Meet His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge

William and Kate's new son is named Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace said on Friday.

The baby was born on Monday. He is Duchess Kate's and Prince William's third child, following Prince George, aged four, and Princess Charlotte, who turns three in May.

The boy is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.

A town crier announces the birth of the royal baby

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," a royal statement said after the birth.

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," it read.

The new arrival places Prince Harry, who will marry US actress Meghan Markle in May, to sixth place in the line of succession.

