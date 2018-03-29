Good Friday ban on Muslim circumcision parties in Germany raises larger religious questions

When event salon owner Mehmet Dogan held an Islamic circumcision celebration at his Cologne venue in 2015, he never imagined music and dancing may send him to Germany's top court and spark further debate about religion in Germany.

It was Good Friday, a somber and reflective Christian holy day remembering Jesus' crucifixion, when municipal authorities fined him some €280 ($345) for holding festivities celebrating what, according to Turkish and Islamic traditions, is a boy's first step into manhood.

Good Friday is a so-called "silent holiday" protected under Germany's Basic Law. It means that a "Tanzverbot" (dancing ban) has to be observed, but regulations differ across Germany's 16 states according to regional laws.

In the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday "all non-public, entertaining events outside of apartments" are prohibited. Not only is dancing prohibited, but a whole host of other activities ranging from sports events, moving home and washing cars to, apparently, Islamic circumcision parties.

Germany's dancing ban and other peculiar Good Friday prohibitions Guilty feet have got no rhythm The most infamous of Germany's banned Good Friday activities is dancing. Described by critics as the "thwarting of night owls," the dancing ban or "Tanzverbot" has long been disputed. Rules vary across Germany's 16 states, with Berlin being the most liberal: The ban is only in place there from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Good Friday. Penalties vary, but violators risk fines of up to €1,500 ($1,860).

Germany's dancing ban and other peculiar Good Friday prohibitions Naughtius Maximus More than 700 films which apparently violate the "religious moral feeling of silent Christian holidays" are banned from public viewing on Good Friday. Included on the "Public Holiday Index" are "Ghostbusters" and the seemingly harmless 1975 cartoon classic "Heidi." Since 2013 a Bochum initiative has shown Monty Python's 1979 religious satire "Life of Brian" in protest: the 2018 has been approved.

Germany's dancing ban and other peculiar Good Friday prohibitions Red card for sporting events Many public sporting events are included in the ban during Germany's "silent public holidays." Football matches in the Bundesliga and second division are also rescheduled, as they, too, fall under the prohibited category of "taproom and food establishments."

Germany's dancing ban and other peculiar Good Friday prohibitions Bad luck for gamblers As on all German public holidays, shops and supermarkets are closed all day. Thinking of trying your luck on a slot machine to fund those chocolate eggs? Think again. Slot machines are also out of service during the "silent holidays." Other prohibited activities include the car wash, moving house and private jumble sales.

Germany's dancing ban and other peculiar Good Friday prohibitions No clowning around In the southern German state of Bavaria, the "Tanzverbot" runs for 70 hours - from 2 a.m on Maundy Thursday until midnight on Holy Saturday. Despite relaxing the ban in 2013 (it previously began two hours earlier, at midnight before Maundy Thursday), the largely-Catholic state decided a year later that circus events should also be included under the ban. Author: Kate Brady



For nearly three years, Dogan had challenged his case in lower administrative courts, arguing that circumcision celebrations held inside did not disturb Christians and that it should be protected under freedom of religion.

Last week, NRW's top administrative court upheld lower court decisions, writing in its ruling that "regardless of religious references, the celebrations would certainly have entertaining character and thus contradict the serious character and special nature of Good Friday."

Respect for other religions

The court also ruled that the "balance of interests" fell in favor of Good Friday "as a central Christian holiday with its traditional character as a day of mourning, remembrance of the dead and inner contemplation." Whereas Good Friday is fixed "neither the circumcision nor the subsequent celebration are tied to a specific day," it wrote.

A self-described atheist from the minority, traditionally secular Alevi sect of Islam, Dogan told DW that everyone should be allowed to freely practice their religion and show respect to other religions.

"Circumcision is an important religious event for Muslims," Dogan told DW. "I don't find it right that in Germany, the heart of advanced democracy, Christian holy days take precedence over Muslim, Jewish or other religious beliefs or practices."

In Turkey, young boys are dressed up in sultan costumes as part of circumcision celebrations that mark a first step into manhood.

The circumcision case raises larger questions at a time immigration and the role of Islam in Germany are a central political debate. But Dogan is not alone is questioning the "Tanzverbot," which some call unconstitutional.

A YouGov poll last year found 38 percent of Germans want Good Friday restrictions lifted, while 52 percent said they should remain in place.

Every Good Friday there are protests or acts of civil disobedience against the restrictions from groups demanding a clear separation of church and state. In some cases, it appears to be working.

For years, a group in the western city of Bochum challenged a Good Friday ban on showing some 700 films by organizing a public viewing of one restricted film, Monty Python's religious satire "The Life of Brian." Each time they received a fine.

Blacklisted films

However, for the first time this year local authorities will allow the film after legal action saw the case wind up in Germany's Constitutional Court. Although the Karlsruhe-based court did not issue a verdict, it offered "legal information" that led local authorities in Bochum to issue an exception for the film viewing.

