 High Five: 5 unexpected materials used to build furniture | High Five | DW | 24.04.2018
High Five

High Five: 5 unexpected materials used to build furniture

Wood or plastic are simply too boring for some furniture designers; they prefer to experiment with alternative materials instead.

  • Chairs made of wire (DW)

    High Five: 5 furniture designs made with unusual materials

    Chairs made of wire

    These aren't sketches, but rather actual pieces of furniture. The Czech furniture designer Jan Plechac takes some of the world's most iconic designs — such as Josef Hoffmann's Kubus Armchair (in the middle), Gerrit Rietveld's Red Blue Chair (second left) or the Walnut Chair by Eames (right) — and reduces them to contours, which he then reproduces with wire.

  • five lamps made of kelp (DW)

    High Five: 5 furniture designs made with unusual materials

    Lampshades made of seaweed

    The raw material of these lamps is not only renewable, but also freely available in coastal regions all over the world. The Danish designer Jonas Edvard harvests fucus seaweed from Copenhagen's coastline and processes it into a robust material through a sophisticated process. He then builds lampshades or even chairs with it.

  • two colorful chairs (DW)

    High Five: 5 furniture designs made with unusual materials

    Designer pieces made of yarn

    No screws or nails are used to hold the pieces of these chairs together; they are simply wrapped in colorful yarn. Swedish designer Anton Alvarez uses leftover pieces of wood and wraps them with hundreds of meters of polyester yarn, creating interesting patterns full of color.

  • Bed made with car by Martin Schlund (Automöbeldesign Martin Schlund )

    High Five: 5 furniture designs made with unusual materials

    Furniture made with car bodies

    The car is the "Germans' favorite child," the saying goes. To a point that some people might not want to be separated from their car at night... German furniture designer Martin Schlund makes their dreams come true and turns vintage cars into personalized pieces of furniture. Along with beds, his creations include desks, sofas and armchairs.

  • Gavin Munro presenting his grown chair design (Getty Images/AFP/O. Scarff)

    High Five: 5 furniture designs made with unusual materials

    Home-grown chairs

    Carpentry without tools: All you need for these chairs is a garden and a lot of patience. British designer Gavin Munro grows his pieces into their shape using wire and plastic racks, guiding his flexible willow plants to grow in a particular direction, as seen behind him on the picture above. Three years later, the chairs can be "harvested."

    Author: Antje Binder (eg)


They look like graphic designs from the computer but are actually chairs. The Czech furniture designer Jan Plechac reproduces classic pieces with wire. Experimenting with an unusual material in furniture making, he aims to connect classic design with the present.

Reduced design classics

His "Icons" series reproduces for instance Josef Hoffmann's Kubus armchair from 1910 or a Louis XVI chair from the 18th century. He traced their outlines and then welded solid wire to form a robust steel construction.

The pieces have won design awards and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

However, we don't know how comfortable these chairs are...

Check out our High Five gallery to discover more furniture designers working with odd materials.

