 Hamas blames Israel for Gaza blast that killed six gunmen | News | DW | 06.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hamas blames Israel for Gaza blast that killed six gunmen

Six people have been killed in an unexplained explosion in Gaza. Hamas has announced that the dead all were members of its military wing's forces, blaming the incident on Israel, which declined comment.

Gazastreifen - Deir Al-Balah - Explosion tötet 5 Menschen (picture-alliance/AA/A. Amra)

Six Hamas militants were killed and three injured on Saturday evening in a mysterious explosion at a house in the town of Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip. A statement from the Palestinian Islamist group's armed wing called the incident a "deplorable Zionist crime" perpetrated against its fighters.
Watch video 01:35

Dozens of Palestinians wounded in fresh Gaza protests

"During a complicated security and intelligence operation conducted by Qassam Brigades to investigate a serious and a grave security incident conducted by the Zionist enemy against Palestinian resistance, a deplorable crime took place against our Mujahideen in the area of Zawayda in central Gaza Strip," it said.

A source close to Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said the six were all militants, who were members of the group's engineering unit.

The exact circumstances of the blast were unclear and Hamas, which is in control of the Gaza Strip, provided no further details. An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the incident, although a more junior official had earlier denied the Israeli army was involved. There was no immediate indication that the explosion was the result of an Israeli strike.

Explosions in the past in the Gaza Strip have resulted from the accidental detonation of explosive materials belonging to militant groups.

'Great March of Return'

Tension between Palestinians and Israelis are once again high, as thousands of Palestinians have been gathering for weekly protests dubbed "The Great March of Return" along the Gaza border on Fridays for the past six weeks, often clashing with authorities and resulting in 43 Palestinian deaths.

The protest campaign is scheduled to run until May 15, when organizers expect a million people to turn out to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel in 1948, which Palestinians call the "nakba" or "catastrophe," marking their displacement during the Arab-Israeli War.

Two-thirds of the 2 million Palestinians in Gaza are war refugees or their descendants.

  • An explosive device injured four Israeli soldiers at the border on February 17.

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    February 2018: a bomb at the border

    An explosive device injured four Israeli soldiers at the border on February 17. Israel responded with air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza.

  • Gazastreifen UNRWA Versorgung Palästinenser (picture-alliance/Zuma/S. Jarar'Ah)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    UN supplies

    The UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) supplies more than half of the population in the Gaza Strip. It warned on February 25 that famine could hit Gaza within weeks. The US had halted its contributions to the UN agency as a way to urge Palestinians to negotiate with Israel. The agency later said it could continue supplies until July.

  • Palästina Anschlag auf Rami Hamdallah im Gazastreifen (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah targeted

    The convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the West Bank-based Fatah group was targeted as he made a rare visit to Gaza on March 13. The Palestinian Authority said it held Hamas responsible, having failed to provide adequate security. Hamas claimed the attack was aimed at hurting efforts to achieve unity and reconciliation.

  • Israel greift Ziele im Gazastreifen an (Reuters/I. A. Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Israel responds with air strikes

    No one was hurt when explosives were set off at the Gaza-Israel border on March 18 but the Israeli army used air strikes to destroy a Hamas tunnel system. In the following days, a number of Palestinians passed through the damaged fence into Israel.

  • Palästina Vor dem Marsch der Rückkehr in Rafah (picture-alliance/dpa/ZUMA Wire/APA Images/A. Amra)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Border demonstrations announced

    Palestinians in the Gaza Strip announce a major, peaceful demonstration to be held on the border to claim the right to return to lands now held by Israel. Israel refuses the right to return.

  • Tausende Palästinenser kommen zum Marsch der Rückkehr (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Land Day march

    Some 30,000 Palestinians take part in the first of the demonstrations on March 30, marking Land Day, for the 1976 Arab protests against Israeli plans to expropriate land. Some demonstrators ran at the border fence and 16 were killed by Israeli troops with others injured, and some dying later.

  • Proteste im Gazastreifen (Reuters/I. A. Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Second round of border protests

    A journalist was among those who died after clashes at the border for the second in the series of protests on April 6. A total of nine Palestinians were shot.

  • Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: if someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them.

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Netanyahu: 'We will hurt them'

    Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: if someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them."

  • Proteste in Gaza City (Reuters/M. Salem)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Third round of protests against Israel

    The third day of demonstrations on April 13 began with organizers encouraging people to walk on the Israeli flag placed at the protest points near the border.

  • Proteste in Gaza City (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Protesters injured

    Palestinians ran to help a young man injured during the border protest on April 13. Stones had been thrown at border guards and the Israeli troops fired on the demonstrators. Some 45 Palestinians have died and hundreds have been injured between March 30 and April 27.

  • Palestinian protester prepares a kite with a firebomb (Getty Images/S. Khatib)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Boy killed on April 20

    Protest continued on April 20th, with some Palestinian protesters using kites to transport Molotov cocktails and firebombs over the fence. Israeli snipers killed at least four more Palestinians on April 20th, including a 15-year-old boy. UN Middle East envoy dubbed the killing "outrageous."

  • Israeli tear gas canisters fly towards Palestinian crowds (Reuters/I.A. Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Israeli troops fire at 'rioters'

    Israeli military used live rounds and tear gas against the Palestinians on Aprli 27. Hundreds of "rioters" tried to storm the fence in Gaza using firebombs, granades and explosives, but they were "twarthed," the army said.


ss/bw (dpa, Reuters, AFP)


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Palestinians gather for mass protests along Gaza-Israel border

At least one Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in a protest at the Gaza-Israel border. Thousands gathered for a third consecutive week to protest for the right to return to lands their families lost in the 1948 war. (13.04.2018)  

Israel at 70: What does the future hold?

Israel celebrates its 70th anniversary this year under the banner "A legacy of innovation." But festivities have been overshadowed by tensions on the northern border. Tania Krämer reports from Jerusalem. (18.04.2018)  

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

The origin of conflicts in the region could be dated back centuries but this year has seen some key events leading to an escalation in the tension between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza. (13.04.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Dozens of Palestinians wounded in fresh Gaza protests  

Related content

Proteste in Gaza Palästina

Palestinians hurt by Israeli shots during Friday protests 04.05.2018

Israeli troops fired bullets and tear gas at Palestinians gathered at the Gaza-Israel border for their sixth weekly protest. Since March, at least 39 protesters have been killed and hundreds more wounded by Israeli fire.

Khan Younis Gazastreifen Grenze Soldaten

Israeli soldiers shoot dead 3 Palestinians near Gaza border 29.04.2018

The Israeli army has confirmed the deaths of three Palestinians in two separate incidents along the Gaza border. The UN has criticized Israeli troops for repeatedly firing on Palestinians since late March.

Protests on border of Gaza Strip lead to deadly clashes 30.03.2018

Several people have been killed as Palestinians and Israeli forces clashed at the border between Gaza and Israel. The violence erupted at protests dubbed by Hamas as The Great March of Return. Can more bloodshed be averted?

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 