How to celebrate Easter in Germany A celebration of life Christians all over the world celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. In Germany, Easter is known as "Ostern" and the commemoration begins a week before, on Palm Sunday, marking Jesus' entry into Jerusalem. The week leading up to Easter is known as Holy Week, or "Karwoche" in German.

How to celebrate Easter in Germany Keep the noise down Good Friday, "Karfreitag," the day of Jesus' crucifixion, is a public holiday in Germany, as is the Monday after Easter Sunday ("Ostermontag"). Don't think you can enjoy the long weekend by hanging out in clubs, though. In 12 of Germany's 16 states, events with loud music are prohibited all day on Good Friday. In three states, loud music is just banned during certain hours.

How to celebrate Easter in Germany Why Easter always falls on a different day According to the Bible, Jesus was crucified around the time of the Jewish Passover, which was observed at the first full moon following the vernal equinox. Based on the Gregorian calendar, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday following Passover: that is, depending on lunar cycles, between March 22 and April 25. German pupils look forward to two weeks of vacation surrounding the Easter holiday.

How to celebrate Easter in Germany Pagan parallels Pagan festivals were often celebrated during the vernal equinox to mark the beginning of spring. Since the rituals roughly coincided with Easter — which also celebrates new life — some of the symbolism was shared. That may be how the egg and the hare, which both stand for fertility, made their way into our modern-day Easter celebrations.

How to celebrate Easter in Germany Germany's first Easter Bunnies It was German scientist Georg Franck von Franckenau who in 1682 first wrote about the tradition of a mythical Easter Bunny that hid eggs in the garden for children to find. The custom was being practiced in the central and southwestern German regions, including Alsace and Palatinate. The tradition stuck, and now kids around the world try extra hard to find the eggs they missed last year.

How to celebrate Easter in Germany Eggs grow on trees in Germany As every farm kid knows, rabbits don't lay eggs. They grow on trees — at least in Germany. Decorating both full-sized outdoor trees and smaller indoor versions with colorful eggs, similar to a Christmas tree, is a centuries-old German Easter tradition. Often, indoor trees are adorned with elaborately decorated porcelain eggs. The custom joins two symbols of life: the egg and the tree.

How to celebrate Easter in Germany Chocolate lovers' paradise Chocolate does not symbolize life, spring or fertility — but it's nevertheless inseparable from Easter. Over 200 million chocolate bunnies are produced in Germany each year, with around 40 percent being exported abroad. Lindt, pictured, is actually a Swiss company, but has a factory in Aachen, in westernmost Germany, and is one of the most common bunny brands.

How to celebrate Easter in Germany Sugary sweet Easter lambs While the egg as a symbol for life dates back to ancient Rome, the symbolism of the lamb is much older. The Jews of the Old Testament sacrificed unblemished lambs in religious rituals. Christians later adopted the image of the sacrificial lamb in reference to Christ's crucifixion. In Germany, lamb isn't just a main course: Sweet Easter lambs made from cake and powdered sugar are common.

How to celebrate Easter in Germany Easter surprises The gift of calories is still the most popular Easter present in Germany, according to a 2015 Statista survey: 62 percent give sweets on Easter, while 38 percent give eggs. However, nearly half (45 percent) said they purchase small items like games, books or stuffed animals for their loved ones, especially kids. But not everyone participates in Easter commerce: 22 percent don't give gifts.

How to celebrate Easter in Germany Extinguishing winter According to an early Saxon tradition, fires are lit in Germany and elsewhere in Northern Europe on Easter Saturday or Sunday. In the pre-Christian spring ritual, the fire was likely meant to expel winter. In rural Northern Germany, Easter bonfires are lit by official brigades or on private premises and can turn into small festivals. The fire generally burns throughout the night. Author: Kate Müser



As for Dogan, his lawyer tells him that he has a good chance of winning a case if he challenges NRW at the Constitutional Court. For now, though, he is undecided as he questions whether it is worth the effort and the negative reactions from the public.

"It is a lot of responsibility," he said, noting that his original interest was to make money and run his business. "I'm one person, changing German laws seems like a big task that I never really thought about."

He added: "There is also a backlash. I've received letters from Germans saying: 'You came to Germany and now you are trying to change our laws and religious practices.'"

Cihan Sinanoglu, a spokesperson for the Turkish Community in Germany, an umbrella interest group, told DW that a big issue shouldn't be made out of the Good Friday circumcision party case.

"I would find it better if religion actually plays no role, if the state was neutral on religion. But it is clear that there are certain traditions here and the state has an interest in maintaining these traditions," he said.

Given a whole host of other conflicts between Germany and Turkey, larger debates about Islam and the rise of right-wing populists parties like the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a ban on circumcision parties for a day or two out of the year "isn't a major issue," he said.

"If this issue had been discussed several years ago, it wouldn't have been so overheated. With the AfD and right-wing populism, but also with Islam central in the debate, I don't think someone should make an issue out of it," he said.

