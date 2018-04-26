 Meet His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge | Lifestyle | DW | 27.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

Meet His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge

Britain's Prince William and Duchess Kate have revealed the name of their newborn son: Louis Arthur Charles. Here are a few other British royal babies who've also had to smile for the camera.

  • UK Royal Baby (Reuters/J. Stillwell)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Prince Louis of Cambridge

    Prince William and Kate introduced their third child to the world seven hours after his birth on April 23. While the boy was born on St George's Day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had to find another name for the fifth-in-line to the throne, as George is the name given to his older brother. They picked Louis Arthur Charles, and he will be known as Prince Louis.

  • Bildergalerie Prinz George, Catherine und William in Neuseeland und Australien

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Third in line to the throne

    Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to Prince William's first child on July 22, 2013. Officially called George Alexander Louis, Prince George became a big brother on May 2, 2015. The boy is third in line to succeed his great-grandmother, after his grandfather Charles and his father.

  • Princess Charlotte aged one (picture-alliance/dpa/Hrh The Duchess Of Cambridge/Han)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Fourth in line, Princess Charlotte

    George's little sister, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, was born on May 2, 2015. Her name, which honors both her grandmother and great-grandmother, was announced two days later. This photo shows her at the age of one in 2016. Following changes in the rules of succession privileging male heirs, Princess Charlotte remains fourth in line to the throne, even though she now has a baby brother.

  • queen Elizabeth as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Cheerful Queen

    These happy chubby cheeks belong to none other than Queen Elizabeth II. She is in the arms of her mother Elizabeth, the Duchess of York. Her father was the future King George VI. Elizabeth II's birth was a difficult one: The heiress to the throne was finally delivered via C-section on April 21, 1926. She grew up with her younger sister Margaret (1930-2002). Today, she is 92 years old.

  • Prince Philip (picture alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    His Royal Highness, in diapers

    This young boy was born on June 10, 1921. At the time, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh didn't realize that about 25 years later he would be asking the hand of a future queen in marriage: Elizabeth II. Philip's father had already arranged a meeting with the then 13-year-old heiress to the throne in 1939. At the time, Philip was still a student at the Royal Naval College. Today he 96 years old.

  • Prince Charles as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Do you recognize this one?

    Charles Philip Arthur George, better known as Prince Charles, was born on November 14, 1948. When he was four years old, his mother, Elizabeth II, ascended the throne. As the eldest child, Charles is the royal heir and Duke of Cornwall.

  • Pincess Diana as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Princess of hearts

    This baby would later become royal. Lady Di was born on July 1, 1961. In 1981, she married Prince Charles under the eyes of some 750 million television viewers worldwide. The failure of their marriage would be just as publicized. Diana's death in a car accident on the night of August 31, 1997 would be followed by another media frenzy. Her fans still mourn her today.

  • Prince William as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Congratulations Prince William!

    Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 21, 1982 in London. After their parents separated in 1992, William and his brother Harry lived alternately with Princess Diana in London's Kensington Palace or with their father and grandmother Elizabeth II at the Royal Court. Lady Di would certainly have been proud of her now big kids having their own children.

  • Prince Harry as a baby (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Harry, prince popular

    His real name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor. But the world prefers to simply call him Prince Harry. The sandy-haired baby was born on September 15, 1984. Harry's excessive partying as a teenager would later make the headlines. He managed to get rid of his bad-boy image and is now set to marry US actress Meghan Markle in May.

    Author: Ananda Bräunig (eg)


  • UK Royal Baby (Reuters/J. Stillwell)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Prince Louis of Cambridge

    Prince William and Kate introduced their third child to the world seven hours after his birth on April 23. While the boy was born on St George's Day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had to find another name for the fifth-in-line to the throne, as George is the name given to his older brother. They picked Louis Arthur Charles, and he will be known as Prince Louis.

  • Bildergalerie Prinz George, Catherine und William in Neuseeland und Australien

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Third in line to the throne

    Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to Prince William's first child on July 22, 2013. Officially called George Alexander Louis, Prince George became a big brother on May 2, 2015. The boy is third in line to succeed his great-grandmother, after his grandfather Charles and his father.

  • Princess Charlotte aged one (picture-alliance/dpa/Hrh The Duchess Of Cambridge/Han)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Fourth in line, Princess Charlotte

    George's little sister, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, was born on May 2, 2015. Her name, which honors both her grandmother and great-grandmother, was announced two days later. This photo shows her at the age of one in 2016. Following changes in the rules of succession privileging male heirs, Princess Charlotte remains fourth in line to the throne, even though she now has a baby brother.

  • queen Elizabeth as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Cheerful Queen

    These happy chubby cheeks belong to none other than Queen Elizabeth II. She is in the arms of her mother Elizabeth, the Duchess of York. Her father was the future King George VI. Elizabeth II's birth was a difficult one: The heiress to the throne was finally delivered via C-section on April 21, 1926. She grew up with her younger sister Margaret (1930-2002). Today, she is 92 years old.

  • Prince Philip (picture alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    His Royal Highness, in diapers

    This young boy was born on June 10, 1921. At the time, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh didn't realize that about 25 years later he would be asking the hand of a future queen in marriage: Elizabeth II. Philip's father had already arranged a meeting with the then 13-year-old heiress to the throne in 1939. At the time, Philip was still a student at the Royal Naval College. Today he 96 years old.

