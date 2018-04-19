 High-level Hamas member gunned down in Malaysia | News | DW | 21.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

High-level Hamas member gunned down in Malaysia

Fadi al-Batsh, said to be an expert on drones and rockets, was gunned down as he walked to morning prayers in Kuala Lumpur. A Malaysian official said the suspects and victim may have worked for intelligence agencies.

A man stands next to a large poster of slain Palestinian Fadi al-Batsh.

A Palestinian scientist, who was also an imam, was gunned down as he walked to morning prayers in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday morning, prompting concern he may have been assassinated.

Engineer Fadi al-Batsh was a "scientist of Palestine's youth scholars" and a "loyal" member of Hamas, according to the militant organization, which presides over the Gaza Strip and has never officially recognized Israel's right to exist.

Read more: Israeli forces kill four Palestinians in Gaza protests

They gave no further details about Batsh's scientific achievements but said he had made "important contributions" and was an active participant in international forums regarding energy.

Gunshot wounds

Two men on a motorcycle fired 10 shots at the 35-year-old victim, killing him instantly, said Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Mazlan Lazim.

"Preliminary investigations found four gunshot wounds on the victim's body," Mazlan said in a statement. "Two bullet slugs were found at the scene of the incident."

The police chief said video footage from CCTV cameras near the scene of the shooting showed that two suspects waited for nearly 20 minutes in the area before attacking.

"We believe the lecturer was their target because two other individuals walked by the place earlier unharmed," he said. "We will view the recordings of all the CCTV in the area to identify the suspects and get the registration number of the motorcycle."

More than a dozen Palestinians sit on a bench underneath a banner, mourning the death of Fadi al-Batsh.

Palestinians in Gaza mourn the death of Fadi al-Batsh

Read more: Israeli spy hero Mike Hariri

Hamas' drone program

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the suspects were believed to be Europeans with links to a foreign intelligence agency, the state news agency Bernama reported.

He added the victim also had links to foreign intelligence and described him as an expert in electrical engineering and rocket-building. Israeli media reports say Batsch was deeply involved in developing Hamas' drone program.

Without naming Israel directly, Zahid told Bernama that the victim could have been seen as "a liability for a country that is an enemy of Palestine." Hamas said he was "assassinated by the hand of treachery."

But Batsh's uncle, Jamal al-Batsh, was more direct, saying he believed his nephew was killed by Israel's espionage service.

It was "the Israeli Mossad," he said. "The Israeli Mossad stood behind the assassination of educated people and intellectuals because Israel knows Palestine will be liberated by scientists."

Read more: Israel to pay $1M to family of suspected Mossad agent

The Israeli government refused media requests seeking comment. But Israel has a long history of targeting Palestinian militants in overseas operations around the globe. The government has been linked to other assassinations as well, but has almost never acknowledged them.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians are especially high these days as Israel marks the 70th anniversary of its birth; an event the Palestinians refer to as their "nakba," or catastrophe.

bik/ng (AP, Reuters, AFP)

  • A family is seen in between soap bubbles during celebrations marking Israel's 70th Independence Day at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel

    Seven decades of Israel: A controversial jubilee

    Big celebrations: Bathing in soap bubbles

    As the country turns 70, Israelis are coming together to celebrate. The festivities, like here at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square, started Wednesday evening and peaked in a big beach party. On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first prime minister, announced the country's independence in Tel Aviv.

  • Israelis watch fireworks during celebrations marking Israel's 70th Independence Day at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel

    Seven decades of Israel: A controversial jubilee

    Fireworks mark country-wide celebrations

    In keeping with the Hebrew calendar, Israel's Independence Day festivities began this year on April 18. The anniversary celebrations have, however, been overshadowed by tensions on Israel’s northern border and renewed violence and protests in Gaza.

  • A statue of David Ben-Gurion doing a handstand is seen at Frishman beach in Tel Aviv, Israel. The statue was erected after a photograph of Ben-Gurion doing a handstand at the same spot in 1957.

    Seven decades of Israel: A controversial jubilee

    Cult status: The 'Father of Israel'

    In Tel Aviv, Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, is always present. This statue shows him doing a handstand — in the same spot and pose he was captured in by photographer Paul Goldman in 1957.

  • General view of Neve Tzedek with Tel Aviv's skyscrapers in the background

    Seven decades of Israel: A controversial jubilee

    Tel Aviv: A modern metropolis

    Tel Aviv was the first modern Hebrew city. Its skyline contrasts with the old houses of Neve Tzedek. In 1887, long before Israel’s declaration of independence, the quarter was the first Jewish neighborhood built outside Old Jaffa.

