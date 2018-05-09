 How Wanderlust became a typically German concept | Arts | DW | 09.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

How Wanderlust became a typically German concept

Artists may not have invented hiking but during the Romantic Era, nature played a large role in their art. A show at Berlin's Old National Gallery looks at how wanderlust inspired artists like Caspar David Friedrich.

Gustave Courbet's painting Wanderlust shows three men hiking ( Musée Fabre de Montpellier Méditerranée/Frédéric Jaulmes)

Wanderlust is one of those German words with such a specific meaning, it's been adopted into English: a joy ("lust") or passion for hiking. The German term "wandern" specifically means "to hike," and not "to wander" off course.

That pleasure of hiking is captured in numerous paintings from the Romantic Era; 120 of these works are now on display at Berlin's Alte Nationalgalerie (Old National Gallery) in an exhibition centering on the German love for wandering through nature.

On loan from museums across Europe and North America, there are works by Karl Friedrich Schinkel, Auguste Renoir, Carl Spitzweg, Gustave Courbet, Paul Gauguin and Emil Nolde. The biggest highlight is undoubtedly Caspar David Friedrich's famous Romantic painting, "Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog" (roughly 1817) from Hamburg's Kunsthalle.

Caspar David Friedrich painting shows a man looking out at a mountainous horizon (SHK /Hamburger Kunsthalle/ bpk/ Elke Walford)

Caspar David Friedrich's painting "Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog"

Friedrich is well represented in the exhibition which seems to ask: Why did so many artists of the Romantic era love hiking in beautiful landscapes? Where did they hike? What kind of impression did these hikes leave on their work?

The answers may be found in the show, which opens May 10 and offers discounted admission prices for members of the German Alpine Hiking Club. 

Read more:Masterpieces Revisited: Wanderer above the Sea of Fog

Out in the untouched wilderness

The Romantics were passionately in love with nature. What they sought out in the beautiful landscapes they painted was a mirror of their own inner self; solitude was seen as a key to one's own inner cosmos. The most popular destinations of German Romantic painters were the Harz mountains, the island of Rügen and the Elbe Sandstone mountains of the "Saxon Switzerland." These untrodden paths and watercourses inspired them to produce paintings, copper engravings and sketches.

August Renoir painting shows people hiking through high grass (Musée d‘Orsay, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais / Patrice Schmidt)

A path through high grass in August Renoir's "Chemin montant dans les hautes herbes" (1876/77)

"We are considering the notion of wandering on two levels," curator Birgit Verwiebe said. "In one way, we're looking at the actual movement through nature, the courage to set off on an adventure and allow new experiences to come to you. But we are also looking at wandering as a metaphor for the search for life's meaning." 

Wandering, the German word for hiking, gives people a new rhythm. It acts as a means of relaxation, of winding down, which allows for a new understanding of self and the world.

Karl Friedrich Schinkel painting shows a view of mountains between a rock arch (Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Nationalgalerie/Jörg P. Anders)

Karl Friedrich Schinkel's work "Rock Arch," ca. 1818

Many artists recognize this wandering as symbolic for the journey that people undertake through life. That is something that can be seen reflected in the motifs: the paths, the wide-open spaces, the gorges, the summits, the river-crossings, the stop for a rest.

Gustave Courbet's (1819-1877) painting "Bonjour Monsieur Courbet" from 1854 is one example of this. He, along with his patron, are immortalized as proud wanderers. In Ferdinand Hodler's "Tired of Life" from 1887, the traveler has come to an end, as seen in the shape of an old man crouching exhausted on the ground.

Jens Ferdinand Willumsen ( Statens Museum for Kunst, Kopenhagen)

This work by Danish artist Jens Ferdinand Willumsen (1912) depicts a woman who loves hiking

Hiking becomes en vogue in the 19th century

With its solitary male figure high atop a rocky peak, Caspar David Friedrich's oil painting "Wanderer Above the Sea of ​​Fog" is still regarded worldwide as a symbol of German Romanticism. In opposition to this is Jens Ferdinand Willumsen's "Mountaineer" (1912) on loan from the Copenhagen State Art Museum, which represents women's emancipation.

Neither the migration of peoples nor the traditional grand tour of young nobility, nor the pilgrimages, nor the artisan's journey nor even the movement of refugees are addressed in the show. Instead, the museum turns its gaze to the unguided hike through nature.

Around the year 1800, with the slogan "Back to nature!" French-speaking writer and philosopher Jean Jacques Rousseau (1712-1778) and Goethe's Sturm und Drang poetry, hiking became fashionable. It remains that way today.

A good reason to set out on your own pilgrimage, to the Alte Nationalgalerie on Berlin's Museum Island, for the exhibition "Wanderlust - From Caspar David Friedrich to Auguste Renoir," which runs through mid-September.

  • Herbst in der Monbachtal-Schlucht

    Forests in Germany

    Black Forest National Park

    Since January 2014, parts of the Northern Black Forest have been under special protection. The North Black Forest National Park in Baden-Württemberg is a showcase project championed by Winfried Kretschman, state premier and Green Party member.

  • Deutschland Kreidefelsen Rügen (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Sauer)

    Forests in Germany

    Jasmund National Park

    It's Germany's smallest national park, but that doesn't diminish its beauty. Jasmund National Park, in the far north of the island of Rügen, is home to one of the world's few surviving primeval beech forests. In 2011, UNESCO declared it part of the World Heritage Site, "Ancient Beech Forests of Germany".

  • Der Müritz Nationalpark in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

    Forests in Germany

    Müritz National Park

    Woodlands, lakes and marshes shape the scenery in Müritz National Park in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. After repeated human intervention in this habitat, its flora and fauna are being a given a chance to recover. The cultivated pine forests are gradually being replaced with deciduous trees such as beech and birch.