  • Prince Charles as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Do you recognize this one?

    Charles Philip Arthur George, better known as Prince Charles, was born on November 14, 1948. When he was four years old, his mother, Elizabeth II, ascended the throne. As the eldest child, Charles is the royal heir and Duke of Cornwall.

  • Pincess Diana as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Princess of hearts

    This baby would later become royal. Lady Di was born on July 1, 1961. In 1981, she married Prince Charles under the eyes of some 750 million television viewers worldwide. The failure of their marriage would be just as publicized. Diana's death in a car accident on the night of August 31, 1997 would be followed by another media frenzy. Her fans still mourn her today.

  • Prince William as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Congratulations Prince William!

    Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 21, 1982 in London. After their parents separated in 1992, William and his brother Harry lived alternately with Princess Diana in London's Kensington Palace or with their father and grandmother Elizabeth II at the Royal Court. Lady Di would certainly have been proud of her now big kids having their own children.

  • Prince Harry as a baby (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Harry, prince popular

    His real name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor. But the world prefers to simply call him Prince Harry. The sandy-haired baby was born on September 15, 1984. Harry's excessive partying as a teenager would later make the headlines. He managed to get rid of his bad-boy image and is now set to marry US actress Meghan Markle in May.

    Author: Ananda Bräunig (eg)


William and Kate's new son is named Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace said on Friday.

The baby was born on Monday. He is Duchess Kate's and Prince William's third child, following Prince George, aged four, and Princess Charlotte, who turns three in May.

The boy is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.

UK Royal baby town crier (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lipinski)

A town crier announces the birth of the royal baby

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," a royal statement said after the birth.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," it read.

The new arrival places Prince Harry, who will marry US actress Meghan Markle in May, to sixth place in the line of succession.

Read more: The 'Markle sparkle': Why Prince Harry's fiancée reminds people of Princess Diana

eg/ng (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.   

DW recommends

The 'Markle sparkle': Why Prince Harry's fiancée reminds people of Princess Diana

Who exactly is Meghan Markle, the 36-year-old fiancée of Prince Harry? With one month to go until the wedding of the year, a new biography on the American actress-cum-future princess's life hits the bookshelves. (19.04.2018)  

How Princess Diana became a fashion icon

Glittering gowns, elegant suits and bold mini dresses worn by the late Princess Diana are on show at Kensington Palace, marking the 20th anniversary of her death. The exhibition charts her evolving style. (30.08.2017)  

Queen Elizabeth's royal style

The queen in pink with a pink hat, the queen in blue with a blue hat, the queen in green with a green hat: that's how we know her now. But was it always that way? Here's a look back at her carefully planned style. (20.04.2016)  

Royal doppelgänger: The business of impersonating the Queen

As Queen Elizabeth II turns 90 on April 21, she's drawing attention around the world. But when she makes public appearances, how can we know it's really her? Her identity has been borrowed countless times. (20.04.2016)  

Queen Elizabeth sets royal record

She's the oldest monarch in the world and Queen Elizabeth has now outdone Queen Victoria in becoming Britain's longest-reigning monarch. DW look at the two royals and the record-setter's ties with Germany. (09.09.2015)  

Who's the cutest royal baby?

The new addition to the royal family is on its way, as the Duchess of Cambridge is in labor at the hospital for a third child. Meanwhile, here are a few other British royal babies who've also had to smile for the camera. (22.07.2015)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

100 Jahre Haus Windsor | Britische Königsfamilie bei der Trooping Colour Parade

The House of Windsor turns 100 17.07.2017

The British royal family celebrate a century under the banner of the House of Windsor on July 17. Through great historical turbulence and well-documented family intrigues, the Windsors have stuck together.

Prinz Harry mit Freundin Meghan Markle bei den Invictus Games in Toronto

UK: Prince Harry gets engaged to actress Meghan Markle 27.11.2017

Britain's Prince Harry is engaged to his US partner Meghan Markle, his father Prince Charles has announced. The wedding is due to take place in the spring of 2018 and the couple are to live in Kensington Palace.

ADVERTISEMENT
Filmstill 3 Tage in Quiberon (Prokino Filmverleih GmbH)

Who are the top contenders for the German Film Awards?

With 10 nominations, "3 Days in Quiberon" is this year's top contender for a "Lola," as the German Film Awards are also known. Here are other works that could win a prize on Friday.  

Covers and participants of Writing in Migration Festival (Inter Kontinental )

Berlin holds its first African literary festival

Berlin's first literature festival with and by African writers, "Writing in Migration" explores these authors' trans-cultural experiences. Ahead of the event, DW spoke to three authors taking part in its program.  

01.2012 DW PopXport Quiz

PopXport quiz: Who penned the original of "Seemann"?

Take part in the quiz and you could win great CDs! We play a cover version of a German hit, and you tell us who did the original.  

BG Zehn Gründe für Münster i (Presseamt Münster/Bernhard Fischer)

10 reasons to visit Münster

Münster in North Rhine-Westphalia is known for its pretty old town center. And because it seems everyone moves from A to B by bike. Here are ten reasons to visit Münster. 

Berlin Philharmonie Moderatorin Sarah Willis (@kostümberlin)

Sarah's Music Orchestras

A wonderful collection of orchestras - classical, jazz, female, youth, airline and musical! Sarah Willis revisits some of her favourite - and rather unusual - orchestras which she has featured on Sarah's Music so far. 