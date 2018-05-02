 Giant London glasshouse to reopen | DW Travel | DW | 04.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Giant London glasshouse to reopen

From May 5, the world's largest Victorian glasshouse in the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew once again welcomes visitors to see some of the world's rarest plants following a lengthy facelift.

  • London Temperate House (picture-alliance/R. Bryant/Arcaid)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

    Kew Gardens in southwest London is home to the world's largest Victorian greenhouse: the Temperate House. One of the rarest plants on display will be the South African Encephalartos woodii, a palm-like cycad with leathery, green leaves. Only one such specimen was ever found growing in the wild, and it has long-since disappeared from the natural world.

  • Südafrika - Botanischer Garten von Kirstenbosch (picture-alliance/dpa/ZB/R. Kaufhold)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

    Cape Town's Botanical Garden is located on the eastern slope of Table Mountain. Founded in 1913, Kirstenbosch is the first botanical garden in the world to preserve and display only those plants native to the region. Among the 7,000 plant species are grasses and of course the Protea, the national flower of South Africa.

  • Himalaya Scheinmohn (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Bäsemann)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Arctic-Alpine Botanic Garden Tromsø

    Above the Arctic Circle in the world's northernmost botanical garden, thousands of plants from polar regions and high mountains bloom in summer - including the blue poppy from the Himalayas. The small garden in Tromsø belongs to Norway's Arctic University.

  • Brasilien: Botanischer Garten in Rio de Janeiro (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden

    UNESCO declared this botanical garden, founded in 1808, a biosphere reserve. The huge garden is home to around 6,500 plant species, many of which are threatened by extinction. The surrounding district in the south of Rio de Janeiro shares the same name as the garden: Jardim Botânico.

  • Singapore Botanic Gardens (picture-alliance/dpa/prisma)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Singapore Botanic Gardens

    Singapore's tropical botanical garden is one of Asia's most popular gardens and is best known for its large orchid collection. Visitors can also walk through a rainforest in the garden. It has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2015.

  • Montreal Botanical Garden (picture-alliance/dpa/All Canada Photos)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Montreal Botanical Garden

    Ten greenhouses and around 30 themed gardens can be found in the Montreal Botanical Garden, like the Chinese Garden (picture), the largest of its kind outside of China, which was inspired by the private gardens of the Ming dynasty. The First Nations Garden features native plants such as the maple tree and an exhibition on the natural knowledge of Canada's indigenous peoples, the First Nations.

  • Afrika botanischen Garten von Pamplemousses in Mauritius (picture-alliance/dpa/Global Travel Images)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden

    On Mauritius the Botanical Garden is famous for its huge water lilies and lotuses. The garden is located near the village of Pamplemousses and was originally created to grow spices. It is named after Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the first Prime Minister of independent Mauritius.

  • Botanischer Garten Berlin, Dahlem, Karbische Nacht (picture-alliance/dpa/Global Travel Images)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Berlin Botanic Gardens

    With 43 hectares, the Botanical Garden in Berlin-Dahlem is the largest botanical garden in Europe. It belongs to the Freie Universität Berlin and in a single tropical house and surrounding gardens it is home to 20,000 plant species from all over the world, among them palms, vines and a giant bamboo.

    Author: Lina Elter


  • London Temperate House (picture-alliance/R. Bryant/Arcaid)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

    Kew Gardens in southwest London is home to the world's largest Victorian greenhouse: the Temperate House. One of the rarest plants on display will be the South African Encephalartos woodii, a palm-like cycad with leathery, green leaves. Only one such specimen was ever found growing in the wild, and it has long-since disappeared from the natural world.

  • Südafrika - Botanischer Garten von Kirstenbosch (picture-alliance/dpa/ZB/R. Kaufhold)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

    Cape Town's Botanical Garden is located on the eastern slope of Table Mountain. Founded in 1913, Kirstenbosch is the first botanical garden in the world to preserve and display only those plants native to the region. Among the 7,000 plant species are grasses and of course the Protea, the national flower of South Africa.

  • Himalaya Scheinmohn (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Bäsemann)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Arctic-Alpine Botanic Garden Tromsø

    Above the Arctic Circle in the world's northernmost botanical garden, thousands of plants from polar regions and high mountains bloom in summer - including the blue poppy from the Himalayas. The small garden in Tromsø belongs to Norway's Arctic University.

  • Brasilien: Botanischer Garten in Rio de Janeiro (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden

    UNESCO declared this botanical garden, founded in 1808, a biosphere reserve. The huge garden is home to around 6,500 plant species, many of which are threatened by extinction. The surrounding district in the south of Rio de Janeiro shares the same name as the garden: Jardim Botânico.

  • Singapore Botanic Gardens (picture-alliance/dpa/prisma)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Singapore Botanic Gardens

    Singapore's tropical botanical garden is one of Asia's most popular gardens and is best known for its large orchid collection. Visitors can also walk through a rainforest in the garden. It has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2015.