  • Die Elbe bei Lenzen. Nach der größten Deichrückverlegung Deutschlands entwickelt sich auf 420 Hektar neuem Überflutungsraum wieder die Dynamik einer Flussaue.

    Forests in Germany

    The Elbe Riverscape

    An alluvial forest is considered an important part of a riverscape. Regular flooding provides a unique habitat for flora and fauna, as it does here on the Elbe in the state of Brandenburg. The Elbe River Landscape has been a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 1997.

  • Bildergalerie bedrohte Tier- und Pflanzenarten Brockenanemone

    Forests in Germany

    Harz Mountains

    This low mountain range is not just one of the largest forested areas in Germany. It's also one of the most popular. As early as 1824, the writer Heinrich Heine devoted a travelogue to it. In the middle of the Harz is the Brocken, whose summit is many a hiker's destination. In addition, many animal and plant species live in these mixed forests, among them this endangered Brocken anemone.

  • Welterbe Buchenwälder Hainich

    Forests in Germany

    Hainich National Park

    The largest contiguous deciduous mixed forest in Germany lies in the state of Thüringen, or Thuringia. Because of its native beech forests with up to 800 ancient trees, UNESCO declared it a World Heritage Site in 2011. It's home to many rare animal species, such as the European wildcat.

  • Die Burgruine Flossenbürg ist heute das Wahrzeichen des Naturparks Nördlicher Oberpfälzer Wald.

    Forests in Germany

    Northern Upper Palatinate Forest

    Here, too, some habitats, such as moist and marshy meadow valleys, woodlands and streams, are still almost in their original state. They lend the countryside a mystical quality. The ruins of Flossenbürg Castle are a landmark in the Northern Upper Palatinate Forest nature reserve.

  • Luftaufnahme des Spessarts mit sich auflösendem Morgennebel

    Forests in Germany

    Spessart

    A range of low wooded mountains on the border between Hesse and Bavaria, the Spessart was once used as a hunting ground by aristocrats and archbishops. The 19th-century bands of brigands there are also legendary. Wilhelm Hauff immortalized them in his novella "The Inn in the Spessart" in 1827.

  • Der Rachelsee im Nationalpark Bayerischer Wald

    Forests in Germany

    Bavarian Forest National Park

    Rachelsee is one of three tarns, or cirque lakes, in the Bavarian Forest. No trees have been felled here for decades. Because the lake is reachable only on foot, it's especially peaceful up here at 1070 meters. In 1970 the Bavarian Forest was declared a national park - the first in Germany.

  • Reiteralpe im Nationalpark Berchtesgaden

    Forests in Germany

    Berchtesgaden National Park

    It's the only German national park in the Alps. Because of its high mountain location, with a bit of luck, hikers here can spot such rare animals as the alpine ibex, golden eagle, alpine hare and alpine marmot.

    Author: Andreas Kirchhoff (ms)


 

 

DW recommends

Masterpieces Revisited: Wanderer above the Sea of Fog

Caspar David Friedrich was a leading artist of German Romanticism. In 1818 he painted ‘Wanderer above the Sea of Fog’ which has over time become almost synonymous with the Romantic era. (27.06.2016)  

Painting by Auguste Renoir stolen from small auction house near Paris

A thief walked into an auction house in Saint-Germain-en-Laye near Paris, took the painting off the wall and walked out without being seen. The work was due to be auctioned on Sunday. (01.10.2017)  

Hiking where you might meet bears

Romania is developing its range of offers for tourists. Organizers are increasingly relying on tourism that's close to nature, such as guided hikes in the Carpathian Mountains - with encounters with brown bears. (23.02.2018)  

Photos like Romantic paintings

For a series on Caspar David Friedrich, Japanese photographer Hiroyuki Masuyama revisited the landscapes immortalized in the German Romantic painter's works. He digitally edited his photos, to look almost the same.   (27.02.2017)  

Forests in Germany

Dark ravines, romantic meadows and huge ancient trees. Germans love the diversity of their forests and enjoy hiking through woodland areas. We show you a selection of fascinating forests. (24.04.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

In the Footsteps of Caspar David Friedrich  

A masterpiece: Wanderer above the sea of fog  

Related content

Deutschland Prinzipalmarkt in Münster

Münster: a sleepy city of culture turns into a crime scene 07.04.2018

Münster is well-known throughout Germany and beyond as a lively student city with lots of culture. The city made global news when a van was driven into a crowd in the old town.

Jan Böhmermann Ausstellung

Satire in the museum: Comedian Jan Böhmermann puts on exhibition 27.11.2017

His poem about president Erdogan, which led to diplomatic tensions between Turkey and Germany, made him world famous: Satirist Jan Böhmermann revisits the year 2017 in a new exhibition in Düsseldorf, "Deuscthland."

Manuel Andrack

Andrack: "Recreational hiking is a German invention" 07.10.2016

He has made his hobby into his job: Manuel Andrack goes hiking and writes about it. Germany's best known hiking columnist has rejuvenated this recreational activity which was long regarded as a little stuffy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem in a film still from 'Everybody knows' (Memento Films)

Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

A competition with few big names but lots of politically explosive material. An argument with Netflix. German cinema's disappointing presence. An overview of the issues facing Cannes as the film festival opens. 

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Netta (Andres Putting)

Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

Which songs will have people dancing in the aisles and which will have them crying in their beers? Music taste is subjective, as our ESC reporters, Silke Wünsch and Rick Fulker, found out while choosing their top fives. 

Arts

Coal in a display case at a museum (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

Coal is revisited by the arts in 17 museums of the Ruhr region for the mega exhibition "Art and Coal."  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  