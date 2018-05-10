 High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you′ve probably never heard | Lifestyle | DW | 15.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard

Royals: They're just people, after all. And they're even said to have a private life! Kitschy nicknames are proof of that. And despite all efforts, some of them can't be kept secret.

  • Portrait of Kate Middleton in London's Sunken Garden (Getty Images/C. Jackson)

    High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard of

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

    When Prince William's wife was still simply called Kate Middleton, she was a normal person who attended a normal school. Two guinea pigs were kept there, one called "Pip" and the other "Squeak." That's why Kate's sister Pippa was nicknamed "Pip," and Kate was called "Squeak," as the Duchess herself has admitted. She didn't go into any more detail, though.

  • Portrait of Prince William (Getty Images/C. Jackson)

    High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard of

    Britain's Prince William

    Prince William also got a funny nickname as a child. In 1983, his famous parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, took him along on a trip to Australia. That's where Lady Di gave him the pet name "Wombat," which are a type of cute marsupials from Down Under. William is said to be called by that nickname even today. His brother Harry is called "Ginger" because of his red hair.

  • Portrait of Prince Henrik and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (picture-alliance/dpa/P.van Katwijk)

    High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard of

    Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

    The nickname of Danish Queen Margrethe II doesn't refer to animals, but rather to flowers. Since early childhood, she has been called "Daisy." The logic behind the name is simple to understand. In French, a daisy is a "marguerite" which sounds very similar to her actual name.

  • Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Oscar, Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel of Sweden (Getty Images/M.Campanella)

    High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard of

    Princess Estelle of Sweden

    Swedish Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Daniel crossed their T's and dotted their I's when their daughter Estelle (second left) was born in 2012. At least they did when it came to her nickname. From birth onwards, they called their little darling "Pricken," which means "dot." Her younger brother, 2-year-old Oscar Carl Olof, is called "Oscis" by his proud parents.

  • Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and his wife Mary (Imago)

    High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard of

    Prince Frederik of Denmark

    In 1995, the Danish Crown Prince (right) was trained as an undersea diver by an elite troop of the Danish navy, the so-called "Frømandskorpset," which means "frogman corps." Newspaper reports and pictures of him clad in a wetsuit brought him the nickname "Frogman Pingo," — and he's never managed to get rid of it.

    Author: Antje Binder (ad)


  • Portrait of Kate Middleton in London's Sunken Garden (Getty Images/C. Jackson)

    High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard of

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

    When Prince William's wife was still simply called Kate Middleton, she was a normal person who attended a normal school. Two guinea pigs were kept there, one called "Pip" and the other "Squeak." That's why Kate's sister Pippa was nicknamed "Pip," and Kate was called "Squeak," as the Duchess herself has admitted. She didn't go into any more detail, though.

  • Portrait of Prince William (Getty Images/C. Jackson)

    High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard of

    Britain's Prince William

    Prince William also got a funny nickname as a child. In 1983, his famous parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, took him along on a trip to Australia. That's where Lady Di gave him the pet name "Wombat," which are a type of cute marsupials from Down Under. William is said to be called by that nickname even today. His brother Harry is called "Ginger" because of his red hair.

  • Portrait of Prince Henrik and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark (picture-alliance/dpa/P.van Katwijk)

    High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard of

    Queen Margrethe II of Denmark

    The nickname of Danish Queen Margrethe II doesn't refer to animals, but rather to flowers. Since early childhood, she has been called "Daisy." The logic behind the name is simple to understand. In French, a daisy is a "marguerite" which sounds very similar to her actual name.

  • Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Prince Oscar, Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel of Sweden (Getty Images/M.Campanella)

    High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard of

    Princess Estelle of Sweden

    Swedish Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Daniel crossed their T's and dotted their I's when their daughter Estelle (second left) was born in 2012. At least they did when it came to her nickname. From birth onwards, they called their little darling "Pricken," which means "dot." Her younger brother, 2-year-old Oscar Carl Olof, is called "Oscis" by his proud parents.

  • Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and his wife Mary (Imago)

    High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard of

    Prince Frederik of Denmark

    In 1995, the Danish Crown Prince (right) was trained as an undersea diver by an elite troop of the Danish navy, the so-called "Frømandskorpset," which means "frogman corps." Newspaper reports and pictures of him clad in a wetsuit brought him the nickname "Frogman Pingo," — and he's never managed to get rid of it.

    Author: Antje Binder (ad)


The Queen of England is a cabbage. That's at least what her husband, Prince Philip, seems to think.

The royal couple has been married for 61 years now. The prince, known for his black humor, is said to sometimes call Her Royal Highness "cabbage." If the nickname was intended to remain a marital secret, it somehow must have leaked to the public.

Read more: High Five: 5 bizarre nicknames you wouldn't suspect are used for Queen Elizabeth

Some royals don't wait for the leak but instead courageously step forward to reveal their odd nicknames to the media, such as Prince Harry and Prince William for instance. But of course, they won't overdo it, since they both are rumored to have numerous nicknames for each another. Most of them are probably too embarrassing to be revealed to the public.