  • Girls take selfies in Shabazi street in Neve Tzedek, Israel

    Seven decades of Israel: A controversial jubilee

    Neve Tzedek: Where hipsters meet

    Today, 70 years after Israel’s founding, Neve Tzedek is one of the hippest places in town — a trendy neighborhood with an old Jewish culture. While young Israelis and tourists are flocking to the bars, cafés and shops, the historic side of Israel is ever present.

  • Zion Howav stands in front of a friend's jewellery shop on Shabazi Street in Neve Tzedek

    Seven decades of Israel: A controversial jubilee

    Changing times: The first generation

    Zion Howav is two years older than the state of Israel. He has lived in Neve Tzedek since he was young. "Fifty to 60 years ago you wouldn’t have seen people on the streets on Friday afternoons, they would all go to the synagogue," the 72-year-old says.

  • General view of the Israeli settlement of Maaleh Adumim

    Seven decades of Israel: A controversial jubilee

    Israel’s settlement policy

    As Israel marks its founding, disagreement over the West Bank settlements remain. Maaleh Adumim, surrounded by the Judean Desert, is one of them. For the Israeli political right, they are among the country's major achievements. For the left, they are a blight on Israel's international reputation.

  • Portrait of Neri Ureli, 60, in his home in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim.

    Seven decades of Israel: A controversial jubilee

    Proud of his country’s achievements

    Neri Ureli, 60, lives in Maaleh Adumim. "Israel is a country that has done so much in its 70 years. I’m proud because [it] came from nothing. To build in the desert, this is also something ideological, not in a political sense, but to take land that has nothing on it and create something from nothing."

  • People walk past a graffiti showing Theodor Herzl, the father of modern political Zionism and referred to as the spiritual father of the Jewish State

    Seven decades of Israel: A controversial jubilee

    Maaleh Adumim's ideological art

    Theodor Herzl, often referred to as "the spiritual father of the Jewish State," adorns this wall in Maaleh Adumim. The city, home to 40,000 people, is one of the closest Israeli settlements to Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank. Last year, the government announced plans to expand the city.

  • General view of the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim

    Seven decades of Israel: A controversial jubilee

    A city in strife

    Since the Israeli government intensified its settlement policy, Maaleh Adumim has become a flash point of the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. There are plans to make it one of the first settlements officially annexed by Israel, thus putting the whole Middle East peace process at risk.

    Author: Corinna Kern (Tel Aviv), Christine Bayer


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in Gaza border protests

The death toll from recent protests has risen to at least 39 after four more Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces. After four weeks of protests nearly 1,600 Palestinians have been wounded. (20.04.2018)  

Israel marks its 70th anniversary, but not everyone shares the joy

Independence Day celebrations kicked off on Thursday, with festivities set to last for the next couple of days. But as Dana Regev reports from Jerusalem, a joyful day for some could mean something different for others. (19.04.2018)  

Israel spy Mike 'Wrath of God' Harari dead at 87

The secret agent who tracked down the Palestinian militants responsible for the massacre of Israeli athletes in Munich has died. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Mike Harari was a hero for Israel. (22.09.2014)  

Israel to pay family of 'Prisoner X' over $1 million

Israel is to pay the family of the "Prisoner X" - a suspected Mossad agent who committed suicide in prison - over $1 million (830,000 euros). However, the money was not an admission of "wrongdoing," it has said. (11.09.2013)  

Israel admits to PLO deputy assassination

Israel has admitted to assassinating a Palestinian Liberation Organization leader 25 years ago. The country was long suspected in the killing, but military censors only recently cleared publication of the information. (01.11.2012)  

Seven decades of Israel: A controversial jubilee

"Israel has a variety of cultures, and at the same time, the country is afflicted with social and political issues," says Corinna Kern. See Israel’s 70th anniversary through the lens of a Tel Aviv-based photographer. (20.04.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Westjordanland nach israelischem Einsatz in Jamun. Ahmed Dscharrar erschossen

Israeli security forces kill Palestinian suspect in rabbi murder 06.02.2018

Israel security forces say they have killed a Palestinian man who helped kill Rabbi Raziel Shevah in January. More than 19 Palestinians have been killed amid violence following US President Trump's Jerusalem decision.

Netanjahu besucht ägyptisch-israelische Grenze

Israelis watch closely as Iran protests 04.01.2018

Israelis have been following the protests in Iran avidly. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed as "laughable" claims by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani that Israel was behind the unrest, reports Tania Kraemer.

Libanon Proteste gegen US-Entscheidung zu Jerusalem

Lebanese security forces fire tear gas at protesters near US embassy 10.12.2017

Demonstrators at the US embassy in Beirut were met with tear gas as they protested US President Trump's announcement to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Rallies also took place elsewhere around the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 