  • Montreal Botanical Garden (picture-alliance/dpa/All Canada Photos)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Montreal Botanical Garden

    Ten greenhouses and around 30 themed gardens can be found in the Montreal Botanical Garden, like the Chinese Garden (picture), the largest of its kind outside of China, which was inspired by the private gardens of the Ming dynasty. The First Nations Garden features native plants such as the maple tree and an exhibition on the natural knowledge of Canada's indigenous peoples, the First Nations.

  • Afrika botanischen Garten von Pamplemousses in Mauritius (picture-alliance/dpa/Global Travel Images)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden

    On Mauritius the Botanical Garden is famous for its huge water lilies and lotuses. The garden is located near the village of Pamplemousses and was originally created to grow spices. It is named after Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the first Prime Minister of independent Mauritius.

  • Botanischer Garten Berlin, Dahlem, Karbische Nacht (picture-alliance/dpa/Global Travel Images)

    The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

    Berlin Botanic Gardens

    With 43 hectares, the Botanical Garden in Berlin-Dahlem is the largest botanical garden in Europe. It belongs to the Freie Universität Berlin and in a single tropical house and surrounding gardens it is home to 20,000 plant species from all over the world, among them palms, vines and a giant bamboo.

    Author: Lina Elter


"Temperate House" in London's Kew Gardens is large enough to house three jumbo jets, and was home to around 1,000 species of plants from around the world before it was shut in 2013 after falling into a state of disrepair.

London Temperate House (picture-alliance/empics/J. Brady)

Craftsmen have removed, tagged, cleaned and repair 69,151 individual elements

"There was rust everywhere, all the paint was falling off, and look now, it's all brand spanking new," project manager Andrew Williams told, as a fleet of diggers and teams of workers put the finishing touches to the £41 million ($57 million, 46 million euros) renovation project.

Robust Victorian engineering

The wrought iron and glass structure was designed by esteemed Victorian architect Decimus Burton in 1860 and opened in 1863. The facelift required the removal of 69,000 individual elements to be cleaned, repaired or replaced and the restoration of 15,000 panes of glass. Enough paint to cover four football pitches was used to spruce up the huge iron columns, and Kew expects hundreds of thousands of visitors to pass through its doors annually after its May reopening.

London Temperate House (picture-alliance/P. Barritt/robertharding)

Spiral staircase in the Temperate House

"A building like this deserves it," said Williams. "I don't think you'd build a building like this now," he added. "Everybody who has worked in here is really proud and now you see the plants going in, it's a fantastic space." With weeks to go before the grand reopening, horticulturalists are hard at work rehousing the plants, many of which were transferred to on-site nurseries during the renovation work. "It's been a really huge operation," Temperate House supervisor Scott Taylor said. Around 1,300 m3 of soil was brought in from off site, which will support around 1,500 species when the replant is complete. The house will be split into geographical areas, showcasing plants from the Americas, Africa, Australia, the Himalayas and Asia. 

"Our main drive for the reopening is rare and threatened flora," explained Taylor, shortly before heading off to plant an Australian palm.

World's rarest plants

One of the rarest plants on display will be the South African Encephalartos woodii, a palm-like cycad with leathery, green leaves. Only one such specimen was ever found growing in the wild, and it has long-since disappeared from the natural world.

Signs will inform visitors about the threats to flora, including changing land use, invasive plants brought in from different ecosystems and deforestation. New ventilation and an upgraded heating system, largely fired by nearby bio-mass boilers, have both been installed to help the plants flourish, although some treasured specimens were unable to make the move.

With a new maintenance plan in place, Kew expects to go 25 years before having to carry out any more major work. The Grade I listed structure still benefits from its robust Victorian engineering. "The key columns, the key structure is all original and we haven't had to do a lot of work to it," said Williams. "They'll last for another 100 years. It's a big solid building, it's not going anywhere!"

is/ks (afp)
 

DW recommends

The world's most beautiful botanical gardens

They are places that stage the wonderful world of plants for visitors. Rare and endangered plants are nurtured in botanical gardens. A foray through the green hideaways. (04.05.2018)  

Related content

London Temperate House

The world's most beautiful botanical gardens 04.05.2018

They are places that stage the wonderful world of plants for visitors. Rare and endangered plants are nurtured in botanical gardens. A foray through the green hideaways.

Weltkarte

New Zealand fed up with being left off maps 03.05.2018

New Zealand, a small island nation floating in the southwestern Pacific, somewhere east of Australia is fed up with being left on the cutting floor.

Regenbogen-Berge in Peru

'Rainbow Mountain' attracts tourists in Peru 02.05.2018

Tourists gasp for breath as they climb for two hours to a peak in the Peruvian Andes that stands 16,404 feet (5,000 meters) above sea level. They're dead tired, but stunned by the magical beauty unfurled before them.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 