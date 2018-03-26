 High Five: 5 artists that make you look twice | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 27.03.2018
Culture

High Five: 5 artists that make you look twice

You won't believe your eyes when you look at these artists' works. Illusionists M.C. Escher, street artist Leon Keer, and others turn optical illusions into art. It takes a second look to see what's really there.

  • Two hot dogs (DW)

    High Five: 5 artists that make you look twice

    Hyperreal drawings by Howard Lee

    Which one of these two hot dogs is real? Howard Lee knows how to draw objects with such precision that it's almost impossible to distinguish between the drawing and the real item. He films the process and uploads the video onto Youtube. By now, the British artist has almost 130,000 followers. And just so you know, the hotdog that's real is the one on the left.

  • Silvia Wald with a neck pillow in the shape of a sausage around her neck (DW)

    High Five: 5 artists that make you look twice

    A fake sausage by Silvia Wald

    It looks as though artist Silvia Wald has a particular passion for meat products. Well, almost. What the staunch vegetarian loves much more than real meat are plush toys or pillows in the shape of sausages, bacon or ground meat. Her Berlin "butcher's shop" offers more than 40 such artworks, such as the sausage neck pillow or the chicken leg cuddle pillow.

  • Installation of British artist Alex Chinneck in London shows a building split in half (Rob Stothard/Getty Images)

    High Five: 5 artists that make you look twice

    Architectural illusions by Alex Chinneck

    This artwork shows the entrance area of the London's shopping square Covent Garden as though it had broken in the middle into two parts. The installation, created by British artist Alex Chinnek in 2014, is held together by a cleverly devised steel construction. The artist uses his art to speak to people who don't usually visit museums.

  • Leon Keer sitting on one of his paintings on the ground (DW)

    High Five: 5 artists that make you look twice

    3-D street art by Leon Keer

    Dutch artist Leon Keer has an unusual talent for working with different perspectives. He creates fascinating three-dimensional paintings on streets. He first designs the pictures on his computer before transferring them onto the ground. As is the case with all 3-D paintings, the three-dimensional effect only works if you look at the picture from one particular spot.

  • body painter Mirjana Milosevic against a black background seemingly with a hole in her chest (Mirjana Kika Milosevic)

    High Five: 5 artists that make you look twice

    Body illusions by Mirjana Milosevic

    These optical illusions have been created by using precise body painting and a black background. Mirjana Milosevic, called Kiki, transforms herself and others into body paintings. It's not an easy task for the makeup artist. During the process she can't breathe. Otherwise, the painting becomes blurred. The Serbian artist presents the process of transformation on Youtube and Instagram.

    Author: Antje Binder (ad)


One of the most famous artists who included optical illusions in his works was Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher. His paintings, said to be "impossible," have achieved cult status. There show stairs that start and end nowhere; a river that flows both upwards and downwards at once; and hands that are painting one other.

Read more: How artist JR makes the Louvre Pyramid disappear

M.C. Escher's paintings have fascinated mathematicians and artists alike. They decorate the covers of scientific publications, books on mathematics and records. Even Mick Jagger is said to have personally asked the artist to produce an album cover for him. Escher politely declined. Some of his works were then published without his agreement.
Watch video 04:37

Howard Lee's optical illusions

The sheer click numbers of British Youtube sensation Howard Lee show how much people are fascinated by visual illusions. He regularly uploads videos showing objects he rendered so realistically that it's hard to distinguish the drawings from the real thing. Lee loves to confuse his viewers with his videos, some of which have gained more than two million views.

But Howard Lee is not the only artist to stir attention with his optical illusions. In our High Five ranking, we present other artists like him.

