelm Hauff immortalized them in his novella "The Inn in the Spessart" in 1827.

Forests in Germany Bavarian Forest National Park Rachelsee is one of three tarns, or cirque lakes, in the Bavarian Forest. No trees have been felled here for decades. Because the lake is reachable only on foot, it's especially peaceful up here at 1070 meters. In 1970 the Bavarian Forest was declared a national park - the first in Germany.

Forests in Germany Berchtesgaden National Park It's the only German national park in the Alps. Because of its high mountain location, with a bit of luck, hikers here can spot such rare animals as the alpine ibex, golden eagle, alpine hare and alpine marmot. Author: Andreas Kirchhoff (ms)



"Hiking trails are considered one of the first tourist infrastructures ever. At the time, the goal was to develop nature for the population," said Neumeyer.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, hiking associations and youth movements were instrumental in building infrastructure, from trails and huts to accommodation. The world's first youth hostel was established in Germany in 1912 and the number of them quickly skyrocketed.

Three hikers enjoy the Red Wine Trail as the sun breaks out.

All of this was "another step towards the democratization of travel," according to a study on hiking by the German Economic Ministry. That democratization took a blow when the Nazis came to power, as hiking associations were forcibly closed and outdoor activities were folded into organizations such as the Hitler Youth.

But hiking clubs got new wind after World War II and another boost after German reunification. Alongside developing hiking tourism, associations such as DWV increasingly focused on nature conservation.

End of the road

Back on the hilly slopes of the Ahr Valley, Dieckmann goes into great detail about the history, economic development, ecology and wine of this beautiful part of Germany. At one point he receives a call: an international tour group is coming the next day to hike and do wine tasting.

Hiking is a major social activity in Germany.

Two walkers decked out in hiking gear later come along the trail. They are Klaus and Kristin, who decided travel from the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg to spend a week in the Ahr Valley area to hike, explore and drink some wine.

"It's important to get to know one's own country," said Kristin. "Many people go abroad, but it's embarrassing not to known one's own country."

As for Klaus, hiking is a way to get exercise, turn off the grind of daily life and rest.

"Let's see if we can knock off some kilos," he said in a Schwabish accent as he rubbed his belly. Then they were off again on the 36-kilometer Red Wine Trail that runs through the valley.

Dieckmann continues explaining the region as we head back down, but before ending the tour we stop to check under some rose bushes where we started our journey.

It was there that earlier we found an abandoned, crying fawn. It had since been picked up by the animal protection service we called and was taken to a veterinarian.

Who knows what will happen to the fawn, just like who knows what will happen in life.

Maybe that's why wandering is often used as a metaphor for the path of life as we ramble along exploring around every bend.