That should come as no surprise since everyone knows that once you have a nickname, it sticks like glue. The Danish Crown Prince Frederik knows this all too well.

So what do royals call one another when they are only among themselves? We give you the scoop in our High Five gallery above. 

Read moreCute German nicknames for your sweetheart

DW recommends

High Five: 5 bizarre nicknames you wouldn't supect are used for Queen Elizabeth

The British monarch is also a great-grandma and a wife, which is why the queen doesn't only have official names and titles, but also different unsuspected nicknames. (17.04.2018)  

Meet His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge

Britain's Prince William and Duchess Kate have revealed the name of their newborn son: Louis Arthur Charles. Here are a few other British royal babies who've also had to smile for the camera. (27.04.2018)  

UK's Prince Harry drops stiff upper lip over Diana death

Already a patron of mental health issues, Britain's Prince Harry has revealed his struggle to process the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Bottling up emotions led to "two years of total chaos," he said. (17.04.2017)  

Dutch royal family: Court grants illegitimate son royal title

A Dutch prince has long claimed that he had a deal with his former lover not to allow their son royal status. But a court has struck down his argument and granted the 21-year-old a royal title. (28.02.2018)  

Romanian former monarch King Michael given state funeral in Bucharest

Thousands of people turned out for the state funeral attended by royalty from across Europe. Michael was best remembered for joining a coup in 1944 which resulted in Romania switching from the Nazi to the Allied cause. (16.12.2017)  

Cute German nicknames for your sweetheart

Is German a harsh language? Not if you're talking to your sweetheart. From "mouse-bear" to "Schnucki," Meet the Germans presenter Kate Müser discovers lots of cute and funny nicknames Germans use for their loved ones. (14.02.2018)  

High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard of

Royals: They're just people, after all. And they're even said to have a private life! Kitschy nicknames are proof of that. And despite all efforts, some of them can't be kept secret. (15.05.2018)  

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary

It was the UK's dream wedding of the postwar period — of particular significance, given the prince's German heritage. On November 20, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrate 70 years of marriage. (20.11.2017)  

Quiz: How many Bundesliga clubs' nicknames do you know?

Many German football clubs have their own nicnkames. But where do they come from? And what do they mean? Take our quiz and find out. (21.04.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cute German nicknames for your sweetheart | Meet the Germans  

Related content

Queen Elizabeth und Prince William

High Five: 5 weird nicknames for European royals you've probably never heard of 15.05.2018

Royals: They're just people, after all. And they're even said to have a private life! Kitschy nicknames are proof of that. And despite all efforts, some of them can't be kept secret.

Irland Nordirland Bushmills Destillerie Whisky

High Five: 5 places with a drinking history 08.05.2018

The names of drinks, spirits and wines like Cognac, Chianti and Calvados are familiar to many of us. But where do these hard-to-pronounce names originally come from?

Cognac Glass (Getty Images/AFP/J.-P. Muller)

High Five: 5 places not known for their party past 08.05.2018

Most people may have heard these names before: spirits and wines like Cognac, Chianti or Calvados. But do you know where these more or less hard-to-pronounce names come from?

ADVERTISEMENT
Cannes Filmfestival 2018 Filmstill Three Faces (Memento Films)

Road movie against patriarchy: Jafar Panahi's Three Faces in Cannes

Although he has been banned from filmmaking since 2010, he keeps working without the approval of Iranian authorities. The latest work of filmmaker Jafar Panahi, Three Faces, has been received enthusiastically in Cannes. 

Schriftsteller Amos Oz (Imago/Leemage)

Israeli writer Amos Oz: Trump did one thing that every other country should also do

Amos Oz, one of Israel's greatest living authors, has also been a preeminent peace activist and remains a passionate advocate of a two-state solution in his homeland. He tells DW how he believes peace can be achieved.  

Eurovision Song Contest 2018 - Finale Siegerin Netta Israel (Getty Images/AFP/F. Leong)

Eurovision Song Contest 2018 results: Israel wins

Millions around the world watched as Netta of Israel claimed victory at the Eurovision Song Contest. A dynamo in a kimono, she delivered a message that fitted the Eurovision theme of diversity. 

Bildergalerie Gothic-Hildesheim

Ever been to Hildesheim?

Hildesheim might be best known for its goth and metal music festival but the city in Lower Saxony boasts a rich history too. The medieval Hildesheim Cathedral and St. Michael’s Church are listed as UNESCO world heritage. 

Berlin Philharmonie Moderatorin Sarah Willis (@kostümberlin)

Sarah's Music Orchestras

A wonderful collection of orchestras - classical, jazz, female, youth, airline and musical! Sarah Willis revisits some of her favourite - and rather unusual - orchestras which she has featured on Sarah's Music so far. 